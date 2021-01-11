Apprenticeship Week Wales 2021 - Information Sessions

Apprenticeship Week Wales aims to shine a light on the amazing work being done by employers and apprentices across the country.
This year, Apprenticeship Week Wales will take place between Monday 8 February to Sunday 14 February.
The annual celebration showcases how apprenticeships have helped both businesses and individuals from an employment and skills development perspective.
Throughout the course of Apprenticeship Week, we will be hosting a wide range of information and Q&A sessions, across a variety of course areas.
Schedule
Monday 8 February
- 10:00 – 10:30 - Live Q&A - Fashion & Textiles Apprenticeships. With Elinor Franklin.
- 10:30-11:30 - Masterclass - WJEC/C&G Level 2 Core: Children’s Care Play Learning and Development. With Nicola Sutch and Emily Price.
- 12:00 – 12:45 - Live Q&A - All things Continuous Improvement / LEAN / BIT. with Track Training – Melissa Wells & Oliver Cryer.
- 13:00-13:30 - Live Q&A - Leadership and Management Apprenticeships (CMI & ILM – levels 2 to 5) – bilingual /Welsh. With Hayley Thomas.
- 14:00- 14:30 - Live Q&A - Painting and Decorating Apprenticeship. With Ian Davies.
- 14.30 -15:00 - Live Q&A - Brickwork Apprenticeship. With Rowland Thomas.
Tuesday 9 February
- 10:00 – 10:30 - Live Q&A - Electrical Installation Apprenticeships. With Edward Hornagold & Leighton Allen
- 10:00 – 10:30 - Live Q&A - Electronics Apprenticeships. With Edward Hornagold & Richard Manley
- 10:00am – 10:30 - Live Q&A - AAT Accountancy Apprenticeships. With Dani Williams.
- 10:00 – 11:00 - Live Q&A - NEW Level 4 & 5 Qualifications in Health and Social Care Apprenticeships. With Gemma Sinclair.
- 11:00 – 12:00 - Live Q&A - Health and Social Care – Core. With Vanessa Powell.
- 10:00 – 10:30 - Live Q&A - Information, Advice & Guidance Apprenticeships. With Graham Sines & Einir-Wyn Hawkins.
- 10:00 – 10:30 - Live Q&A - Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM) Apprenticeships. With Rob Murphy.
- 10:30 – 11:00 - Live Q&A - Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Level 3 Certificate in Housing Apprenticeships. With Lucy Bird & Georgina Cornelius.
- 12:00 - 12:30 - Live Q&A Session Plumbing Apprenticeship. With Rob Arthur.
- 13:00 – 13:30 - Live Q&A - Automotive Apprenticeships. with Edward Hornagold & Andrew Huball
- 13:00 – 13:30 - Live Session – ‘Working in a Digital Era’. With Ian Brealey.
- 13:00 – 13:30 - Live Q&A - WJEC/C&G: Children’s Care Play Learning and Development Core and Practice. With Nicola Sutch.
- 14:00 – 14:45 - Live Q&A - All things Continuous Improvement / LEAN / BIT. With Track Training - Neil Skinner & Oliver Wells.
- 16:00 – 16:30 - Live Q&A - ACCA Accountancy Apprenticeships. with Dani Williams.
Wednesday 10 February
- 09:00 - 09:30 - Live Q&A - Engineering Apprenticeships. With Edward Hornagold & Carl Phillips
- 10:00 – 10:30 - Live Q&A - ACCA Accountancy Apprenticeships. With Dani Williams.
- 10:00 – 10:30 - Live Q&A - Warehousing, Storage & Logistics Apprenticeships. With Dave Roberson.
- 10:30 – 11:00 - Live Q&A - Customer Service Apprenticeships. With Hilary Cooper & Einir-Wyn Hawkins.
- 10:30 - 11:30 - Masterclass Level 3 C&G Specialist Support in Teaching and Learning in Schools. with Emma Dicks.
- 11:00 – 12:00 - Live Q&A - Health and Social Care – Core. With Vanessa Powell.
- 12:00 – 12:45 - Live Q&A - All things Continuous Improvement / LEAN / BIT. with Track Training - Melissa Wells & Oliver Cryer.
- 13:00 - 13:30 - Live Q&A - Leadership and Management Apprenticeships (CMI & ILM – levels 2 to 7). With Hayley Thomas & Catherine Saunders.
- 14:00 – 14:30 - Live Q&A - Information, Advice & Guidance Apprenticeships – bilingual/Welsh. With Einir-Wyn Hawkins.
- 16:00 – 16:30 - Live Q&A - AAT Accountancy Apprenticeships. With Dani Williams.
- 16:00 – 17:00 - Live Masterclass. Digital Learning Design Apprenticeship Level 3 - Digital Tools for Online Learning. With Big Learning Company.
Thursday 12 February
- 10:30 – 11:00 - Live Q&A - Contact Centre Operations Apprenticeships. With Stephanie Jenkins & Einir-Wyn Hawkins.
- 10:30 – 11:00 - Live Q&A. Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Level 3 Certificate in Housing Apprenticeship. With Lucy Bird & Georgina Cornelius.
- 11:00 – 11:45 - Live Q&A - All things Continuous Improvement / LEAN / BIT. with Track Training - Neil Skinner & Oliver Wells.
- 11:00 – 11:30 - Live Session – ‘Working in a Digital Era’. With Ian Brealey.
- 12:00 - 12:30 - Live Q&A - Plumbing Apprenticeship. with Paul Davies.
- 13:00-13:30 - Live Taster/Q&A session for WJEC/C&G: Level 4/5 professional practice in CCPLD. With Emily Price
- 14:00 –14:30 - Live Q&A - Information, Advice & Guidance Apprenticeships. With Judith Lyle & Einir-Wyn Hawkins.
- 2:00 – 2:30 - Live Q&A - Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM) Apprenticeships. With Rob Murphy.
- 4:00 – 5:00 - Live Masterclass. Digital Learning Design Apprenticeship Level 3 - Digital Tools for Online Learning. With Big Learning Company.
Friday 12 February
- 10:00 – 10:30 - Live Q&A - Fashion & Textiles Apprenticeships. With Elinor Franklin.
- 10:00 - 10:30 - Live Q&A - Carpentry Apprenticeship. With Andrew Manley
- 12:00 – 12:45 - Live Q&A - All things Continuous Improvement / LEAN / BIT. With Track Training - Neil Skinner & Oliver Wells.
- 13:00 – 13:30 - Live Q&A - ‘Exploring Creative Media Apprenticeships'; Video, Photography, Audio, Visual Effects and Motion Graphics. Delivered by Chris Jones.