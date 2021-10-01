 
Nando’s donate 2000 vouchers to disadvantaged young people as part of their Fuel Your Future Programme

Thursday 30th September, independent education charity, The Talent Foundry (@talent_foundry) held their annual Rock Assembly, the aim of which is to encourage young people to ‘think big’ about their futures (@NandosUK).  

Nando’s, the restaurant chain famed for its flame grilled PERi-PERi chicken, donated a massive two thousand meal vouchers to be offered as prizes to students who engaged best with Rock Assembly events and most improved their employability skills.

The Talent Foundry is an independent education charity, and their mission is to increase social mobility by helping young people from disadvantaged backgrounds discover what they are amazing at.  

This year the Rock Assembly Futures Fair was comprised of a range of interactive online workshops hosted by employers, which offered students the chance to engage with various sectors and industries throughout the day in a virtual careers fair.  The workshops and activities opened students’ eyes to a range of apprenticeship programmes, school leaver opportunities, and higher education opportunities available to them.

Cate Smith, Head of Programmes at The Talent Foundry said:

I want to say a huge thank you to Nando’s for their generous donation.  We know that lots of disadvantaged young people can sometimes suffer from low confidence and for them to get the most out of our sessions, we really need them to speak up and interact with us. Being able to offer Nando’s vouchers as prizes for engagement worked really well in incentivizing young people to contribute during sessions and I know those awarded them are excited to get down to their local Nando’s asap!”

Vicky Hall, Head of Talent Acquisition at Nando’s said:

Everyone at Nando’s was delighted to support The Talent Foundry’s Rock Assembly via our “Fuel Your Future” food donation and employment programme.  We want to help raise the aspirations of disadvantaged young people in any way we can and hope that everyone in receipt of a Fuel Your Future gift card via The Rock Assembly not only enjoyed their Nando’s meal but more importantly feel more confident about the future and the opportunities available to them”

*The Talent Foundry’s programmes, and events are only open to schools with higher than average numbers of pupils eligible for pupil premium funding within their local authority.

 

