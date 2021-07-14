 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Boolean and Alpha Test join forces to create Europe-wide EdTech hub

Details
Hits: 424
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Boolean, the leading online tech academy, has created a new #EdTech group by joining forces with Alpha Test, a market-leading Italian enterprise preparing students for university admission tests.

The new group brings together two innovative and fast growing European EdTech businesses. Boolean, founded in 2018 by Fabio Forghieri and Roberto Marazzini, closed last year with €2 million revenue, recording triple-digit year-on-year growth. Alpha Test had a 2020 turnover of €15 million.

The deal is also part of a wider development plan for the group, which aims to establish a digital-focused European hub, dedicated to quality training for both university applicants as well as professionals within the tech sector.

According to a recent report by TechUK, it’s projected that by 2025 there will be three million new jobs created that require digital skills in the UK alone. Boolean exists to fill this demand for tech specialists and has transformed the world of IT training through its innovative delivery model. Through six months of full-time, live and online training and a further six months of career support, the course transforms newbie coders into job-ready software engineers.

Boolean’s course does not require any previous programming skills and, thanks to a high quality candidate selection process and standard of teaching, last year 95% of students in Italy found a job within six months of completing the course. Following its success in Italy, Boolean launched its UK expansion in November 2020.

By joining forces Alpha Test and Boolean will leverage each other’s expertise, accelerating the digital transition of the new group which aims to reach €50 million turnover in four years. Boolean will benefit from the skills and resources of the Alpha Test Group to consolidate its leadership in the Italian market and continue the European expansion which is already underway with the entry into the UK market.

Alberto Sironi, co-founder and CEO of Alpha Test:

The union with Boolean represents another fundamental step in our international expansion, diversification and growth. Some features of Boolean, that are in line with our way of thinking about high-level education, immediately convinced us to bring them on board: the high quality of the training, a first-rate network with hundreds of companies open to recruiting their engineers, and a scalable business model that will allow us to explore further opportunities.”

Roberto Marazzini, co-founder of Boolean:

The agreement with Alpha Test represents a crucial stage for the growth of Boolean. This operation will allow us to accelerate our development by expanding our b2c and b2b products in the European market, investing in the best talent, while always maintaining the high quality standards we offer to our students.

Newbury College COVID Clinic Increases Vaccination Reach
Sector News
@NewburyCollege and Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)
New Hospitality Industry Initiative to Bridge Skills Gap and Connect Students to Business Professionals
Sector News
Hospitality Industry First as HSMAI Europe Student Council Launches in
University wins Fairtrade and Zero Waste awards within week of each other
Sector News
Bristol is one of just four higher educational institutions to this ye

You may also be interested in these articles:

Corona crisis could increase youth unemployment by 600,000 this year - and scar young people's prospects for far longer
Sector News
The current economic crisis risks pushing an additional 600,000 18-24-
Newbury College COVID Clinic Increases Vaccination Reach
Sector News
@NewburyCollege and Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)
New Hospitality Industry Initiative to Bridge Skills Gap and Connect Students to Business Professionals
Sector News
Hospitality Industry First as HSMAI Europe Student Council Launches in
University wins Fairtrade and Zero Waste awards within week of each other
Sector News
Bristol is one of just four higher educational institutions to this ye
Top recruitment and training solutions provider joins leading youth employment expert to connect with 16–24-year-olds
Sector News
#WSYD21 World Youth Skills Day 2021 - @QubeLearning and Youth Employme
Linking Careers to the Geography Curriculum with My Environment My Future
Sector News
With 180 teachers registering in the during the last academic year, th
SailGP Inspire Careers and Racing candidates announced
Sector News
Ten students from the University have been offered the chance to gain
Stop talking about social mobility and make learning opportunities ‘hyper local’ to level up, report finds
Sector News
#LevellingUp needs to focus on providing better, local learning opport
Illustration student creates winning designs for SailGP’s Great Britain Sail Grand Prix merchandise
Sector News
A student illustrator and animator has won a competition to design the
Gavin Williamson joins students, staff and employers at West London Institute of Technology and Uxbridge College to celebrate IoT National Launch
Sector News
Secretary of State for Education @GavinWilliamson met students, staff
CELEBRATING INSPIRING CREATIVITY & INNOVATION in EDTECH
Sector News
The winners of the 23rd annual @BettAwards, designed to celebrate the
Young engineers from Royal Liberty School triumph in national engineering challenge final
Sector News
Students from Royal Liberty School (@Royallib), Romford, have won the

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 13 hours 40 minutes ago

Bett Awards 2020 - Highlights

Bett Awards 2020 - Highlights

The highlights from the Bett Awards 2020 ceremony, held 22nd January at The Troxy, London.

Ben Smith
Ben Smith has published a new article: Boolean and Alpha Test join forces to create Europe-wide EdTech hub 14 hours 1 minute ago
Gabz
Gabz shared a video in channel. 15 hours ago

The Youth Bank - a new Gen Z Digital bank, being created by The Youth Group and Oliver Wyman

The Youth Bank - a new Gen Z Digital bank, being...

The Youth Group announced today that it has appointed Oliver Wyman as lead advisor to support with its creation of the Youth Bank, an accessible and...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5881)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page