Students celebrate fantastic exam results for 2021

At the end of another very challenging academic year, students at Gower College Swansea are celebrating a fantastic set of exam results.

The overall A Level pass rate is 99%, with 1927 separate exam entries. Of these passes, 43% are at grades A*-A, 70% are at A*-B and 88% are at A*-C.

The overall pass rate at AS Level is 95%, with 76% of those passes being grades A - C and 56% being grades A - B. There were 1869 separate exam entries for AS.

The College’s vocational results are also strong again this year with a 96% pass rate across Level 3 Extended Diplomas.

Around 1000 of our students will now progress to university, including six students who have achieved the necessary grades to secure their places at Oxford and Cambridge.

"We are really delighted with this set of exam results which are a testament to the dedication and commitment of all our students after what has been a very tough 18 months,” says Principal Mark Jones.

“The pressure on our young people has been immense during this time and I hope they can now finally relax and look forward to the next stage of their journey whether that is university, employment, an apprenticeship, or another higher level course at Gower College Swansea. They should all feel very proud of themselves.

“And, of course, thanks must also go to our fantastic members of staff who, once again, have had to go above and beyond in dealing with the new processes and procedures that needed to be put in place this year.”

Photos: Adrian White

