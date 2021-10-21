Number of 18 year-olds in Britain is expected to grow by 25% over the next decade

A London school is ‘ahead of the curve’ in preparing for this incoming demographic shift
Abercorn School, a leading independent ‘family of schools’ for different ages, today announced its expansion and the acquisition of an additional new school premises, (its first to accommodate 11–18-year-olds) to meet an oncoming demographic shift in Britain, in which the number of 18 year-olds is expected to grow by 25% over the next decade.
This is a significantly more pronounced ‘boom’ than in all of Europe, and something of which most parents in the UK are not aware.
In 2021, there have been over 600,000 applications in Britain for secondary schools to date, an increase of 16% since 2014, and is expected to rise rapidly before reaching its peak in 2030.
The new premises are distinguished as an ‘Abercorn building’ by a spectacular façade, high-ceilings and an abundance of light, with bright spacious classrooms. Built originally as a church, and then converted, it was most recently the home of Regent’s University and formerly the home of the renowned Pineapple Dance Studios. There is ample space for dedicated classrooms with a purpose-built state-of-the-art theatre and access to outdoor space at nearby Paddington Gardens.
Situated in Marylebone, one of the most attractive areas of Central London, the new school building, which is in walking distance of other Abercorn locations, will cater to a new age group beginning at age 11 and growing organically to the age of 18.
Abercorn will now be one of the few schools in the UK to take and nurture pupils through the complete educational journey from the ages of 2 until 18, with enrolment opening this month (October 2021) for the academic year starting September 2022.
The school has consistently been awarded ‘Excellence in Education’
Andrea Greystoke, who founded Abercorn in 1987, made history in her earlier career when she became the first ever female teacher at St Paul’s Boys School and similarly at King’s College School. Born and raised in New York and San Francisco, she was educated at Harvard University, the University of California, Berkeley and King’s College London where she pursued undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Mathematics.
Based on the success of Abercorn, and her knowledge of the US system and the New York market, Andrea Greystoke also opened Abercorn’s sister school The British International School of New York in 2006, both of which share common values of a global education.
Commenting on Abercorn’s expansion, Andrea Greystoke stated:
“This move was originally inspired by the imminent demographic boom in older teenagers over the next decade… which will no doubt impact on availability of school places, and to which parents should be alerted, and advised to register earlier than previously. At the same time, I believe there is merit in giving children a path via which they can progress through the education experience where they can remain most stable, and happy.
“The DNA of Abercorn is that we place great importance on wellbeing, while striking a balance between academic excellence, including the sciences, combined with a pursuit of the arts. From the very beginning of the Abercorn ‘journey’, pupils receive expert teaching by dedicated subject teachers on a wide range of subjects … for instance for those whose children start with us as early as 3 years, their subjects can include French, yoga, music, swimming and many other creative options.
“Our architecturally distinctive buildings are each dedicated to different age groups and allow children to grow with the school and to remain part of the ‘Abercorn family’. This provides a stability and consistency of standards and values, plus a commitment to optimise academic achievement, combined with outstanding pastoral care, to create a sustained and healthy education and life experience. This approach ensures Abercorn is a place where a true love of learning is nurtured appropriately at each stage of a child’s development.”