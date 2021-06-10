 
Motor Vehicle student returns to Speedway

Sam Norris

Sam Norris knew from a very early age that he wanted to pursue a career in the motor vehicle industry and this dream was compounded further when he took up Speedway racing at the age of 12. While enjoying sports and science at school, Sam would spend his spare time racing at his local Speedway club and by 2019, Sam was racing three times a week at venues across the country. As Sam became more proficient in his sport, he started competing and, later the same year, he competed in the British Championship, finishing as runner-up.

Sam said, “It has always been my dream to be a Speedway rider. It was never just a hobby. It was my vocation.”

During his final year at Linton Village College, Sam was taking part in the British Youth Championship when he was involved in an accident on the track, that saw him hospitalised with a serious brain injury. Sam spent five days in an induced coma, after which he woke to find that he had no vision and could no longer walk or talk.

Sam spent the remainder of the year in rehabilitation in Surrey, missing the final year of his secondary education and consequently, was unable to sit his GCSE’s. Sam left school with a pass in his BTEC Science and PE.

Regaining his vision shortly after the incident, Sam spent the next three months learning to walk and talk again and when he felt he had recovered sufficiently, he enrolled with Cambridge Regional College to pursue his dream of being a motor mechanic.

Sam added, “My aspiration to be a Grasstrack rider has been put on hold, but I am keen to return to the sport as soon as possible. My decision to study Motor Mechanics with CRC was always part of the plan. The skills I will gain on the course will be transferrable to my passion for motorbikes. The course will give me the knowledge I need to progress to level 2 and level 3, while enabling me to gain my English and maths qualifications.

Returning to learning has been a challenge, but I receive constant motivation from my tutor and support worker. The workshops at CRC are very well equipped and I enjoy the practical elements of the motor mechanic course.”

Sam remains open minded about his future, focussing on his ongoing rehabilitation, gaining his qualifications, and returning to Grasstrack. In May 2021, Sam attended his first race meeting since his accident and concluded, “It felt so good to be back.”

