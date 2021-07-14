 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Children and young people to benefit from better mental health and wellbeing support

Details
Hits: 1585
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A coalition of health and education experts have committed to making mental health and wellbeing a central part of education recovery plans in education settings across England, as the Government’s Mental Health in Education Action Group convened for the final time today (14 July).

  • Experts agree long-term commitment to prioritising mental health and wellbeing support in education within recovery plans
  • Wellbeing resources for summer schools and holiday clubs launched by Youth Mental Health Ambassador Dr Alex George
  • Training and free online resources available from September for schools and colleges to help develop a sustainable approach to mental health and wellbeing support.

Co-chaired by Universities Minister Michelle Donelan and Children and Families Minister Vicky Ford, the action group also included Mental Health Minister Nadine Dorries, Youth Mental Health Ambassador Dr Alex George, and representatives from leading mental health and education organisations.

Since its launch earlier this year, members of the group have taken feedback on areas to improve support for pupils and students as well as staff working in all areas of education, reflecting on the main challenges facing them including the increase in eating disorders and self-harm among young people and how to help staff manage their own mental wellbeing.  

Members of the Government’s Action Group have so far:

  • Committed £7 million for the Department for Education’s Wellbeing for Education Recovery programme, to facilitate training and resources for staff in schools and colleges;
  • Collated and coordinated all mental health delivery programmes into a single portal on Gov.uk to simplify access to resources and training for schools and colleges, teachers, staff and councils alike;
  • Organised a webinar to be held tomorrow, Thursday 15 July, for senior leaders across the sector, including the Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS), on pathways to accessing specialist mental health support and on how to improve collaboration between services;
  • Ensured that summer schools and Holiday, Activity and Food clubs around the country will be able to access a series of free wellbeing support videos, co-created by Dr Alex George, First News, Sky Kids, the Department for Education and Public Health England, to offer tips and tricks to improve children’s mood in a positive, energetic way. Each episode highlights the importance of being physically and mentally healthy and will air on Sky Kids and Now TV throughout the summer of 2021.
  • Created resources for students in higher education, collating the guidance, tools and services available to support their mental health, raising awareness of the support available and empowering individuals to seek help; and  
  • Asked the Office for Students to allocate an additional £15 million towards university students’ mental health, through proposed reforms to grant funding to help address the challenges to student mental health posed by the transition to university, in addition to the £3 million Student Space, a dedicated student mental health and wellbeing platform.

Children and Families Minister Vicky Ford said:

“The mental health and wellbeing of our children and young people must remain a priority as we move forward into a new academic year, so that children can get on with their lives and their education in the best possible way.  

“I’m proud of the progress our Mental Health in Education Action Group has made these past months in making sure education settings can access the significant support and investment we have provided for wellbeing. I want to encourage all school leaders to explore what’s available to them and their pupils over the summer and into next term, so we can work together to support children to build back better from the pandemic.”

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said:

“We know how challenging the last year has been for our students and university staff and so supporting them as we recover from the pandemic remains a priority for this government.

“Through the Mental Health in Education Action Group we have already taken visible and positive steps forward to make sure students can seek help if they need it. I urge all higher education providers to look at how they care for their students who may be experiencing mental health issues and use the resources available to improve the support they receive.”

Dr Alex George, Youth Mental Health Ambassador, said:

“I’m so proud to be working with government as part of the Mental Health in Education Action group. It’s amazing to know that our free videos will be used in summer schools and holiday clubs, building on what’s already in the curriculum – and to know that from September, schools and colleges will have access to even more resources and training. Being in a safe and understanding environment is important now, more than ever, and all children need to know that their mental health matters.”

Newbury College COVID Clinic Increases Vaccination Reach
Sector News
@NewburyCollege and Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)
New Hospitality Industry Initiative to Bridge Skills Gap and Connect Students to Business Professionals
Sector News
Hospitality Industry First as HSMAI Europe Student Council Launches in
University wins Fairtrade and Zero Waste awards within week of each other
Sector News
Bristol is one of just four higher educational institutions to this ye

Meeting for the final time today, the action group has also committed to longer-term support for the sector by continuing to signpost training opportunities, resources and investment in mental health and wellbeing for staff and settings across the education sector from early years through to higher education.

This includes senior mental health lead training, boosted by an extra £9.5 million for schools and colleges to use from September; more Mental Health Support Teams to support nearly three million children by 2023; and the Suicide Prevention roundtable held with Universities UK, which will further support higher education providers to care for their students experiencing mental health issues.

Government teams up with TV's Dr Alex to discuss impact of the pandemic on young people’s mental health and wellbeing 

11th Mar 2021: Dr Alex George, the A&E doctor who regularly appears as the resident doctor on ITV’s Lorraine, has been appointed by the Government as its Youth Mental Health Ambassador.

This week, a coalition of health and education experts including Dr Alex met for the first time (Tuesday 9 March) to launch the Mental Health Action Group. The group also looked at the impact of the pandemic on the mental health and wellbeing of children, young people and education staff across England.

Yesterday we joined @DrAlexGeorge, @educationgovuk, and a range of experts for the first meeting of the Mental Health in Education Action Group.

Together we'll focus on improving mental health in schools, colleges, and universities. Read more 👉 https://t.co/cSTmcweiUzhttps://t.co/9vUYXJbGAw

— Place2Be (@Place2Be) March 10, 2021

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, and Dr Alex, along with Children’s Minister Vicky Ford and Universities Minister Michelle Donelan, sat down to discuss how best to respond to the mental health issues of greatest concern. This included the increase in eating disorders and self-harm among young people, and how to help education staff manage their mental wellbeing.

The new action group agreed to take forward more action across a range of areas, including boosting the support available to help children and young people move between schools and year groups, and looking at how schools and colleges can target funding and recovery support to ensure that support reaches pupils who need it the most.

Great to meet the group today and link in with @MindCharity@YoungMindsUK@CYPMentalHealth@pchitsabesan@educationgovuk Discussing the importance of the whole school approach and prioritising student wellbeing 👍 #MentalHealthActionGrouphttps://t.co/bQDst6svpD

— Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) March 9, 2021

The meeting builds on the Government’s commitment to ensure millions more children and young people have access to specialist support, including significantly expanded mental health services, backed by an additional £79 million.

Speaking about his new role as Youth Mental Health Ambassador, Dr Alex said:

Young people in this country have shown incredible resilience during the pandemic, but we need to recognise that many have struggled with their mental health.

Schools can play a vital role in a young person’s development and wellbeing, and the extra investment for Mental Health Support Teams will make a huge difference.

I want every young person in this country to know that they can speak out and access support when they need it and I will continue working closely with the Government on this important work

Alex, whose younger brother tragically took his own life last year, is passionate about advocating for better mental health awareness and structures in schools.

Speaking in Grazia Daily last month, Dr Alex commented:

I think everyone can say that this year has affected their mental health that we've all been put under strain.

But I think, as adults, we are able to cope with things much better than children. Children don't have the same coping mechanisms, or the understanding necessarily, to be able to deal with some situations so they need support more than ever.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Corona crisis could increase youth unemployment by 600,000 this year - and scar young people's prospects for far longer
Sector News
The current economic crisis risks pushing an additional 600,000 18-24-
Newbury College COVID Clinic Increases Vaccination Reach
Sector News
@NewburyCollege and Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)
New Hospitality Industry Initiative to Bridge Skills Gap and Connect Students to Business Professionals
Sector News
Hospitality Industry First as HSMAI Europe Student Council Launches in
University wins Fairtrade and Zero Waste awards within week of each other
Sector News
Bristol is one of just four higher educational institutions to this ye
Top recruitment and training solutions provider joins leading youth employment expert to connect with 16–24-year-olds
Sector News
#WSYD21 World Youth Skills Day 2021 - @QubeLearning and Youth Employme
Boolean and Alpha Test join forces to create Europe-wide EdTech hub
Sector News
Boolean, the leading online tech academy, has created a new #EdTech gr
Linking Careers to the Geography Curriculum with My Environment My Future
Sector News
With 180 teachers registering in the during the last academic year, th
SailGP Inspire Careers and Racing candidates announced
Sector News
Ten students from the University have been offered the chance to gain
Stop talking about social mobility and make learning opportunities ‘hyper local’ to level up, report finds
Sector News
#LevellingUp needs to focus on providing better, local learning opport
Illustration student creates winning designs for SailGP’s Great Britain Sail Grand Prix merchandise
Sector News
A student illustrator and animator has won a competition to design the
CELEBRATING INSPIRING CREATIVITY & INNOVATION in EDTECH
Sector News
The winners of the 23rd annual @BettAwards, designed to celebrate the
Young engineers from Royal Liberty School triumph in national engineering challenge final
Sector News
Students from Royal Liberty School (@Royallib), Romford, have won the

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 13 hours 37 minutes ago

Bett Awards 2020 - Highlights

Bett Awards 2020 - Highlights

The highlights from the Bett Awards 2020 ceremony, held 22nd January at The Troxy, London.

Ben Smith
Ben Smith has published a new article: Boolean and Alpha Test join forces to create Europe-wide EdTech hub 13 hours 58 minutes ago
Gabz
Gabz shared a video in channel. 14 hours 57 minutes ago

The Youth Bank - a new Gen Z Digital bank, being created by The Youth Group and Oliver Wyman

The Youth Bank - a new Gen Z Digital bank, being...

The Youth Group announced today that it has appointed Oliver Wyman as lead advisor to support with its creation of the Youth Bank, an accessible and...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5881)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page