 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

LCCM launches ‘Women in Music’ for International Women’s Day

Details
Hits: 161
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Women in music

The month-long campaign will culminate with a free online event featuring Suzanna Dee, Emmavie and directors from ‘The F-List’ #InternationalWomensDay

London College of Creative Media (LCCM) has launched the ‘Women in Music’ initiative to celebrate International Women’s Day.

International Women's Day (IWD) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world. This year’s theme is #ChooseToChallenge, a call to action to challenge gender bias and celebrate women’s achievements.

In the spirit of the worldwide initiative, LCCM will be promoting the role of women in music during the month of March. Through social media content and online events, the college will be showcasing its female students’ voices by giving them the opportunity to express their talent in virtual live performances as well as share their experiences.

The month-long campaign will culminate with the main event on Saturday 20 March, to further celebrate IWD and Women's History Month. Live on its YouTube channel, LCCM will be hosting guest speakers and panellists from the music industry in a series of workshops and talks.

Evangeline Asio-Okwalinga, Youth Music Officer at LCCM and host of the event, said: “We are thrilled to be putting on an event that is able to champion women in the LCCM community and beyond. We hope that it will be an engaging opportunity for us to learn, challenge and celebrate."

The event will feature singers and songwriters as well producers and musicians, offering professional insights from women on different aspects of the music industry. The list of speakers includes Suzanna Dee, Emmavie, Andrea Rocha, Angie Brown, Jasmine Kahila and Nadine Lee, Musician and Tutor at LCCM.

The event will also see the participation of directors from The F-List, the first directory dedicated to supporting women in music in the UK. Vick Bain, Curator of The F-List, said: “Our directory has been created to give visibility to female musicians working in the UK. Supported by the work of a not-for-profit organisation, we aim to help create greater gender equality in the music industry.

“We are delighted to be taking part in LCCM's Women in Music event. We recognise that LCCM delivers high quality industry-led programmes and it's very important that education and industry nurtures and celebrates female talent.” 

The #LCCMWomen campaign will run throughout the month of March on the college’s social media platforms, providing insights on LCCM’s unique teaching and connections with the music industry.

Sixth Form alumni represents Britainâ€™s youth on the world stage
Sector News
Former Barnsley Sixth Form College (@barnsleycollege) student Dominic
IBAT College Drives Diversity in Tech with New Scholarship for Women
Sector News
IBAT College Dublin (@IBATcollege), Irelandâ€™s leading enterprise-fo
Plymouth Powerful Women
Sector News
A website and heritage trail celebrating the achievements of iconic wo

You may also be interested in these articles:

Where are they now? Former Itchen College student Daisy Cross tells us all about her college experience and exciting career journey
Sector News
We caught up with former Itchen College (@ItchenCollege) student Daisy
Sixth Form alumni represents Britain’s youth on the world stage
Sector News
Former Barnsley Sixth Form College (@barnsleycollege) student Dominic
IBAT College Drives Diversity in Tech with New Scholarship for Women
Sector News
IBAT College Dublin (@IBATcollege), Ireland’s leading enterprise-fo
Plymouth Powerful Women
Sector News
A website and heritage trail celebrating the achievements of iconic wo
Law firm’s growth fuelled by “life-changing” in-house training
Sector News
Convey Law has ambitious growth plans of up to 50% in 2021 through an
1851 Trust launches nationwide competition for schools
Sector News
1851 Trust (@1851Trust), supported by INEOS Hygienics (@INEOS, @INEOSH
Ufi VocTech Trust aligns portfolio investments with UN Sustainable Development Goals and diversifies investment approach
Sector News
Ufi VocTech Trust (“Ufi”), the UK charity working to scale up the
Apprenticeships key to maintaining company’s success
Sector News
Investing in the development of its workforce and succession planning
Construction College Pushes for Gender Equality on International Women’s Day 2021
Sector News
Today, Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) is joining others global
Danielle brings a fresh look to Sharpe’s Pottery Museum!
Sector News
Danielle Orme, a Foundation Degree in Contemporary Creative Practice s
Why Choose Online Tutoring?
Sector News
Online tutoring offers the same high-quality experience you'd expect f
Coleg y Cymoedd learner to support domestic abuse survivors with painting and decorating services
Sector News
A domestic abuse survivor has been inspired by her experience to set u

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5459)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page