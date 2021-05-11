 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Stanford Summer School success for College Merthyr Tydfil learners

Details
Hits: 302
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
AI

Two College Merthyr Tydfil (@CollegeMerthyr) learners have successfully gained a place on the prestigious Stanford ‘Artificial Intelligence Intensive’ (AI) Summer School.

Joseph Hopkins and Cris Dignadice, both A level learners at the college and both past pupils of Bishop Hedley Catholic High School, will be fortunate to join this elite on-line programme, which is developed and taught exclusively by Stanford alumni and graduates specialising in AI.

The programme, which is part of the Stanford Summer Session, aims to provide high-achieving and ambitious students a transformative educational experience delivered by a world-class university. Through a range of live video classes and collaborative projects, they will have the opportunity to learn all about AIs core technologies, applications, foundational concepts and programming tools, whilst at the same time gaining an understanding of the cutting-edge research, developments and innovations in this area.

Cris and Josepth, who are both studying Engineering, Physics and Maths at the college, are also part of the college’s dedicated programme for More Able and Talented learners. Both learners  will have the opportunity to join learners around the world throughout June and July to develop their knowledge and skills around Artificial Intelligence.

Commenting on his achievement, Cris Dignadice said;

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to participate in a programme where we’re able to learn and express ourselves in a field which will potentially have a big impact in our future.”

Joseph commented “I’m very grateful for this opportunity to engage with such a high profile university and look forward to working alongside Stanford on a project relevant in today’s world.”

Physics Tutor Martin Thomas expressed his delight at both learner’s achievements:

“Cris and Jospeh are fantastic students who thoroughly deserve a place on this elite programme. They are both unquestionably talented but also exceptionally hard workers who take advantage of every opportunity available to enrich their studies. I wish them all the very best and I’m sure they will shine during their time at the Summer School.”

Chris Ford, Director of Learning at The College Merthyr Tydfil, commented;

 “The College has a unique programme for more able and talented students which aims to stretch their skills and abilities, provide them with a taste of university life and inspire them to consider progression opportunities that they may have previously thought were above them. Cris and Joseph’s achievements are a great example of the success of this programme.”

WCG CEO welcomes latest skills policy plans
Sector News
A leading Midlands college group CEO has welcomed the latest skills po
Stephanie celebrates 40 years of service to Borders College
Sector News
One of our best-loved and most dedicated employees is celebrating a hu
Mental Health in Apprenticeships â€“ My Experience
Sector News
Iâ€™m Emma Nolan and I am a Software Engineer Apprentice at @ThalesUK.

You may also be interested in these articles:

WCG CEO welcomes latest skills policy plans
Sector News
A leading Midlands college group CEO has welcomed the latest skills po
Stephanie celebrates 40 years of service to Borders College
Sector News
One of our best-loved and most dedicated employees is celebrating a hu
Mental Health in Apprenticeships – My Experience
Sector News
I’m Emma Nolan and I am a Software Engineer Apprentice at @ThalesUK.
NEW APPRENTICESHIP PLACES CREATED IN MANCHESTER
Sector News
A new apprenticeship scheme to help young people take their first ste
Speech: Queen's Speech 2021
Sector News
The Queen’s Speech sets out the government’s policies and proposed
Universities and FE colleges fear “Hunger Games” battle for students after pandemic
Sector News
Study Buddies? Competition and collaboration between higher education
Skills blueprint is essential to help UK workforce thrive in the post-COVID job market
Sector News
@CIMA_News welcomes post-COVID skills boost, but employees must develo
Universities to comply with new Free Speech duties or face sanctions
Sector News
Landmark Bill will require universities to promote freedom of speech o
Skills pledges welcome – but funding must follow
Sector News
The Government’s new Skills and Post-16 Education Bill offers a “o
Further Education colleges go head-to-head in the 2021 Inter-College Catering Competition
Sector News
After the success of the 2020 virtual pastry challenge between @CRC_Co
UCL expands school of management at Canary Wharf
Sector News
@ucl expands @UCLSoM school of management at Canary Wharf @CanaryWharf
Study an undergraduate course in Barnsley
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) Higher Education (HE) has launched

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5667)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page