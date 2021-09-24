 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Design Ventura announce Yuri Suzuki as this years brief setter and invites students submissions

Details
Hits: 763
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Sound artist, designer and electronic musician Yuri Suzuki has been announced as the brief setter for Design Ventura (@DesignVentura), the Design Museum’s annual design and enterprise competition for schools run in partnership with Deutsche Bank’s global youth engagement programme Born to Be. Suzuki unveiled his video brief for the 12th edition of the annual prize, inviting teams of students from the UK and globally to design a new product for the Design Museum Shop.

Design Ventura brings the business of design to life for UK state secondary schools. It looks to support Design and Technology and Art and Design programmes across the country by providing free online learning resources, workshops, webinars and live events supported by industry professionals to offer a real-world design and enterprise learning opportunity. Suzuki unveiled his video brief for the 12th edition of the annual prize, inviting teams of students from the UK and globally to design a new product for the Design Museum Shop.

Yuri Suzuki’s practice explores the realms of sound through designed pieces that examine the relationship between people and their environments - questioning how both music and sound evolve to create personal experiences. Central to Suzuki's practice is collaboration- as demonstrated in his 2019 display at the Design Museum titled Sound in Mind. He has also worked with various musicians including will.i.am and Jeff Mills, as well as commercial clients such as Google. In 2018, Suzuki was appointed a partner at Pentagram, the world’s largest independently owned design studio, where he began working as an artist in the London studio. Suzuki and his team work internationally - pushing the boundaries between art, design, technology and sound, crossing the fields of both low and high technology.

Released today, the video brief for Design Ventura 2021 invites teams of students to be inspired by their senses to design a new product for the Design Museum Shop that improves everyday life by addressing a social, educational or environmental issue and retails for around £15. Ten shortlisted state school teams will be invited to Deutsche Bank’s London head office to pitch their ideas to a panel of expert judges including Suzuki, senior Deutsche Bank employees and the Design Museum’s Head of Retail. One winning team will be selected to develop their designs with a professional agency before their product is manufactured and sold in the Design Museum Shop. The money raised from the sales of the winning product will go to a charity of the students’ choosing. 

Labour will end the charitable status of Englandâ€™s private schools
Sector News
Keir Starmer, Leader of @UKLabour, has pledged to create an education
Invest in a long-term STEM education strategy say engineers
Sector News
#SR21 - Engineering profession sets out six clear areas for investment
UK achievements celebrated in new children's book to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Sector News
Primary school children across the United Kingdom to receive a free bo

Alongside this year's competition, the Design Museum have launched an online mini challenge inspired by their upcoming Waste Age exhibition. Open to students in years 7 and 8, the mini challenge offers a taster of the Design Ventura programme for younger students. Supported by a series of online resources, videos, and workshops, students are invited to upload a design for a product that addresses waste issues or which are made from waste materials. Winners will be selected by industry expert volunteers and announced fortnightly on social media from September 2021 to February 2022.

Now in it’s 12th year, the programme has seen over 108,200 students participate to develop their creative and entrepreneurial skills by designing and developing a product for a real target audience. The 2020 winning team - Heckmondwike Grammar School - designed ‘Sow Beautiful’, a flower seed cannon used to grow flowers and create a source of pollen for bees and will be available from the Design Museum Shop from this Autumn. The 2019 winning product ‘Creative [Un]blocks’ raised over £14,000 for charity earlier this year.

Yuri Suzuki, artist and brief setter, Design Ventura said:

'I chose to be Design Ventura 2021-22 brief setter because I wanted to give a different perspective. I am not your standard designer. I wanted to show that there is no one standard way to be a designer, there is not only one way to be a creative entrepreneur. There are so many different ways to be a creator!’  

Fiona MacDonald, Head of Learning at the Design Museum said:

'We are delighted that Yuri Suzuki is this year's brief setter. As an artist and designer whose work ranges from apps to products to large scale installations, we feel that Yuri's accessible, interactive, and thought-provoking work, will provide a great source of inspiration for this year's students. Design Ventura is the Design Museum's flagship learning programme for schools that looks to bring the business of design to life for young people. As the number of students studying Design and Technology at GCSE continues to decline, inspiring students with contemporary design practice remains of the utmost importance to ensure that we continue to nurture the designers of tomorrow.' 

Lareena Hilton, Managing Director, Global Head of Brand Communications & CSR, Deutsche Bank said:

“Deutsche Bank is proud to continue supporting Design Ventura. With the World Economic Forum listing problem solving, critical thinking and creativity amongst the top ten skills needed for work in 2025, it’s clear to see how the programme helps students’ readiness for their futures in work. We also know from the programme’s in-depth evaluation that almost 100% of teachers see an improvement in the confidence and ambition of their students. This combined with the new skills built, we are delighted that Design Ventura continues as a springboard for the next generation of design talent.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

PM’s ‘levelling up’ dream can be realised by ensuring most of the Government’s £290 billion annual private contract budget goes to UK firms in left behind areas
Sector News
#LevellingUp @CSJthinktank - The poorest parts of Britain could gain s
Labour will end the charitable status of England’s private schools
Sector News
Keir Starmer, Leader of @UKLabour, has pledged to create an education
Invest in a long-term STEM education strategy say engineers
Sector News
#SR21 - Engineering profession sets out six clear areas for investment
UK achievements celebrated in new children's book to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Sector News
Primary school children across the United Kingdom to receive a free bo
Upskilling the supply teaching industry
Sector News
With the education sector battling through a recruitment challenge, fu
CBI CHIEF CALLS FOR ‘COBR FOR RECOVERY’ AMID GROWING SHORTAGES
Sector News
The CBI is seeking to elevate the existing Cabinet Office taskforce in
Professor Chris Whitty joins hundreds of students at Graduation 2021
Sector News
England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (@CMO_England)
A summer of fun for all the family with CAVC at Llanrumney Hall
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) has an outreach centre at the histori
Coursera partners with 700 business schools on global education initiative
Sector News
Global partnership launched to meet the needs of graduates, business s
Central YMCA appoints six new Trustees in a drive to diversify, renew, reinvigorate and strengthen their board
Sector News
The Charity has also launched a Trustee Apprenticeship Programme, draw
Police Now wins Best Graduate Recruitment Strategy
Sector News
Police Now’s (@Police_Now) campaign ‘You’ll be there. Visible, R
Not long left to enter the BMI Apprentice of the Year competition
Sector News
With a week to go until the deadline for entries, there’s still time

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Kosta Mavroulakis
Kosta Mavroulakis has published a new article: Top 100 Tech for Good start-ups and scale-ups revealed 1 hour 33 minutes ago
Flint Culture
Flint Culture has published a new article: Design Ventura announce Yuri Suzuki as this years brief setter and invites students submissions 2 days ago
AELP Events
AELP Events added a new event 2 days ago

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training in FE

Overview It is a statutory requirement for professionals meeting ‘robust 2-yearly training’ for those with a lead or designated professional role...

  • Thursday, 14 October 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6110)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page