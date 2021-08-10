Students at two of London’s top colleges praised for ‘dedication and perseverance’ as they celebrate their A Level results

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Students at City and Islington College (@CitynIslington) and Westminster Kingsway College (@Westking) celebrated as they overcame the challenges of the COVID pandemic to achieve a fantastic set of A Level results.

CANDI saw 23.2 per cent of students achieve A*-A grades and 75 per cent gain A*-C grades while WestKing saw 21% of students attain A*-A grades and 73.5% gain A* -C grades.

Students did not sit exams this year due to COVID-19 with their grades being determined by teachers’ assessment of their actual evidence-based ability, rather than predicted grades.

Among this year’s top performers was CANDI student Lily Burge-Thomas, 18, who is going to study Architecture at Cambridge University where her mum studied Classics.

She said: “I’m totally ecstatic. Honestly, after these difficult two years it feels like all the hard work has paid off, and I’m really excited to be going to Cambridge and continuing my educational journey.

“My teachers have been amazing and really supportive. I came from a school where they really pushed you very hard to CANDI where you had to push yourself and be a lot more self-driven. I don’t know if it was the tough love of my old school or the kindness and support at CANDI but I got the results.”

Jess Chanyacharungchit, 19, attained A*s in Maths, Biology and Chemistry and an A in English Literature, and is planning to take a gap year to consider her options.

She said: “I think everyone deserves good grades this year. There have been much bigger things to be worrying about and everyone should be really proud of themselves.”

Muhsin Chowdury, 18, gained three As in Politics, Media Studies and English Literature and Language and is heading to the University of West London to study Broadcasting and Digital Journalism.

He said: “I had a difficult time during COVID with some of my family members seriously ill and in hospital. My teachers were exceptional and it was a privilege to be taken under their wing. The assurances I received from them during that period of deep uncertainty really helped me through it.”

WestKing student Emma Breatcliffe 18, achieved A grades in Philosophy, Biology and Mathematics and is going to study Physiotherapy at Brunel University.

She said: “My main feeling is relief! Almost all of my A Level courses were online during the pandemic, and it was hard sometimes keeping homelife and school separate. My teachers were very responsive though. When I emailed any of them with a question, they came straight back to me.”

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Hundreds of pupils across the borough received their A-level results t Sector News The percentage of Welsh students applying to university is the highes Sector News Disabled people across the country are being urged to have their say i

Elias Hashemi, 20, attained an A* in Maths, A in Chemistry and a B in Biology and is going to Southampton University to study Maths and Finance.

He said: “I feel good. I’d had some personal problems and had to take two years away from studying, so when I came back, I felt like I was in the deep end. But I came back a bit older and wiser and concentrated on my studies.”

A Level results day also saw the release of results for vocational qualifications.

CANDI student Freddie Cook, 18, gained a triple Distinction in his Public Services diploma and is going to the University of Greenwich to study Criminology with Criminal Justice.

He said: “I am looking to work in border security but also considering teaching public services after the positive experience I‘ve had at CANDI. I went through some tough times while studying and my teachers really helped give me the support I needed. For me, CANDI was like a second family.”

CANDI and WestKing are part of Capital City College Group (CCCG), which also comprises City and Islington College and the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London and apprenticeship and training provide Capital City College Training.

Kurt Hintz, Executive Principal of CCCG, said: “We are very proud of the great results of our students after such a disrupted and difficult two-year period. Our students have shown huge amounts of dedication, perseverance and resilience in adversity, which has prepared them well for their future university education and careers.

“We congratulate all of our students on their results and wish them well in their next steps. We would also like to give special thanks to our teachers and support staff who worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to secure the life chances of their students.”