Welsh military college is on the move

@MPCT_HQ - A North Wales military college is to go on manoeuvres – to a new location within an army barracks.

The Wrexham Military Preparation College – one of 35 across England and Wales – is to move from its existing site, at Wrexham Technology Park, to the town’s Hightown Barracks.

And the move will not only provide a superior teaching and learning environment but also a greater emphasis on military training.

Military Preparation Colleges provide a range of academic, functional and health and fitness courses along with training in physical fitness, public speaking and communication.

They are unique in that all their instructors are ex-British Armed Forces personnel, who use their military backgrounds to help learners set and reach the targets that will progress them to their chosen careers.

Although the Barracks is only two miles from Wrexham MPC’s present location, it is steeped in a military history.

Currently used by 3rd Battalion, Royal Welsh and Wales Universities Officer Training Corps, it will provide a relevant and inspirational backdrop for the 16-19-year-olds who sign up to MPC’s free courses.

It is also easily accessible for students, with the nearest railway station just 1.5 miles away.

Dan Shooter, Director of Business Development, said:

“The move will be of enormous benefit, not only to our current cohort of learners but to the many more expected to follow in their footprints.

“Although not all our learners go on to military careers, many do, so to be able to educate the learners in a setting such as this will, we hope, inspire them and showcase the vast range of career opportunities offered by our armed forces.”

CARDIFF COLLEGE MOVES TO NEW PREMISES

6th Jul 2021: A MULTI-award-winning organisation founded in Cardiff 22 years ago has moved to bespoke new premises.

MPCT, founded by Huw Lewis MBE, runs 35 Military Preparation Colleges (MPCs) across England and Wales, giving young learners, aged 14-19, the skills and qualifications they need to boost their life and career prospects.

On 28 June the centre moved from its original base at Canal Industrial Park, Dumballs Road, Cardiff, to its new home at One Canal Parade.

The new venue now houses both the Military Preparation College Post 16 learners and also the Pre16 MPCT Schools learners.

Although only around 300m from its current site, the new centre has been specifically designed to meet MPCT’s requirements and provides students with a modern state-of-the-art learning environment.

All MPCTs instructors are ex-British Armed Forces personnel, who use their military backgrounds to run a range of academic, functional and health and fitness courses along with training in physical fitness, public speaking and communication.

In Wales, along with Cardiff, there are locations at Bangor, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil, Haverfordwest, Newport, Swansea and Wrexham, but Chief Executive Officer, Huw Lewis MBE, said the Cardiff site “holds special memories as that’s where the entire organisation began.

“It was the perfect location then and it’s the perfect location now,” he said, “which is why we are moving such a short distance.

“The site gives our learners access to the vast scope of Cardiff and Vale College's facilities and is still just a few minutes’ walk from Cardiff's central transport hubs.

“However, where the new site really excels is in the educational facilities. This new venue will allow even further expansion, allowing us to accommodate, support and inspire more learners across the city and beyond.”

TWO Birmingham military colleges are to go on manoeuvres – to a new, combined super site at the heart of the city

9th Jun 2021: The Frankley and Dudley Military Preparation Colleges – among 35 across England and Wales – are to join forces and relocate to Quayside Tower, Broad Street, on 14 June.

And the move will not only increase occupancy to 150 places but will give learners greatly improved facilities and better public transport links.

Military Preparation Colleges provide a range of academic, functional and health and fitness courses along with training in physical fitness, public speaking and communication.

They are unique in that all their instructors are ex-British Armed Forces personnel, who use their military backgrounds to help learners set and reach the targets that will progress them to their chosen careers.

Occupying the fourth floor of the recently renovated Quayside Tower, the new centre houses up to date, fully equipped classrooms, making the venue ideal for an outstanding learning environment.

The city centre location also provides access to a wide array of facilities including the International Convention Centre, The New Birmingham Library, National Indoor Arena and The Mailbox.

In addition, New Street railway station, bus stops and the newly extended Metro line are all within walking distance.

Dan Shooter, Director of Business Development, said: “The move will be of enormous benefit, not only to our current cohort of learners but to the many more expected to follow in their footsteps.

“With the growth of our Midlands footprint, this new venue will allow even further expansion, allowing us to accommodate, support and inspire more learners across the city and beyond.”

Since their formation in 1999, MPCs across England Wales have prepared more than 4000 young people for a military career and helped at least a further 12,000 into other areas of employment and training.