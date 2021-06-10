 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprentices earn up to £7k more in their twenties than graduates

Details
Hits: 286
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Hawk Apprentices chatting

@Hawk_Training - The London School of Economics (@LSEnews) has found that apprentices in their twenties earn anything between £1,000 - £7,000 more, per year, compared to their graduate counterparts, who tend to harbour the weight of student debt.

"Post-18 Education: Who is Taking Different Routes and How Much do they Earn?" research from the university’s Centre of Vocational Education Research found that at age 26, those with level 4 qualifications – equivalent to an apprenticeship, certificate of higher education or certain other vocational courses – had higher earnings than degree holders.

By the age of 26, women with level 4 qualifications earn on average £21,300 per year and men receive £30,400. In comparison, female graduates earn £20,500 and male graduates averaged £23,200.

Once upon a time, apprenticeships were seen as a last resort for secondary school pupils, with universities commonly the desirable next step for education. In fact, they were often frowned upon by schools and organisations, however, these times are changing.

The value of apprenticeship programmes continues to grow in the learning and development world, and that’s not just financially.

So what is an apprenticeship?

An apprenticeship offers a unique blend of work experience and structured learning and development.

If you are 16 years of age or over, you can become an apprentice as long as you spend at least half of your working hours in England for the duration of the apprenticeship and you are not in full-time education.

Why is it more rewarding to undertake an apprenticeship programme?

Firstly, there is no cost to you for the delivery of your apprenticeship training. You get paid and train at the same time, with at least 20% of your time spent in off the job learning.

The rest of your programme is spent applying your knowledge and skills in the actual workplace, doing your job. You’re able to gain valuable hands-on, practical work experience that will help you in developing your career.

Apprentices are given the opportunity to work alongside experienced mentors who they can learn from. As an employed member of staff, they are also attributed the same rights and responsibilities as any other member of the team do.

Organisations beginning to see the benefits

It is not only the individuals who are reaping the rewards of apprenticeships, more and more organisations are beginning to see the value in hiring an apprentice.

Not only are employers incentivised by the government for hiring an apprentice, but they’re also given the potential of moulding that new staff member into a committed member of staff for years to come. This allows employers to fill any skills gaps and supports the business to source future managers and leaders from within.

Multi-million-pound education investments revealed in Rhondda
Sector News
One of South Walesâ€™ largest further education colleges, @ColegyCymoe
Sleep and mental health in teenagers
Sector News
@SheilaMcMahon : â€œLockdown has affected the routine and lives of tee
Motor Vehicle student returns to Speedway
Sector News
Sam Norris knew from a very early age that he wanted to pursue a caree

Furthermore, 74% of companies surveyed said that apprentices tended to be more loyal than non-apprentices.

Here at Hawk Training, we have been delivering enriching training and development individuals that know no boundaries to organisations for over 30 years, supporting thousands of apprentices to soar to the top of their chosen sector along the way.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Multi-million-pound education investments revealed in Rhondda
Sector News
One of South Wales’ largest further education colleges, @ColegyCymoe
Sleep and mental health in teenagers
Sector News
@SheilaMcMahon : “Lockdown has affected the routine and lives of tee
Motor Vehicle student returns to Speedway
Sector News
Sam Norris knew from a very early age that he wanted to pursue a caree
Doctor’s Surgery Retrofit Makeover Aims to Improve the Health of the Planet
Sector News
Students from Borders College (@borderscollege) paid a visit to the do
Government opens over 100 Youth Hubs
Sector News
@DWP - Over 110 new Youth Hubs offer job helpFrom Dundee to Swansea an
University Centre Sparsholt Degree Student, Sofia Forino wins undergraduate first place at the Equine Science Symposium
Sector News
University Centre Sparsholt (@UC_Sparsholt) Degree Student, Sofia Fori
Transition to Teach: helping people to take their STEM skills into teaching
Sector News
The Department for Education funded Transition to Teach initiative is
Apprenticeship will train people to install life-saving healthcare equipment
Sector News
A new apprenticeship to train healthcare engineering specialist techni
Why Apprentices should log their 20% off-the-job hours
Sector News
@FEInsights - Why Apprentices should log their 20% off-the-job hours.
Imperial graduate wins Fulbright scholarship to study climate policy
Sector News
Geophysics graduate Chris Carter has won a place at the University of
The Sheffield College ranks in the top 100 inclusive workplaces
Sector News
The Sheffield College (@sheffcol) is ranked among the top 100 inclusiv
Newtown College's talented Joe Jones Releases First Album During Lockdown
Sector News
@NPTCGroup of Colleges Performing Arts student Joe Jones from Newtown

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5760)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page