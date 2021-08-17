 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

TSoM hosts first-ever Virtual Internship and Job Fair

Details
Hits: 282
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Toronto School of Management (TSoM) hosted its first-ever Virtual Internship and Job Fair on Thursday 15 July.

With about 400 student registrations and 27 companies present, this event was designed to allow employers and students to connect, network, and learn more about the job market.

27 employers from various industries attended the Virtual Internship and Job Fair. These companies represent fields including hospitality and tourism, digital marketing, business, big data, and cybersecurity.

Irene Lasker, Career Services Manager, said:

“During a challenging time amidst the pandemic, this virtual internship and job fair allowed TSoM to bring together students and potential employers. Our students had a great opportunity to network and build valuable contacts relevant to their program and career path, as well as gain a competitive advantage by learning more about the participating companies.”

Through this successful virtual event, the companies were able to increase students’ awareness about their business and industry while recruiting qualified candidates for internships and part/full-time permanent positions to address staffing needs. The employers could also build their roster of candidates for internships, part-time and full-time positions.

The event is part of the institution’s continuous effort to provide students with dedicated career support, helping their transition from the classroom to a working environment. “Despite the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to host our first ever Job Fair, using virtual tools and online platforms to maximise attendance and interaction between participants.

“The virtual job fair was well received by all those in attendance. It was a successful experience, providing useful feedback and learning points that we now plan to implement and develop this initiative into a recurring event,” added Irene.

For more information visit https://www.torontosom.ca/

About Toronto School of Management – Inspired by industry. Driven by student success.

Toronto School of Management (TSoM) is an innovative college offering a broad range of career-focused programs in business, hospitality and tourism, digital marketing, cybersecurity, data analytics and accounting.

Located among some of North America’s leading firms and organizations, the school offers an ideal environment for students who are eager to immerse themselves in a vibrant business community and diverse cultural activities.

Toronto School of Management is a registered private career college accredited by the Ministry of Colleges and Universities. 

Outstanding Short Film From West London College Creative Media Students
Sector News
Five students from West London College (@WLCnews) who completed their
LRN Names Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Product and Technology Officer due to growing demands in services
Sector News
The strategic hires position LRN (@lrnglobal) for further growth and
School leavers encouraged to get into dog grooming by industry experts
Sector News
Pet-loving students who are wondering what to do after their GCSE and

You may also be interested in these articles:

Outstanding Short Film From West London College Creative Media Students
Sector News
Five students from West London College (@WLCnews) who completed their
LRN Names Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Product and Technology Officer due to growing demands in services
Sector News
The strategic hires position LRN (@lrnglobal) for further growth and
SQE: Qualifying work experience will offer trainees greater flexibility
Sector News
Ahead of the 1 September launch of the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE
School leavers encouraged to get into dog grooming by industry experts
Sector News
Pet-loving students who are wondering what to do after their GCSE and
Early Years Level 5 Lead Practitioner Apprenticeship Launched
Sector News
New programme aimed at providing childcare professionals with further
Katherine takes the next step into a Nursing Degree
Sector News
After completing a Level 2 Health and Social Care course, alongside he
Histamine could be a key player in depression, according to study in mice
Sector News
Bodily inflammation dampens levels of a ‘feel-good molecule’ and a
Colleges are the key to developing sustainable behaviours
Sector News
Students are more engaged in the world around them and feel more empow
10 absurd excuses for not paying National Minimum Wage
Sector News
By law, workers must be paid at least the minimum wage for their age -
Karbon Homes apprenticeship leads to permanent roles
Sector News
One of the North East’s largest housing associations, Karbon Homes (
NEW NORTH EAST PARTNERSHIP IMPROVES THE IMPACT OF SAFEGUARDING TRAINING
Sector News
A new North East partnership aims to transform the way people understa
Imperial researcher scoops Royal Academy of Engineering Research Fellowship
Sector News
Dr Alalea Kia has won a Research Fellowship (@RAEngNews) to further de

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Westminster Forum Projects (WFP)
Westminster Forum Projects (WFP) added a new event 3 hours

Tackling abuse and sexual misconduct in the education system

https://www.westminsterforumprojects.co.uk/conference/Abuse-in-Education This conference will consider priorities for strengthening safeguarding...

  • Thursday, 14 October 2021 09:00 AM
  • Online
Westminster Forum Projects (WFP)
Westminster Forum Projects (WFP) added a new event 3 hours

Next steps for early years education and the EYFS

This conference focuses on priorities for early years education following the statutory introduction of the updated Early Years Foundation Stage...

  • Wednesday, 13 October 2021 09:00 AM
  • Online
West London College
West London College has published a new article: Outstanding Short Film From West London College Creative Media Students 3 hours 40 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5976)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page