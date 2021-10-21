Sports and mentoring charity announces the return of its annual Corporate Dodgeball Tournament at Lord’s Cricket Ground

@GreenhouseSport returns to fundraising on a grand-scale at charity dodgeball bonanza
As the city returns to work post-lockdown, Greenhouse Sports, the sports and mentoring charity, has announced the return of corporate fundraising on a grand-scale, kicking off the celebrations with its annual Corporate Dodgeball Tournament Fundraiser returning this month, after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
“Fundraising and large-scale charity events have largely fallen through the gap during the pandemic, but we are delighted we can finally return to host our longest-running and biggest fundraiser says Beatrice Butsana-Sita, CEO of London’s Greenhouse Sports, the mentoring and sports charity that provides free sports sessions to the capital’s poorest schoolchildren.
Taking place on Thursday 21st October at 6pm at Lord’s Cricket Ground, the event will see 16 teams from leading city financiers compete in a grand-scale fundraiser. The event is a fundraiser which breaks the mould of the black-tie charity dinner. This year, 16 teams - comprising some of the square mile’s most prominent firms - will descend on Lord’s Cricket Ground to hurl large foam balls at each other in the Indoor Cricket Centre.
The long-awaited return of live in-person fundraising events after 18 months of Covid uncertainty and delays comes as the London-based charity prepares for geographical expansion beyond London, as well as expansion in the sports it offers its students, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of its founding (2022).
Beatrice Butsana-Sita, CEO of Greenhouse Sports, says:
“The next 12 months is a ‘sink or swim’ time for many - it remains a real challenge for charities who have been facing a fundraising black hole during covid, with vital cash-generating events unable to pick up until now, and with the consequences felt by individuals and communities who rely on their work.”
“Our coaches and mentors work with hundreds of kids every single day - we know that getting these vital fundraisers back in action is key to helping these children. This a much-needed opportunity to bring people together again in a fun environment and emphasise the importance of giving back to those in need.”
Since its inception in 2006, the event has raised several million pounds - all in the name of supporting some of the most disadvantaged young people in the UK through sport. The tournament last took place in February 2019, raising an event record £600,000 pounds for Greenhouse Sports.
The proceeds help fund Greenhouse Sports’ programmes across 17 London boroughs, which provide intensive coaching and mentoring to young Londoners from disadvantaged communities and will soon be branched out beyond London.
“Corporations want to give back to the people who have struggled, especially during the pandemic, and the return of our Dodgeball Tournament event will capture that generosity.”
“The event on Thursday 21st October is going to be one for the books - we’re so excited to welcome everyone back together, each team will have one of our Coaches on their side helping them to compete for the Trophy!”
“We are truly humbled by the support we have received from the city firms taking part in our fundraiser - it is with this financial support that our charity can continue to make a real difference for young people’s lives, helping to unlock their potential and improve life chances for thousands of kids.”
Greenhouse Sports use a unique combination of mentoring and sport to help young people living in poverty reach their full potential, both at school and then into employment. Currently there are 4 million children in the UK living in poverty, and these children’s circumstances are impacted more by Covid-19, with worse mental health outcomes, academic outcomes and employment prospects. Greenhouse Sports work in schools where at least 67% of pupils live in areas of high deprivation.