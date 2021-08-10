Students at City of London Academy Southwark celebrate A-level results

Students at City of London Academy Southwark (@CoLA_Southwark) have received their A-level results today, following months of virtual and in-person classes during the COVID pandemic.
A-level students achieved a 39% pass rate in grades A* to A; 69% pass rate in grades A* to B; and 91% in grades A* to C. At BTEC, the students achieved an 83% pass rate at DDD and above.
Some of the highest performing students include:
Tremaine Sadipe received A*AA, securing himself a place at Oxford University to study Biochemistry. He said:
“The classroom environment is what motivated me. Every teacher here is passionate about their subject and cares as much as we do, imparting their enthusiasm and excitement into every lesson. Without them, I wouldn’t have achieved what I did today.
“Going to Oxford University will be a big stepping stone for me - I can’t wait! With the exception of school trips, it will be the first time I will have been outside of London and I look forward to developing my passion for science.”
Omotomisin Lawal received A*A*A, which has secured him a place at Imperial University to study Medicine. He said:
“In my first science lesson at 6th form, my teacher told me to write down what I wanted to accomplish at the end of my two years - they said that if I wrote it down, I would be motivated to achieve it. I wrote down that I wanted to study medicine at a Russell Group University, and today I’ve achieved that.
“I will be taking this year to do shadow placements for the NHS before starting my medicine degree next year.”
Enis Avdalahu- A* Economics, A* Maths and A Geography – to study Economics at Queen Mary University
Meleqe Avdyli- A* Psychology, A* Sociology and A English – to study Law at SOAS
Gracie Reeves- A* English, A* History, A Government and Politics – to study English Literature at Durham University
Damiola Iyun- D*D*D* in BTEC Sport – to study Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences at the University of Birmingham
City of London Academy Southwark headteacher, Michael Baxter, said:
"This year, our Year 13 students have recorded exceptional grades, enabling them to progress onto university, apprenticeships, and the next stages of their lives.
“These outcomes were achieved, despite the significant hurdles thrown at them by the pandemic, including lockdowns, shifting exam expectations, and the personal situations that they, like all of us, have had to endure since March 2020.
“We are hugely proud of their endeavours and welcome them all to the CoLAS alumni community.
“We wish you well and hope to see you back with us before too long!"
Chair of the City of London Academies Trust Board, Tijs Broeke, said:
“The students at City of London Academy Southwark should be delighted with their A-level results today, not just because their hard work and determination has been reflected in their grades, but also for coping with the huge challenges presented by the COVID pandemic.
“Whether they are now applying for a place at university or seeking employment in London or further afield, my colleagues and I at the City of London Academies Trust Board send our warmest wishes and congratulations to the students, and our immense gratitude to the dedicated teaching staff.”
City of London Academy Southwarkis a member of the City of London Academies Trust, which runs the City of London Corporation’s sponsored academies. The City of London Corporation sponsors 10 Academies across Hackney, Newham, Islington, and Southwark.
The City Corporation has been named twice by social mobility charity, Sutton Trust, as the UK’s best academy sponsor for empowering pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds to perform above the national average, and the leading academy sponsor for Progress 8 and Attainment 8, which track pupil progress and achievement.