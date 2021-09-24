 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Economy to get £3.3 billion boost if the Chancellor reverses key worker pay cuts

Details
Hits: 604
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady

Analysis published today (Friday) by @The_TUC shows how the economic recovery can be sped up by reversing cuts to key workers’ pay. 

The analysis by the TUC and Landman Economics models the economic impacts of reversing cuts to the value of public sector pay that took place over the period 2010/11 to 2020/21.

It finds that England’s economy would receive a £3.3 billion boost, speeding up recovery from the pandemic and making pay rises for other workers more likely too – the ‘pay circle’ effect.

The move would make 4.3 million public sector workers better off – in some cases by thousands of pounds a year.

The £3.3 billion economic boost is based on restoring median public sector pay by 3.2% in line with CPI inflation.

As this is a median figure, some workers would need a higher increase to restore the real value of their pay. For example, between 2010/11 and 2020/21:

  • Maternity care assistants’ and nursery nurses’ pay was down by £2,000 (-7.6%)
  • Nurses’ and community nurses’ pay was down by up to £2,500 (-7.3%)
  • Firefighters’ pay was down by £2,600 (-7.4%)
  • Teachers’ (M6, outside London) pay was down by £2,000 (-5.1%)

The TUC also cautions that CPI can underestimate the degree to which the cost of living is rising. And in pay negotiations, RPI is often a better guide.

If the Chancellor restored median public sector pay by 10.1%, in line with RPI inflation it would boost the economy by £10.5 billion.

Regional and local impacts 

Reversing pay cuts in line with CPI inflation would boost England’s regional economies by:

  • £157 million in the North East
  • £471 million in the North West
  • £322 million in Yorkshire and the Humber
  • £330 million in the West Midlands
  • £243 million in the East Midlands
  • £288 million in the South West
  • £741 million in the London
  • £313 million in Eastern England
  • £461 million in the South East

At constituency level, it would mean economic boosts of:

  • £6.2 million on average per English parliamentary constituency
  • £7.6 million for the Chancellor’s Richmond (Yorkshire) constituency
  • £30.6 million for Bethnal Green and Bow – the English constituency with the highest rate of child poverty (End Child Poverty)
  • £9.7 million for Birmingham Hodge Hill – the English constituency with the highest unemployment count (ONS)

Pay cuts for public sector key workers in 2021/22

The Chancellor has put in place a pay freeze that is affecting the majority of public sector key workers, such as police, teachers and civil servants.

Those currently earning less than £24,000 will get a guaranteed pay rise for one year of £250, but this is not a permanent and will not be consolidated into their pay for future years.

Pay offers have been made of 1.5% for higher education staff, 1.75% for local government staff, and a 3% pay award for NHS staff.

But many key workers in the public sector are excluded from these awards, including outsourced NHS staff such as cleaners and porters.  

And with CPI inflation currently 3.2% and RPI inflation currently 4.8%, all these workers are likely to find they that the value of their pay has been cut this year.

The TUC says that, in addition to restoring the value cut from pay between 2010/11 and 2020/21, the Chancellor must make sure that in the current year – and the years covered by the forthcoming spending review (27 October) – pay for all key workers rises each year at least in line with inflation.

Labour will end the charitable status of Englandâ€™s private schools
Sector News
Keir Starmer, Leader of @UKLabour, has pledged to create an education
Invest in a long-term STEM education strategy say engineers
Sector News
#SR21 - Engineering profession sets out six clear areas for investment
UK achievements celebrated in new children's book to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Sector News
Primary school children across the United Kingdom to receive a free bo

Protecting the pay circle

The analysis is part of a policy briefing sent by the TUC to all MPs today, which sets out the importance of protecting the pay circle – the chain of spending that connects workers’ wages around the whole economy.

The policy briefing calls on government to avoid the mistakes of the last decade when pay freezes and caps damaged the pay circle. Consumer spending and economic demand were reduced, affecting all workers. Living standards fell for workers across both the public and private sector. And the UK suffered the longest pay slump for 200 years.

The TUC argues that former Chancellor George Osborne failed to recognise that all workers are connected in the same pay circle. When nurses, care workers, teachers and other public sector key workers are forced to cut their spending, it impacts on the wages of other workers too.

The union body is calling on the government to protect the pay circle and prioritise pay rises for public sector key workers across the period of the forthcoming spending review.

The TUC argues that everyone in the pay circle will benefit when public sector workers spend their wages in private businesses and services. And the national finances will recover faster as wage growth boosts government revenue.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:

“We’re all part of the same pay circle. When key workers spend their pay, it goes into other people’s pay packets. Nurses, carers, shop staff, drivers, small businesses – right around the economy, we’re all connected.

“It is up to government to keep the pay circle moving. If the Chancellor gives key workers the pay rises they’ve earned, it will protect the spending businesses need to recover. And that will help other workers get pay rises too.

“But if the Chancellor attacks the pay circle in his spending review, everyone will suffer. And we could have another slump in living standards across the whole economy.”

Economic boost from reversing real-terms public sector pay cuts between 2010/11 and 2020/21

Region

Boost to economy after multiplier: CPI increase (£)

Boost to economy after multiplier: RPI increase (£)

North East

157,370,000

496,700,000

North West

470,513,000

1,485,057,000

Yorkshire & Humber

321,553,000

1,014,901,000

West Midlands

329,565,000

1,040,189,000

East Midlands

243,121,000

767,350,000

South West

287,595,000

907,720,000

London

740,545,000

2,337,344,000

Eastern

313,025,000

987,985,000

South East

460,557,000

1,453,632,000

ENGLAND TOTAL

3,323,843,000

10,490,879,000

Cost to government of restoring public sector pay to the same value as 2010 (net of income tax and national insurance receipts, and universal credit payment reductions)

Rate of pay restoration

Net cost to Exchequer

Boost to economy

CPI – 3.2%

£2.56bn

£3.32bn

RPI – 10.1%

£8.07bn

£10.49bn

Methodology: Landman Economics and the TUC used ONS data on the number of public sector workers in English Constituencies and regional and national data on public sector pay from the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) to calculate the lost value of public sector pay since 2010, and what would be required to restore its value, using both the CPI and RPI measures of inflation.

Landsman/TUC calculated the economic benefit which each constituency would derive from restoring the value of public sector pay to its 2010 value in real terms using the mid-point of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) range of multipliers for government spending (1.3%).

To accurately reflect the economic boost from raising pay, it was necessary to take account of the way Universal Credit payments are tapered down and National Insurance Contributions (NICS) and income tax (IT) go up as recipients pay increases. To do this, Landman/TUC calculated the number of public sector workers in receipt of Universal Credit (UC) in each region, using the Family Resources Survey (FRS). This was used to create an average impact of the credit taper for each region, and which was applied to each constituency within that region (it was not possible to derive data on benefit recipients at a constituency level because the FRS does not hold information below a regional level). They then modelled the impact of increased gross public sector pay on net incomes given UC, IT and NICS.

Parliamentary briefing: A briefing containing locally relevant data has been sent today to every MP in England. 

Spending review: The Chancellor will present a spending review alongside the budget on 27 October. The three-year review will set government department budgets and devolved government block grants for 2022/23 to 2024/25. The budgets that are set will affect the scope for public sector pay and staffing across the period. 

Child poverty in key worker families: Research published by the TUC earlier this year found that just over a million children in key worker families are living below the poverty line, representing 21% of children in key worker households.

You may also be interested in these articles:

PM’s ‘levelling up’ dream can be realised by ensuring most of the Government’s £290 billion annual private contract budget goes to UK firms in left behind areas
Sector News
#LevellingUp @CSJthinktank - The poorest parts of Britain could gain s
Labour will end the charitable status of England’s private schools
Sector News
Keir Starmer, Leader of @UKLabour, has pledged to create an education
Invest in a long-term STEM education strategy say engineers
Sector News
#SR21 - Engineering profession sets out six clear areas for investment
UK achievements celebrated in new children's book to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Sector News
Primary school children across the United Kingdom to receive a free bo
Upskilling the supply teaching industry
Sector News
With the education sector battling through a recruitment challenge, fu
CBI CHIEF CALLS FOR ‘COBR FOR RECOVERY’ AMID GROWING SHORTAGES
Sector News
The CBI is seeking to elevate the existing Cabinet Office taskforce in
Professor Chris Whitty joins hundreds of students at Graduation 2021
Sector News
England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (@CMO_England)
A summer of fun for all the family with CAVC at Llanrumney Hall
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) has an outreach centre at the histori
Coursera partners with 700 business schools on global education initiative
Sector News
Global partnership launched to meet the needs of graduates, business s
Central YMCA appoints six new Trustees in a drive to diversify, renew, reinvigorate and strengthen their board
Sector News
The Charity has also launched a Trustee Apprenticeship Programme, draw
Police Now wins Best Graduate Recruitment Strategy
Sector News
Police Now’s (@Police_Now) campaign ‘You’ll be there. Visible, R
Not long left to enter the BMI Apprentice of the Year competition
Sector News
With a week to go until the deadline for entries, there’s still time

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Kosta Mavroulakis
Kosta Mavroulakis has published a new article: Top 100 Tech for Good start-ups and scale-ups revealed 1 hour 32 minutes ago
Flint Culture
Flint Culture has published a new article: Design Ventura announce Yuri Suzuki as this years brief setter and invites students submissions 2 days ago
AELP Events
AELP Events added a new event 2 days ago

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training in FE

Overview It is a statutory requirement for professionals meeting ‘robust 2-yearly training’ for those with a lead or designated professional role...

  • Thursday, 14 October 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6110)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page