 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Grant call for six Essential Digital Skills Champions

Details
Hits: 359
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
National Head of EdTech and Digital Skills, Vikki Liogier

The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) is offering six grants of £8,000 to learning providers in the FE and Training sector to support a member of staff to become an Essential Digital Skills (EDS) Champion and run an EDS Reflective Exploration project.

This grant call is part of the ETF’s Essential Digital Skills workforce development programme, which supports learning providers and individual teaching, learning and assessment professionals to prepare for delivering the new EDS Qualifications based on the government’s national standards for essential digital skills. The programme is now in its third year and offers self-assessment, online CPD resources and a rich programme of live training events held online. It also supports a growing community of practice of those involved in delivering essential digital skills courses.

The aim of the EDS Champion role is to help foster communities of practice across the sector for different aspects of essential digital skills delivery. Each Champion will:

  • Lead a 10-week Reflective Exploration in their own organisation involving at least two colleagues
  • Develop an EDS community of practice within their organisation
  • Contribute to the online EDS community of practice on the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform
  • Participate in and co-lead a range of events within the EDS CPD programme
  • Host an event in their organisation to share their Reflective Exploration work with the wider FE sector
  • Develop and share teaching and learning resources and guidance.

The EDS Champion programme will commence on 4 October 2021 and complete on 11 March 2021.

The grant funding from the Department for Education of £8,000 per organisation will cover the remission time for the EDS Champion (£5,000) and for at least two colleagues to participate in the 10-week Reflective Exploration (£3,000).

Participating organisations will be expected to release their Champions for preparation and planning activities, ETF events and to organise and host the final celebratory event.

National Head of EdTech and Digital Skills, Vikki Liogier, said:

“We are very excited about the introduction of Essential Digital Skills Champions to the EDS programme. The whole aim of the programme is to develop a robust and sustainable practitioner-led support framework and these new Champions and the associated Reflective Exploration projects will help to promote critical thinking and sharing of good practice.”

Expressions of interest are invited from learning providers funded by the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA). Please read the guidance documentation before completing an expression of interest form online.

The deadline for completing the expression of interest form is 12:00 noon on Friday 10 September 2021. Full details are available on the ETF website.

This programme is funded by the Department for Education and will be run on behalf of the ETF by Sero Consulting Ltd.

3 Ways to Make Graduates Notice Your Company
Sector News
When the final exams have been graded and the mortarboard hat has been
St Paul's School delivers complex transport plan for 500 students
Sector News
In August 2020 the world changed for the staff, parents and students o
What will Gower College Swansea be like in the new term? Â 
Sector News
Principal Mark Jones looks forward to the start of the autumn term, ex

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Right Way to Leave a Job
Sector News
A 2018 Deloitte Survey which analysed 10,455 millennials, born between
3 Ways to Make Graduates Notice Your Company
Sector News
When the final exams have been graded and the mortarboard hat has been
St Paul's School delivers complex transport plan for 500 students
Sector News
In August 2020 the world changed for the staff, parents and students o
What will Gower College Swansea be like in the new term?  
Sector News
Principal Mark Jones looks forward to the start of the autumn term, ex
Skills Gap Analysis on Irish Job Market Sees IBAT College Launch Four New Diplomas for Autumn Intake
Sector News
IBAT College Dublin (@IBATcollege), Ireland’s leading enterprise-foc
Plumbing and Electrical Installation students at Derby College Group have been recognised at an event
Sector News
Plumbing and Electrical Installation students at Derby College Group h
Sommet Education enters India with majority stake acquisition in Indian School of Hospitality
Sector News
In another step forward in the expansion of its leading network in hos
Partnership project enhances learning opportunities for young people in Fife
Sector News
A partnership between Children’s University (@ChildrenUniScot) Scotl
Back to school and college – what you need to know
Sector News
Students all over the country are beginning to return to schools and c
Art and design universities come together in new European partnership to fight issues around plastic pollution
Sector News
How can we better communicate pressing issues around plastic pollution
Bristol medic eyes gold after fulfilling sporting ambition to make Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Sector News
Michael Taylor will swim 750m, cycle 20km and tackle a 5km run at the
Learning management system for financial literacy - has been a big success with the FinTech community
Sector News
Fintech 11Onze’s Facebook-like 'La Placa' attracts over 10,000 membe

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Jen
Jen added a new event 3 hours

Skills City Roadshow at HOST Salford

Whether you are unemployed, a graduate, self-employed, or looking for a career change, then a Skills Bootcamp at Skills City could be for you. Our...

  • Thursday, 26 August 2021 06:00 PM
  • HOST Salford, MediaCityUK, Salford, M50 2ST
Jen
Jen added a new event 3 hours

Skills City Roadshow at Blackburn Rovers

Whether you are unemployed, a graduate, self-employed, or looking for a career change, then a Skills Bootcamp at Skills City could be for you. Our...

  • Tuesday, 24 August 2021 11:00 AM
  • Blackburn Rovers, Ewood Park, Blackburn, BB2 4JF
TechEd Marketing
TechEd Marketing added a new event 3 hours

TechEd Showcase AT Speed Date - Belfast

Following our hugely successful onsite AT Speed Date event in Birmingham the TechEd Showcase team are excited to continue with our programme of live...

  • Thursday, 16 September 2021 09:00 AM
  • Europa Hotel, Great Victoria Street, Belfast, Northern Ireland, BT2 7AP

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5990)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page