 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

OLDHAM COLLEGE NAMED EDUFUTURISTS’ “FE COLLEGE OF THE YEAR” 2021

Details
Hits: 436

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

@OldhamCollege has been crowned “FE College of the Year” at the national @EduFuturists Awards 2021 

The accolade – revealed in an online ceremony – was secured by employees’ efforts and achievements in supporting learners from all backgrounds during the pandemic.

The Oldham borough has consistently been amongst the highest UK COVID-19 infection rates and has endured extended lockdowns.

Almost all Oldham College’s 6,500 learners and staff spent lengthy periods remote learning and working – and there was a clear danger disadvantaged students would suffer the biggest impact.

Assistive Technology – equipment, software and systems to help learners with disabilities – was investigated and put into place with the benefits then explained through Google Classroom sessions, e-workshops, and a specialised blog.

Oldham College’s trailblazing ‘Let’s Get Digital’ podcast – hosted by Eve Sheppard and Stacey Salt, Advanced Practitioners – was also launched showcasing what works best in blended and online learning.*

More than 900 laptops were delivered to students’ homes and each month over 500 courtesy calls were made checking on each learners’ progress and needs.

A new ‘Student Hive’ portal was set-up offering access to all learning resources and information, plus a Virtual Help Desk to help everyone adapt. Video blogs and Live Chat ensured queries were answered round the clock, with meal expenses and vouchers also provided for those studying at home.

Alun Francis, Oldham College Principal and Chief Executive, said:

“The pandemic has been a very challenging time for learners and staff alike – and to be recognised by Edufuturists as FE College of the Year is absolutely fantastic.”

“Our staff achieved so much, so quickly, and the effort involved people across all teams ranging from tutors and advanced practitioners through to IT, finance and support staff volunteers.

“We didn’t just successfully move lessons from classrooms to homes: we went the extra mile in ensuring every single learner, regardless of their background and personal circumstances, was fully supported to adapt.”

Liz Wilcox, Oldham College’s specialist Dyslexia Tutor, received the award on behalf of learners and staff.

She said: “I’m so proud of what Oldham College has achieved – with big strides in the quality of our offer, facilities, results and reputation. A huge reason for that is our digital learning capabilities, the dedication of staff to move with the times, and the commitment that has been made to assistive technology. To be acknowledged for our strategic improvement by Edufuturists’ panel of judges and our peers – is really gratifying.”

Staffordshire school revealed as national award finalist for â€œoutstandingâ€ provision
Sector News
A Staffordshire high school has been revealed as a finalist for a nati
5 tips for reducing any learning loss this summer break
Sector News
5 Ways to Prevent Summer Learning Loss @ConnectionsAcad Summer holiday
Unibuddy Aims to Empower 10 Million Students by 2025
Sector News
Global #Edtech Startup, @Unibuddy_ Raises $20 Million to Reinvent Stud

Edufuturists explores and celebrates the future of education through a weekly podcast with innovative educators from around the world.

This is where they plug into the network of cutting edge leaders and teachers who are pushing the boundaries of education and is how they research, explore and learn what the future of education could be.

Oldham College beat City College Plymouth, College of Haringey Enfield and North East London, and Petroc College to win the Edufuturists’ ‘FE College of the Year 2021’ Award on July 2. The shortlist was put together by a judges’ panel and a public vote also counted as one vote in deciding the winning entry.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Staffordshire school revealed as national award finalist for “outstanding” provision
Sector News
A Staffordshire high school has been revealed as a finalist for a nati
5 tips for reducing any learning loss this summer break
Sector News
5 Ways to Prevent Summer Learning Loss @ConnectionsAcad Summer holiday
College chef serves up fine dining at Wimbledon tennis championships
Sector News
@ColegCambria - A TOP chef is serving up food and drink at the world
Reading College Football Academy Students Celebrate League Success
Sector News
Reading FC Community Trust football squad made history recently, winni
Unibuddy Aims to Empower 10 Million Students by 2025
Sector News
Global #Edtech Startup, @Unibuddy_ Raises $20 Million to Reinvent Stud
Free summer school launches in Rugeley
Sector News
The Hart School has been at the heart of Rugeley for several decades,
Bridging the gap between educational bodies and employment opportunities is essential to creating a workforce for the future
Sector News
An industrial #placement portal will solve the current difficult and c
Pearson VUE and Regula Forensics collaborate to enhance ID verification for remote exams
Sector News
Pearson VUE (@PearsonVUE) and Regula Forensics (@RegulaForensics) coll
Greater investment and innovation in educating children about environmental issues needed to help future generations respond to the climate emergency, experts urge
Sector News
Environmental education provision needs greater investment and innovat
Asus Chromebooks from C-Learning Support Collaborative Learning at Edwards Hall Primary School.
Sector News
For educators across the country having access to flexible, untethered
Activate Learning team up with Mindful Education to deliver courses that fit around modern lifestyles
Sector News
Activate Learning (@Activate_Learn) team up with Mindful Education (@M
With COVID-19 regulations set to lift , can technology keep our students safe?
Sector News
Covid regulations that have seen hundreds of thousands of students mis

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

The Hart School
The Hart School has published a new article: Staffordshire school revealed as national award finalist for “outstanding” provision 3 hours 14 minutes ago
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: College chef serves up fine dining at Wimbledon tennis championships 5 hours 59 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 6 hours 6 minutes ago

Edufuturists Awards 2021

Edufuturists Awards 2021

Follow us on Twitter https://www.twitter.com/edufuturistsCheck out all past episodes at https://www.edufuturists.comSubscribe on iTunes...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5860)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page