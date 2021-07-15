 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Skills & Post-16 Education Bill can be a spur to £130bn training investment needed by 2030 from business & Government

Details
Hits: 352
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Matthew Fell, CBI Chief UK Policy Director

EMPLOYERS TO STEP UP SKILLS INVESTMENT AS COVID TRANSFORMS WORK 

41% of employers plan on increasing investment in training compared with pre-COVID levels in response to accelerating changes to work, according to the 2021 CBI / Birkbeck, University of London Education and Skills Survey.

The April 2021 survey, completed by 252 respondents, revealed that over the next 3-5 years:

  • Companies expect to have greater need for people with skills at entry level (balance of +31%), intermediate level (+38%) and higher level (+39%).
  • Employers most expect the need for other workplace skills unattached to qualifications – such as communication and teamwork - to increase (+41%). But compared with other skills, respondents are the least confident about meeting these skills needs (+34%).
  • Developing workforce industry-specific technical knowledge (60%), leadership & management (58%) and advanced digital skills (44%) are priorities for firms. 
  • 81% of employers are confident they will be able to support young people over the next year, for example, through training and engagement with education.

The CBI Education & Skills Survey is published against a backdrop of many companies struggling to fill vacancies, as the economy reopens rapidly from the pandemic.

The latest Bank of England Agents’ Summary of Business Conditions noted that a mix of structural and Covid-related issues were presenting recruitment challenges in some sectors. This contrasts with the longer-term outlook in this survey, where firms are more confident in their ability to access the skills they need in five years’ time. 

In April 2021, before shortages began to bite, nearly 4 in 5 CBI / Birkbeck survey respondents were confident in their ability to meet entry level skill needs over the next 3-5 years through recruitment or training, but around 1 in 5 were not.

Matthew Fell, CBI Chief UK Policy Director, said:

“While four in ten firms are stepping up to the plate and boosting investment in skills already, there is still a long way to go to reach the levels of investment needed to reskill the nation.

“CBI / McKinsey research shows that pre-pandemic the world of work was changing, with nine in ten employees needing to gain new skills by 2030 to the tune of £13 billion a year. COVID has only accelerated this trend further.

“Firms are currently facing a perfect storm of staff shortages worsened by rising levels of self-isolation. They’re taking immediate steps to resolve this, investing in skills and automation and strengthening inclusion. But the Government needs to play its part too on skills and immigration.

“Longer-term, the Skills & Post-16 Education Bill is an opportunity to deliver on the confidence of most firms that they can meet skills needs in 3-5 years’ time.

“To support individuals to gain new skills, the Government should make flexible, bitesize training more accessible before the Lifelong Learning Entitlement is introduced in 2025.

“Building closer local links between employers and education providers will also be key to supporting every UK region and nation to thrive and ensuring our economy can fire on all cylinders.”

Professor David Latchman, Vice-Chancellor, Birkbeck University of London said:

Newbury College COVID Clinic Increases Vaccination Reach
Sector News
@NewburyCollege and Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)
New Hospitality Industry Initiative to Bridge Skills Gap and Connect Students to Business Professionals
Sector News
Hospitality Industry First as HSMAI Europe Student Council Launches in
University wins Fairtrade and Zero Waste awards within week of each other
Sector News
Bristol is one of just four higher educational institutions to this ye

“As the economy emerges from the events of the last 18 months, it is important that there is a renewed focus on ensuring that the workforce have the skills needed by employers not only to aid economic recovery but also to sustain future growth. Both higher and further education providers have an important role to play in play in meeting these needs.”

Adult education & lifelong learning are key priorities for business

Adult education and lifelong learning will be vital to support the 9 in 10 employees needing to gain new skills by 2030. 50% of firms surveyed reported increasing their investment in adult education and lifelong learning over the last five years. This number is set to rise to 61% in the next five years.

Despite this, employers face obstacles in meeting skills needs through adult education beyond the practical challenges posed by Covid-19 (33%), such as lack of funds (25%) and difficulty finding time for employees to train (22%).

Professor David Latchman, Vice-Chancellor, Birkbeck University of London said:

“It will not be enough to ensure that young people develop the skills needed by employers to fuel economic recovery, we must also ensure that there are opportunities for mature learners to reskill and upskill so that they are not left behind in the post-COVID economy.

"This requires both proper support from the Government and close working between employers and the education sector so that education and training are flexible and address business needs.”

Apprenticeships are highly valued, but the Levy remains a barrier

Around two thirds of respondents (67%) offer apprenticeship programmes, down from 85% in 2019. Looking ahead, 45% of firms expect to expand their apprenticeship provision in the next 12 months relative to the last three to five years.

Among companies which pay the Apprenticeship Levy, 36% of respondents say their spending on training has increased. But half of respondents (50%) say their spending on training has stayed the same. 

Matthew Fell, CBI Chief UK Policy Director, said:

“Continued employer commitment to delivering apprenticeships is hugely welcome. But the Levy system remains in urgent need of reform. Right now, it’s trying to fund SME apprenticeships and boost larger firms’ skills investment – but failing on both counts.

“While it’s vital SMEs continue to be supported to deliver apprenticeships, this should be funded through general taxation. Meanwhile, introducing a Lifelong Learning Levy would incentivise every business to invest more in the different types of training needed to support our economy. We need two separate policies to meet two very different objectives.”

Firms are ready to step up their support for young people

33% of respondents said they intend to apply or have already applied to Kickstart. 28% said they have already delivered T Level placements and 50% said they would consider doing so in future. Given the difficulties facilitating in-person placements caused by the pandemic, these figures are a promising start. 

Most employers believe the T Level programme should become more flexible. One in five (19%) firms indicated that all placements should be allowed to be delivered partially online, four in ten (39%) responded that hybrid delivery should be allowed where the job in question is hybrid in nature, and just over a quarter (26%) stated that the balance should be determined by employers. 

Matthew Fell, CBI Chief UK Policy Director, said:

“The pandemic has had a profound impact on our young people, reducing class time and interaction with peers. Firms have provided support wherever possible. And they intend to do more over the next 12 months.

“Many businesses are currently supporting T Levels. But a good number of firms want to see greater flexibility in the system so they can deliver hybrid placements. And the Government should extend the Kickstart deadline by six months to allow time to turn approved placements into real opportunities for young people.”

The 13th CBI Education and Skills Survey 2021 was conducted between 15 and 30 April 2021, with 252 responses from businesses and trade associations. The report was written in partnership with Birkbeck, University of London.

Over half of firms who responded to the survey have fewer than 199 employees (56%), 13% have between 200 and 499 employees and 31% have over 500 employees.

Respondents were drawn from all sectors of the economy, with the most represented sectors being manufacturing (19%), other service activities (16%), construction (13%) and education (10%).

Pre-pandemic CBI/McKinsey research (October 2020) forecasted 9 in 10 employees will need to gain new skills by 2030 at the additional cost of £130 billion.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Corona crisis could increase youth unemployment by 600,000 this year - and scar young people's prospects for far longer
Sector News
The current economic crisis risks pushing an additional 600,000 18-24-
Newbury College COVID Clinic Increases Vaccination Reach
Sector News
@NewburyCollege and Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)
New Hospitality Industry Initiative to Bridge Skills Gap and Connect Students to Business Professionals
Sector News
Hospitality Industry First as HSMAI Europe Student Council Launches in
University wins Fairtrade and Zero Waste awards within week of each other
Sector News
Bristol is one of just four higher educational institutions to this ye
Top recruitment and training solutions provider joins leading youth employment expert to connect with 16–24-year-olds
Sector News
#WSYD21 World Youth Skills Day 2021 - @QubeLearning and Youth Employme
Boolean and Alpha Test join forces to create Europe-wide EdTech hub
Sector News
Boolean, the leading online tech academy, has created a new #EdTech gr
Linking Careers to the Geography Curriculum with My Environment My Future
Sector News
With 180 teachers registering in the during the last academic year, th
SailGP Inspire Careers and Racing candidates announced
Sector News
Ten students from the University have been offered the chance to gain
Stop talking about social mobility and make learning opportunities ‘hyper local’ to level up, report finds
Sector News
#LevellingUp needs to focus on providing better, local learning opport
Illustration student creates winning designs for SailGP’s Great Britain Sail Grand Prix merchandise
Sector News
A student illustrator and animator has won a competition to design the
CELEBRATING INSPIRING CREATIVITY & INNOVATION in EDTECH
Sector News
The winners of the 23rd annual @BettAwards, designed to celebrate the
Young engineers from Royal Liberty School triumph in national engineering challenge final
Sector News
Students from Royal Liberty School (@Royallib), Romford, have won the

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 13 hours 38 minutes ago

Bett Awards 2020 - Highlights

Bett Awards 2020 - Highlights

The highlights from the Bett Awards 2020 ceremony, held 22nd January at The Troxy, London.

Ben Smith
Ben Smith has published a new article: Boolean and Alpha Test join forces to create Europe-wide EdTech hub 14 hours ago
Gabz
Gabz shared a video in channel. 14 hours 59 minutes ago

The Youth Bank - a new Gen Z Digital bank, being created by The Youth Group and Oliver Wyman

The Youth Bank - a new Gen Z Digital bank, being...

The Youth Group announced today that it has appointed Oliver Wyman as lead advisor to support with its creation of the Youth Bank, an accessible and...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5881)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page