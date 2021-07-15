 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Stop talking about social mobility and make learning opportunities ‘hyper local’ to level up, report finds

Details
Hits: 367
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Professor Graeme Atherton, Head of UWL’s Centre for Levelling Up

#LevellingUp needs to focus on providing better, local learning opportunities and move away from talking about social mobility if it is to improve the lives of those in areas of the Midlands and north of England, a report from the new Centre for Levelling Up at the University of West London (UWL) written in partnership with Policy Network has found.

Based on in depth discussions with education leaders in 8 ‘red wall’ areas of the country, the report "Learning about place Understanding lifelong learning and social mobility in Covid Britain", highlights the need for a more flexible lifelong learning strategy, more localised careers support and an expansion of higher education if the government’s levelling up agenda is to be effective.

Consulting across schools, colleges, universities and local authorities over the past year, in eight areas,

  1. Blackpool
  2. Derby
  3. Oldham
  4. Peterborough
  5. Sheffield
  6. Stoke
  7. Wakefield, and
  8. Wrexham

(all towns where Labour lost seats in the 2019 general election), the research found a drastic reduction in community-based and introductory learning opportunities, which help older adults and vulnerable people to get back into learning.

Even where entry-level learning provision does exist, people are not aware what is available to them and are unable to benefit, with the pandemic only exacerbating challenges around access to careers guidance and work experience schemes. But those areas where universities are more active offer greater opportunities for those at all levels to learn. The report argues that increasing higher education provision will boost opportunity in areas where such provision does not exist.

It also finds that those working in such areas want the language of policymakers to change. Phrases such as social mobility, disadvantaged / left behind and lost generations do not describe what people want or who they are.

In a post Covid era – people want broader opportunities accessible locally and policymakers to adopt a language that means something to local people.

Professor Graeme Atherton, Head of UWL’s Centre for Levelling Up who led the report, said:

‘These are all areas characterised in the government’s levelling up agenda as being left behind by social and economic changes, with poor jobs, failing schools and out-dated infrastructure. However, the reality is more complex than this. While they all have challenges, they also have strengths.

"But to build on these strengths we need a new ‘hyper local’ approach with stable, long term investment where control is as close as possible to delivery. Short term funding for high visibility projects will not be enough. We must put education at the heart of our efforts in support of change if we are going to help people transform their futures.’

Newbury College COVID Clinic Increases Vaccination Reach
Sector News
@NewburyCollege and Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)
New Hospitality Industry Initiative to Bridge Skills Gap and Connect Students to Business Professionals
Sector News
Hospitality Industry First as HSMAI Europe Student Council Launches in
University wins Fairtrade and Zero Waste awards within week of each other
Sector News
Bristol is one of just four higher educational institutions to this ye

Key Recommendations

The report shows each of the places examined are complex, multi-dimensional and diverse. Levelling up ‘within’ these areas is every bit as important as ‘between’ them and other parts of the country.

The differences between and within described above is a strong message not just for Government but for Labour as well. It needs to avoid describing the places where it recently lost seats like those in this study and others as one amorphous ‘red wall’ group.

There is so much in what the participants said in the study that could inform a distinctive approach to extending educational opportunity and thus improving social outcomes.

Outlined below are a number of recommendations which taken together could form the foundations of such a new approach:

1. Bring better ‘careers’ support to where people live, study and work

For a national careers service to be effective in places such as those studied here it has to constitute networked, flexible local provision delivered alongside other educational and employment experiences – rather than an online or physical entity they have to visit.

2. Put educational opportunity at the centre of ‘levelling up’

For a strategy that ‘levels up’ to be effective it needs to connect its approach to investment in physical infrastructure, lifelong learning, education recovery and skills development together. At its centre needs to be investment in people not projects, shaped locally around the creation of opportunities to engage in learning and skill development.

3. Put flexible, entry level opportunities at heart of a national lifelong learning strategy

An ’entitlement’ to lifelong learning that only includes access to Level 3 learning in specific subject areas will not attract those least likely to learn back into education. Entry level provision, not necessarily associated directly with vocational skills nor available only at the behest of the employer, but also in community based settings is required.

4. Stop talking social mobility

Find a post Covid language to describe opportunity and progress. What success mean differs across communities and places and is being re-shaped for many by the legacy of the pandemic. A new language for inequality and progress is required that reflects this - which avoids phrases such as social mobility, disadvantage / left behind and lost generations.

5. Ensure more places have higher education provision

As Further Education Colleges do, universities in this study were actively contributing to the development of the communities in which they sit. Increasing higher education provision in places where it is underdeveloped, as part of the holistic approach described above, will have a major impact in extending educational opportunities across these communities.

6. Take a ‘hyper-local’ approach to devolving control and resources

The ability of those working across these areas to affect change are being restricted by a piecemeal approach to funding and trust. A ‘hyper local’ approach would make all initiative based funding at least 5 years, make OFTSED inspections lighter touch in the most challenged areas and give as much control as possible as close to where opportunities are delivered.

7. Support a holistic Covid learning recovery strategy

Additional learning time focused on core subjects and distributing more data/laptops is not enough enable learners hardest hit by the pandemic to recover lost progress. A more holistic approach that addresses lost careers support, confidence and work experience alongside building the capacity of all families to learn online is required.

The government’s levelling up agenda and the provision of educational opportunities

'Learning about Place: Understanding lifelong learning and social mobility in Covid Britain’, was published by Professor Graeme Atherton, Head of UWL’s Centre for Levelling Up, and Dr Barry Colfer from think tank, Policy Network.

The University of West London’s Centre for Levelling Up is a new research centre focused on producing policy relevant research related to inequality.

The report focuses on one part of the government’s levelling up agenda – the provision of educational opportunities - across eight areas across the UK. In each area stakeholders from schools, colleges, higher education, local authorities and the broader private and public sector were consulted with between November 2020 and March 2021.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Corona crisis could increase youth unemployment by 600,000 this year - and scar young people's prospects for far longer
Sector News
The current economic crisis risks pushing an additional 600,000 18-24-
Newbury College COVID Clinic Increases Vaccination Reach
Sector News
@NewburyCollege and Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)
New Hospitality Industry Initiative to Bridge Skills Gap and Connect Students to Business Professionals
Sector News
Hospitality Industry First as HSMAI Europe Student Council Launches in
University wins Fairtrade and Zero Waste awards within week of each other
Sector News
Bristol is one of just four higher educational institutions to this ye
Top recruitment and training solutions provider joins leading youth employment expert to connect with 16–24-year-olds
Sector News
#WSYD21 World Youth Skills Day 2021 - @QubeLearning and Youth Employme
Boolean and Alpha Test join forces to create Europe-wide EdTech hub
Sector News
Boolean, the leading online tech academy, has created a new #EdTech gr
Linking Careers to the Geography Curriculum with My Environment My Future
Sector News
With 180 teachers registering in the during the last academic year, th
SailGP Inspire Careers and Racing candidates announced
Sector News
Ten students from the University have been offered the chance to gain
Illustration student creates winning designs for SailGP’s Great Britain Sail Grand Prix merchandise
Sector News
A student illustrator and animator has won a competition to design the
Gavin Williamson joins students, staff and employers at West London Institute of Technology and Uxbridge College to celebrate IoT National Launch
Sector News
Secretary of State for Education @GavinWilliamson met students, staff
CELEBRATING INSPIRING CREATIVITY & INNOVATION in EDTECH
Sector News
The winners of the 23rd annual @BettAwards, designed to celebrate the
Young engineers from Royal Liberty School triumph in national engineering challenge final
Sector News
Students from Royal Liberty School (@Royallib), Romford, have won the

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 13 hours 39 minutes ago

Bett Awards 2020 - Highlights

Bett Awards 2020 - Highlights

The highlights from the Bett Awards 2020 ceremony, held 22nd January at The Troxy, London.

Ben Smith
Ben Smith has published a new article: Boolean and Alpha Test join forces to create Europe-wide EdTech hub 14 hours 1 minute ago
Gabz
Gabz shared a video in channel. 15 hours ago

The Youth Bank - a new Gen Z Digital bank, being created by The Youth Group and Oliver Wyman

The Youth Bank - a new Gen Z Digital bank, being...

The Youth Group announced today that it has appointed Oliver Wyman as lead advisor to support with its creation of the Youth Bank, an accessible and...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5881)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page