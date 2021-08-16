 
An open letter to Rod Williams, CEO of Tes Global

Capital City College Group (@capitalcitycg) is very disappointed with the decision by Tes Global (@tes) to stop its Tes (@tesfenews) title’s dedicated coverage of the further education (FE) and skills sector.

Further education colleges play a vital role in the education of hundreds of thousands of school leavers and adults every year, preparing them for an apprenticeship, further learning, university or their chosen careers. FE enabled almost 2 million people of all ages to learn new skills during the COVID pandemic and will play a vital role in the UK’s economic recovery. We feel that this decision is a backward step at time and when the country needs skilled workers more than ever.

Our sector needs powerful and independent advocates. Tes has always provided fair and balanced coverage of further education and has played a huge role in advocating for the sector and championing its work, which is so often overlooked by the mainstream media in favour of schools and universities.

The strength of feeling in the comments following the announcement and on social media very much echo our own. We urge Tes Global and its owners to reconsider its decision.

Yours sincerely,

Roy O’Shaughnessy

CEO Capital City College Group

