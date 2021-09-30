Lynx Educate launches with strong investor support

European #EdTech startup Lynx Educate has completed its first round of financing, attracting support from some of the world’s leading education investors contributing to the €1.3-million round.
Lynx is a platform that will provide a broad range of certified and accredited education offerings from leading learning institutions to meet workforce development needs across Europe and the UK. According to some estimates, the European corporate training market is projected to grow by more than US$14 billion over the next five years.
Prominent EdTech investors Rethink Education and Emerge Education co-led Lynx’s seed investment round. Other investors include Brighteye Ventures, Bisk Ventures, and Reach Capital. Guild Chief Executive Officer Rachel Carlson and President Paul Freedman also made investments. Joining them as personal investors are Paul LeBlanc, President of Southern New Hampshire University and Nick Hammerschlag, Guild senior adviser and EdTech entrepreneur.
Lynx was co-founded by Chief Executive Officer Sylvie Milverton and Chief Academic Officer Lamia Rouai. Between them, they have more than three decades’ experience in the global and European education sectors. The Paris- based duo is drawing inspiration from the example of Guild Education in the US, which has pioneered a model connecting companies to high-quality, affordable education options for their employees.
“We are passionate about building a company that’s going to offer real benefits to employers, employees, and academic institutions,” said Sylvie Milverton, Lynx CEO.
“We’re offering to help companies improve employee retention and engagement while giving their employees a path to earning certified credentials. We’re also making it far easier for academic institutions to reach new markets of working professionals.”
Senior Lynx advisors include Matt Greenfield, managing partner of Rethink Education and international education executive Amit Sevak of Mindset Global and Delphine Manceau, dean of Neoma Business School.
“European companies need Lynx given the rapid and dramatic shifts in today’s labor markets,” said Rethink Education’s Matt Greenfield.
“Employees are looking for companies where they can grow in their jobs and find practical paths to advancement. Sylvie and Lamia offer European companies access to learning solutions that are valued by employees.”
Jan Lynn-Matern, the founder of Emerge Education, said:
“At Emerge, we look to back visionary founders seeking to close the gap between industry and educational institutions. We are very excited to support the Lynx team as they build a platform to serve European companies looking for innovative solutions to their workforce development needs.“
