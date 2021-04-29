 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New law to make school uniform costs affordable for all

Details
Hits: 168
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A new law will require schools to follow Government statutory guidance on school uniform costs.

School uniforms will be made more affordable for families under a new law passed by Parliament today (29 April).

The Act, which received Royal Assent today, will require schools to follow new statutory guidance on uniform costs, instructing them to keep prices down.

The cross-party support for the Bill recognised the costs parents face for school uniform, particularly for branded items, and the statutory guidance will tell schools to consider high street alternatives.

It will also include measures on encouraging second-hand uniform, schools’ arrangements with suppliers, and ensuring parents have access to clear information about uniform policies.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said:

School uniforms are important in establishing the right ethos in a school. They also help to improve behaviour and a sense of belonging and identity. But we want to be sure they are affordable for parents.

This new law will help to save families money and ensure the cost of a blazer or shirt is never a barrier to accessing the best possible education.

The new law, introduced as a Private Members’ Bill by Mike Amesbury MP and given Government backing, enables the Government to set statutory guidance for schools to consider about costs for uniforms.

The Department will publish the statutory guidance in the autumn this year, which will focus on ensuring costs are reasonable for families of all backgrounds and giving parents the best value for money.

It will also advise schools to make sure that when they take up contracts with uniform suppliers, they are competitive and transparent in order to keep costs down.

The Government is committed to ensuring no family is deterred from applying to a school due to the costs for its uniform. Once guidance is published, schools will be required by law to consider it when developing their uniform policies.

Commenting as the Education (Guidance about Costs of School Uniforms) Act passed into law this afternoon:

James Bowen, director of policy for school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

It’s important to remember that a large number of schools already work extremely hard to ensure that their uniform is affordable for families. Many schools also run schemes to provide support for families who might be struggling with the cost of uniform.

That being said, we fully support the move to ensure that uniform remains as affordable as possible in every school. We know that an increasing number of families have come under financial pressure due to the pandemic, so measures that could reduce the cost of uniform are certainly welcome.

Shadow Health Secretary visits Bradford College
Sector News
Shadow Health Secretary @JonAshworth has praised @BradfordCollege and
JRF hails High Court bid to end discrimination against legacy benefit claimants
Sector News
@jrf_uk hails High Court bid to end discrimination against legacy bene
Durham University Business School Welcomes Sally Guyer as Professor in Practice
Sector News
Durham University Business School (@DUBusSchool) has announced the app

Matt Easter, Co-Chair of the Schoolwear Association said:

As the leading schoolwear industry body, we welcome the Bill and the help it will provide for schools looking for further guidance on their uniform policies, to ensure the process of choosing a uniform supplier is as robust, competitive and easy as possible.

In particular, we welcome the Government’s recognition that the quality and longevity of garments should be considered alongside their cost. Whilst the vast majority of schools already work hard to keep their uniforms affordable, this Bill is an important step to help them continue to make the best decisions on their uniform policies and offer the best support to parents.

Mark Russell, Chief Executive of The Children’s Society, said:

We are thrilled this new law has passed and we thank Minister Gibb and the Department for Education for their support. This legislation will be vital in ensuring that school uniforms become more affordable for families across the country.

Young people told us back in 2014 that high-priced school uniforms had a huge impact on their ability to make the most of their education. We hope this new law will make children feel more equal to their classmates and make life easier for struggling families.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Shadow Health Secretary visits Bradford College
Sector News
Shadow Health Secretary @JonAshworth has praised @BradfordCollege and
JRF hails High Court bid to end discrimination against legacy benefit claimants
Sector News
@jrf_uk hails High Court bid to end discrimination against legacy bene
Durham University Business School Welcomes Sally Guyer as Professor in Practice
Sector News
Durham University Business School (@DUBusSchool) has announced the app
Graduate recruitment in a post-Covid world - guarding against ‘netpotism’
Sector News
The Coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on the economy a
Decline in intermediate apprenticeship opportunities in comparison with the jump in higher apprenticeships is a major concern
Sector News
The monthly apprenticeship starts to January 2021, and official statis
Staggering 46 Coleg Cambria students achieved their DofE Awards in the same week
Sector News
AN AMAZING 46 Coleg Cambria (@colegcambria) students achieved their Br
UE Receives FIBAA System Accreditation
Sector News
The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) has received system
Labour criticises the government's National Tutoring Programme
Sector News
@NAHTnews - Commenting as Labour criticises the government's National
AVer Europe launches new AI distance learning camera to support hybrid learning
Sector News
AVer Europe (@AVerVC), leading provider of video collaboration and edu
Borders College Confirms its Commitment to Equality
Sector News
Borders College (@borderscollege) is delighted to launch its new Equal
Women in construction – no longer a novelty
Sector News
Justyna did not want to go to college and study a ‘beauty’ course
Half of workers expect their employer to make Covid vaccine mandatory
Sector News
@BrightHR_ : HALF of Britain’s workers expect their bosses to demand

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Ruth Peterson
Ruth Peterson has published a new article: Shadow Health Secretary visits Bradford College 1 hour 34 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 2 hours

‘Character qualities’ – The missing ingredient to...

Overview The lack of Soft Skills in young people has been identified by employers, educators and Government as a key problem in numerous reports and...

  • Thursday, 13 May 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Global University Systems
Global University Systems has published a new article: UE Receives FIBAA System Accreditation 2 hours 37 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5644)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page