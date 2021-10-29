 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

First Minister launches COP26 International Maritime Hub

Details
Hits: 650
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon MSP (@NicolaSturgeon), has officially launched City of Glasgow College’s International Maritime Hub on Friday 29 October 2021. 

In partnership with Maritime UK, the Hub at the college’s Riverside campus, overlooking the River Clyde, will be a global showcase for green technology, innovation and capabilities from across the UK maritime industry.  

To mark the opening, the First Minister toured the Hub’s Innovation Exhibition which highlights key projects that support the college’s approach to sustainability.  

She was also presented with a brooch, designed by HND jewellery student, Aileen Dickie-Adams, to wear during COP26. The design, which took inspiration from the Corryvreckan whirlpool located near the Isle of Jura, was selected by the First Minister herself, and highlights the issue of rising sea levels due to climate change.  

The First Minister said: 

“Scotland’s maritime sector consistently punches above its weight and accounts for approximately one fifth of the UK industry. City of Glasgow College does likewise, training almost half of all UK maritime cadets. Creating the International Maritime Hub for COP26 at City of Glasgow College is an ideal opportunity for global maritime stakeholders to meet and explore the future maritime direction, whilst also experiencing the world class facilities here on the Clyde.  

“The Scottish Government is committed to the decarbonisation of the transport sector in a sustainable way to deliver a just transition. By 2032, 30% of Scottish Government ferries will be low emission and low emission solutions are being widely adopted at Scottish ports. We will continue to collaborate with stakeholders across the maritime industry, including Maritime UK and City of Glasgow College, to help achieve our ambitious net zero targets.” 

Paul Little, Principal and Chief Executive at City of Glasgow College said: 

“As one of the leading maritime institutions across the globe, we are delighted to have Scotland’s First Minister both launch and endorse our International Maritime Hub for COP26.  

“Together with Maritime UK, the Hub will host a range of events to highlight UK maritime expertise within technology, policy, regulation, education and training. With decarbonisation of the global maritime sector a necessary step to reaching net zero targets, our Hub will underline the sector’s capabilities to world leaders and advance the conversation around green growth.”  

The UK maritime sector is worth an annual £46.1bn to the UK economy. Transporting goods by sea is the most carbon efficient mode of transport, however, the sheer volume of traffic means shipping and its associated activity accounts for between 2-3% of global emissions.  

Barking & Dagenham Collegeâ€™s Photography Programme Leader donates work to National Brain Appeal event
Sector News
Barking & Dagenham Collegeâ€™s Photography Programme Leader is amo
How has the 2021 Budget affect school funding?
Sector News
Every area, school and child is different so the way in which schools
Department for Education publishes new research on pupil learning loss
Sector News
New research on pupil learning loss from the pandemic published by the

Sarah Kenny, Chair of Maritime UK, added:  

“It’s a pleasure to be partnering with City of Glasgow College on what is a pivotal moment for our sector. Our International Maritime Hub will provide a unique platform to showcase cutting-edge green projects as the industry convenes to discuss the greatest of shared missions. We hope our extensive programme of events will galvanise and accelerate progress towards the decarbonisation of the sector.” 

The Innovations Exhibition at the Hub features key initiatives and projects that support City of Glasgow College’s approach to sustainability, showing what is happening across the curriculum in terms of raising awareness of climate action and developing green skills.  

The Hub is also holding the college’s ‘Voyage to Carbon Zero’ seminar, which will explore the future of the maritime industry looking at the lifecycle of a ship and the skills required for the future generation seafarer.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barking & Dagenham College’s Photography Programme Leader donates work to National Brain Appeal event
Sector News
Barking & Dagenham College’s Photography Programme Leader is amo
How has the 2021 Budget affect school funding?
Sector News
Every area, school and child is different so the way in which schools
Digital media students help create film inspired by Dagenham’s links to slave trade abolitionists
Sector News
Digital media students from the East London Institute of Technology at
Department for Education publishes new research on pupil learning loss
Sector News
New research on pupil learning loss from the pandemic published by the
New government backed Employment Charter launched to help find jobs for young people leaving care
Sector News
A new charter which makes it easier for organisations to offer employm
IHG launches free online Skills Academy
Sector News
IHG Hotels & Resorts evolves flagship IHG Academy programme with n
Important update on self-isolation guidance – 29 October
Sector News
On Friday 29 October, Welsh Government announced changes to self-isola
GISMA University of Applied Sciences president welcomes back students at brand-new campus in Potsdam
Sector News
On Wednesday 13 October, Professor Dr Stefan Stein, President of GISMA
Darwin Group commence work on site at state-of-the-art science block for high school in Hereford
Sector News
Modular construction specialist, Darwin Group (@darwingroup_ltd) has s
Ahead of Cop26 Eastleigh College Launches New Course in Environmental Sustainability
Sector News
Ahead of @Cop26 Eastleigh College (@Eastleigh_Col) Launches New Course
Fife College named as finalists in two categories at Learning Places Scotland Awards
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege) has been shortlisted in two categories at
Ofsted monitoring visit recognises significant progress made at Activate Learning Surrey colleges post-merger
Sector News
Ofsted monitoring visit recognises significant progress made at Activa

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 19 hours 24 minutes ago

Korea marks its 25th anniversary as an OECD member: Korea’s stellar rise as one of the most advanced economies in t… https://t.co/bCJb3rJafm
View Original Tweet

Heather Reynolds
Heather Reynolds added a new event yesterday

Lifelong Learning Week 2021

Lifelong learning week has been created in response to the effect that the pandemic has had on the UK job market and economy. The online event is...

  • Monday, 08 November 2021 12:00 AM
  • Online
Sally Firth
Sally Firth has published a new article: Cognita Tutoring Launches New 11+ Tutoring Service yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6228)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page