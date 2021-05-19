 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

WorldSkills UK announces new Skills Taskforce for Global Britain

Details
Hits: 392
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann

Post Pandemic Growth Fuelled by Skills

A new Skills Taskforce for Global Britain, tasked with creating a post pandemic plan to deploy world class skills to attract inward investment, is launched today.

The taskforce is at the epicentre of the Government’s commitment to use a skills-based economy to drive growth, productivity and ‘levelling up’ in Global Britain.

Commissioned by WorldSkills UK, chaired by former Director General of the CBI John Cridland CBE with global consultants EY as a Founding Member, the taskforce will generate a longer-term vision for productivity and prosperity from now until the end of the decade.

Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann, OBE, CEO of WorldSkills UK, who is overseeing the taskforce, believes that the time is right to put the development of world-class skills for key internationally traded sectors  - such as advanced manufacturing, engineering, digital, creative and life sciences - at the centre of the drive to boost recovery and growth.

WorldSkills UK has undergone a period of radical change during the COVID pandemic and now uses its unique insight into international skills benchmarking and best practice to transfer knowhow in the development of  world class skills into colleges across the country.

He said:  “For UK industry to attract the inward investment we need to grow, be internationally competitive and create high quality jobs  - we have to develop world class skills.  Failure to do so means we will not only fall behind our global competitors, but also let down the next generation. The Taskforce will put in place a roadmap to help ensure Global Britain prospers in the post pandemic economic surge through to 2030 powered by growing world-class talent .”

Taskforce Chair John Cridland said:

“With global competition for inward investment getting fiercer every year, the UK must be able to add world-class skills to its international calling card. We have much work to do.”

The launch, held during a virtual International Skills Summit, hosted at Dudley College of Technology in the West Midlands, marks intensive months of activity by the taskforce before the report will be delivered to governments and business.

Josie Cluer, EY’s Lead Partner for Learning and Skills in the UK, is a founding member of the taskforce. Commenting, Josie said:  “Skills are key drivers of social inclusion, productivity, economic growth and inward investment, and will therefore play a critical role in the UK’s long term recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s positive to see businesses, Government and the third sector coming together to focus on this important issue. We are delighted to be a founding member of the Taskforce for Global Britain, through which we hope to help chart a course to create a world-leading skills economy by 2030.”

Business Secretary names top business brains set to boost Help to Grow: Management scheme
Sector News
Business Secretary @KwasiKwarteng has today (18 May) issued a rallying
Are you a Parent? Pupil? Teacher? Student? Find out what stage 3 of the roadmap means for you?
Sector News
On 17 May the country moved on to step 3 of the Governmentâ€™s roadmap
Imperial Collegeâ€™s Reverse Mentoring scheme returns following successful pilot
Sector News
@ImperialCollege Londonâ€™s Reverse Mentoring scheme will return this

Members of the taskforce include John Cridland CBE (Chair), Josie Cluer (Partner EY),

Baroness Ruby MacGregor-Smith CBE (President British Chambers of Commerce, non-exec Board Member Department of Education), Neil Rami (Chief Executive West Midlands Growth Company), Chris Sutton (Welsh Government’s Ministerial Advisory Board for the Economy, former Chair CBI Wales), Linda Urquhart OBE (Non-executive Director Coutts and Edinburgh Airport), Stephen Burgin (Board Director, Offshore Wind Growth Partnership, Chair of Governors, South Staffordshire College, Former Vice President GE Power Europe, Pro Chancellor Staffordshire University), Andrew Hodgson OBE (Former Chair of North East Local Enterprise Partnership, Airbus and BAE Systems), Dr Ann Limb CBE (Independent Business Chair of the UK Innovation Corridor), Marie-Therese McGivern (Strategic Investment Board Northern Ireland, Skills Advisory Board Belfast Region City Deal, Chair Belfast Maritime Board) and Dr Adam Marshall (Adviser, CMI and Flint Global, former DG British Chambers of Commerce)

The Taskforce will build on the work of WorldSkills UK’s Centre of Excellence – partnered and funded by educational charity and awarding body NCFE – which is mainstreaming world-class skills as mastered by the best of the best from around the world by developing a cadre of world-class technical educators in colleges across the UK.

Commenting on the launch of the Taskforce, CEO of NCFE, David Gallagher, said:

“Excellence in education and skills is fundamental to setting the standards which will attract the global interest needed for a post-pandemic recovery. But I’m more than aware that to achieve this culture of excellence, inspiring and driving the highest performance of our educators has to come first. Quite simply, for the UK to be competitive on a global scale, we need more truly world-class educators. I’m delighted for NCFE to be part of the International Skills Summit and to witness the launch of the Taskforce, building on the strong foundations established by WorldSkills UK’s Centre of Excellence, in partnership with NCFE, to create exceptional, world-beating skills’.  

The three -year pilot project, which rolled-out last year, will impact more than 120 educational institutions, 1,000 educators and 40,000 young people.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Students gear up for future careers with Royal Navy officers
Sector News
Students boosted their fitness and skills when they took part in an ex
Business Secretary names top business brains set to boost Help to Grow: Management scheme
Sector News
Business Secretary @KwasiKwarteng has today (18 May) issued a rallying
Are you a Parent? Pupil? Teacher? Student? Find out what stage 3 of the roadmap means for you?
Sector News
On 17 May the country moved on to step 3 of the Government’s roadmap
Imperial College’s Reverse Mentoring scheme returns following successful pilot
Sector News
@ImperialCollege London’s Reverse Mentoring scheme will return this
Nearly 400 lecturers register with GTC Scotland as part of college programme
Sector News
Nearly 400 lecturers have now joined the GTC Scotland register from th
Newbury College students praised in Parliament
Sector News
Local MP, Laura Farris has identified the value and success of the app
EDTECH PRODUCT LAUNCH FOR REWARDING EDUCATION
Sector News
Nolwenture, a digital products and services creation company based in
Award-winning student is hoping to inspire others to retrain in Health and Social Care
Sector News
Our Health and Social Care courses have always been popular with stude
BSDC partners with Autoclenz to create new valeting centre
Sector News
Automotive students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BSDCoffic
The world of work simply doesn’t work for single parents
Sector News
New @Gingerbread report warns single parents will be locked out of wor
Research collaboration for colleges
Sector News
On 17th May 2021 an important new Research College Group (@RCGResearch
Conservative failures on further education see rising vacancies in key industries
Sector News
@Labour is today [Wednesday] warning that Conservative failures on fur

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has liked an Event 13 hours 56 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 15 hours

Ofsted expectations regarding off-the-job training,...

Overview This webinar will examine three key parts of the ‘learner journey’ for apprentices through the lens of an Ofsted inspector, namely the...

  • Tuesday, 08 June 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: Nearly 400 lecturers register with GTC Scotland as part of college programme 15 hours 46 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5696)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page