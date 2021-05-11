 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Neurodivergent school pupils given introduction to Cyber Security

Details
Hits: 384
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
computer

Neurodivergent pupils at Levenmouth Academy have taken part in a four week taster course in cyber security after it was found that many were likely to have natural abilities in that area.

Funded by Skills Development Scotland (SDS) and the Scottish Government, under the strategic framework for a cyber resilient Scotland, the introduction to cyber security course was delivered by lecturers at Fife College with pupils who were autistic, dyslexic, dyspraxic or diagnosed with ADHD encouraged to attend.

Evidence has suggested that those who are nerurodivergent, in particular those with autism, are likely to have the aptitudes needed for cyber security roles.

And with SDS also identifying a gap in support for these students, a fund was created to help create a short course about the protection of computer systems and networks from information disclosure, and digital forensics.

Delivered with training and support from Autism Network Scotland, Fife College lecturers then gave a series of online lessons to the group of S3 pupils from Levenmouth highlighting the skills they had that would make them suited to a career in cyber security.

After the successful delivery of the course, the plan is now to extend this opportunity to other schools across the Fife region.

Iain Hawker, Assistant Principal at Fife College said:

“At Fife College we felt we could be doing more to support neurodivergent students in the region.

“We want to bridge the gap between school and college, and highlight the careers that might be available to them with the skills and qualities that they have.

“Cyber security is one industry in which these students can flourish, and with the current digital skills gap in Scotland there are a lot of opportunities in this area."

Michelle Sweeney, Inclusion Manager at Fife College said:

“It was great to work with this group of pupils at Levenmouth Academy and to increase their awareness of the opportunities they have available to them.

“We hope in future this can lead to us engaging with neurodivergent students across the region so we can increase their chances of reaching a positive destination following their education.”  

Claire Gillespie, Digital Technologies Sector Skills Manager at Skills Development Scotland said:

“The strength of this programme demonstrates a real commitment from Fife College to working with neurodiverse students and providing the support needed to help them reach their potential.

WCG CEO welcomes latest skills policy plans
Sector News
A leading Midlands college group CEO has welcomed the latest skills po
Stephanie celebrates 40 years of service to Borders College
Sector News
One of our best-loved and most dedicated employees is celebrating a hu
Mental Health in Apprenticeships â€“ My Experience
Sector News
Iâ€™m Emma Nolan and I am a Software Engineer Apprentice at @ThalesUK.

“We know that employers in sectors such as digital technologies and cyber security really value diversity in their workplaces as it makes better teams and leads to improved products and services.

“It’s very important that we continue enhancing the support available so that every young person regardless of their circumstances has the opportunity to explore the fulfilling and rewarding careers available in the digital sector.”

Corrie McLean, a Training Officer at Autism Network Scotland said:

“Autism Network Scotland was delighted to work with Fife College.

"Fife College’s values around supporting neurodivergent young people align with ours, and we were eager to help build capacity with lecturers involved.

"They went into this programme with a clearer understanding of neurodiversity and how small adjustments to their practice can transform a young person’s experience of learning.

"We are excited to see how this programme grows, and to see more neurodivergent young people explore a career in cyber security."

You may also be interested in these articles:

WCG CEO welcomes latest skills policy plans
Sector News
A leading Midlands college group CEO has welcomed the latest skills po
Stephanie celebrates 40 years of service to Borders College
Sector News
One of our best-loved and most dedicated employees is celebrating a hu
Mental Health in Apprenticeships – My Experience
Sector News
I’m Emma Nolan and I am a Software Engineer Apprentice at @ThalesUK.
NEW APPRENTICESHIP PLACES CREATED IN MANCHESTER
Sector News
A new apprenticeship scheme to help young people take their first ste
Speech: Queen's Speech 2021
Sector News
The Queen’s Speech sets out the government’s policies and proposed
Universities and FE colleges fear “Hunger Games” battle for students after pandemic
Sector News
Study Buddies? Competition and collaboration between higher education
Skills blueprint is essential to help UK workforce thrive in the post-COVID job market
Sector News
@CIMA_News welcomes post-COVID skills boost, but employees must develo
Universities to comply with new Free Speech duties or face sanctions
Sector News
Landmark Bill will require universities to promote freedom of speech o
Skills pledges welcome – but funding must follow
Sector News
The Government’s new Skills and Post-16 Education Bill offers a “o
Stanford Summer School success for College Merthyr Tydfil learners
Sector News
Two College Merthyr Tydfil (@CollegeMerthyr) learners have successfull
Further Education colleges go head-to-head in the 2021 Inter-College Catering Competition
Sector News
After the success of the 2020 virtual pastry challenge between @CRC_Co
Study an undergraduate course in Barnsley
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) Higher Education (HE) has launched

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5667)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page