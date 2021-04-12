 
Good mental health set to flourish at Sutton college through unique wellness garden

wellness garden

Students at Sutton Coldfield College will be enriched with positivity and wellness, thanks to a “community wellbeing garden” inspired and set up by their Princes Trust team of learners and staff.

The inclusive garden area will also have a purpose built outside classroom, which has been designed to promote good mental health through the college.

To prepare the 30m x 12m area, that previously had an abundance of brambles, trees and shrubs, students tidied and cleaned the patch, and planted various seeds. Local community gardeners and tool hire company, Rhino Plant Ltd, also levelled off the area.

The students also ran various fundraising initiatives including selling face masks to the local community, to generate money for resources.

This new college initiative which began in October, welcomes students and teachers from different subject areas across the college. It was felt that the wellbeing garden and classroom, were especially needed to help combat some of the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking of his student experience with the Princes Trust project, Trade said:

“I really liked being involved with the project, as it was very rewarding to me. It is all about working together as a team and doing something that will positively impact on the community.

“I enjoyed meeting new people and the support I received from the Princes Trust teaching staff was great.

“My goal is to work within property renovations in the future and feel that I have learned many skills on the project that will help me with this.”

Sian who also found the project rewarding said:

“Being involved in this project definitely exceeded my expectations, as to be honest I didn’t initially feel that it would work for me.

“I really enjoyed activities like pruning the brambles and using a shovel to prepare the garden area.

“In the future, I want to work in the care industry, and feel that working on an initiative that focuses on the health and wellbeing of people, is an invaluable experience for me.”

Students chose to work together to create the wellbeing garden, to help combat the stresses of everyday life.

The aim of the space is to help to provide real, practical and holistic solutions including mindfulness and mediation, to students who need extra support.

Dan Lloyd, Princes Trust Team Leader at Sutton Coldfield College, said:

“We are so very proud to have this initiative that students can take pride in developing. The calm and safe place is a real opportunity for students as well as our staff, to learn and think about good mental health.

“Our mental health awareness sessions are geared towards giving learners the tools to be able to deal with and hopefully overcome a variety of issues including anxiety and depression.”

Restrictions during the pandemic meant that the Princes Trust students had to create a project that would be college based, whilst equally serving a real purpose for the community.

The college “wellness garden” has much scope for development. Ideas that the next team of Princes Trust students will explore include creating a seating area, adding fruits and vegetables to the patch that will be free to college users and using bamboo screening.

The Princes Trust, was set up to help young people (particularly those not already in education or training) to plan their next step ahead.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Neil Rippington Joins The Chefs’ Forum as Director of Education
Sector News
The Chefs’ Forum is delighted to announce that Neil Rippington has a
18th green award in a row for top Welsh college
Sector News
COLEG CAMBRIA’S (@colegcambria) commitment to the environment and su
Barton Peveril Students Celebrate Offers from Universities of Oxford and Cambridge
Sector News
Barton Peveril (@bartonpevril) Students Celebrate Offers from Universi
Be part of Bradford’s new generation of entrepreneurs
Sector News
Have you ever dreamt of being your own boss?Bradford College is suppor
Embracing the new world of learning
Sector News
As we start to build back following the global pandemic, how can we be
FE leaders discuss benefits of recruiting teaching staff through Taking Teaching Further
Sector News
Three Further Education (#FE) leaders who took advantage of funding to
Hack The Box cybersecurity training community Raises $10.6m
Sector News
Hack The Box (@hackthebox_eu) announces a Series A investment round of
Work starts on refurbishment of Innovation Suite at Arts University Bournemouth
Sector News
Willmott Dixon Interiors has begun work on a £200,000 project to deli
University of Northampton Covid heroes gain award recognition
Sector News
A team of Covid heroes from the University of Northampton has been rec
Scholarships do “remarkably little” to make private schools more socially inclusive, study finds
Sector News
Private schools are building luxury facilities in an “educational ar
Ghetts, IAMDDB, Young T & Bugsey, and Ray BLK to perform live concert to inspire young people to shape their future
Sector News
Apprentice Nation, supported by BT, today announces that Ghetts, Young
College guests talk about furry friends
Sector News
Barnsley College (@BarnsleyCollege) Animal Care students have had the

