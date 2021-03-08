 
Sixth Form alumni represents Britain’s youth on the world stage

Student

Former Barnsley Sixth Form College (@barnsleycollege) student Dominic Jones has been selected to speak up for the youth of Britain on the global stage.

Dominic is one of the four British delegates on Y7, the official youth engagement group for the G7. The G7 is the forum for the seven most advanced economies in the world. Each G7 country selects three or four young people as delegates to come together and hold a public consultation.

The 19-year-old is studying Politics at the University of Liverpool, after completing A Levels in Politics, History and Sociology at Barnsley Sixth Form College in 2019. He is the youngest of the British delegates and will work with his Y7 colleagues on policy recommendations through the year, before finalising them at the Y7 Summit ready for submission to the G7 Presidency.

This year, the Y7 Summit is being hosted in Britain by the Future Leaders Network, with a focus on developing the skills and experiences of the leaders of tomorrow. The summit is a chance to champion the voice of young people at the highest level, influencing national and international responses and recovery priorities.

Dominic’s track area is the economy and will be taking forward the priorities of youth unemployment and skills, poverty and inequality and free and fair trade. These will be shaped by a public consultation in the form of a nationwide survey and a series of focus groups, a great chance for other young people to be involved.

Dominic said: “The whole process is incredibly exciting and I’m most excited about being able to represent the young people of the UK on an international stage.

“My time at Barnsley Sixth Form College provided me with opportunities to enhance my skills which have been hugely beneficial to me since I completed my A Levels. I want to be able to use my position to make a difference and really amplify the voices of young people - it’s something I take great pride in.

“Personally, it is a real life-defining moment, and I aim to give and take as much as possible from the process.”

Barnsley Sixth Form College is working with businesses to lead the economic recovery and meet employers’ needs, both now and for future roles, by providing students and adults with the skills to succeed.

