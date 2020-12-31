 
Rogue employers named and shamed for failing to pay minimum wage

Details
Business Minister Paul Scully

139 companies, including some of the UK’s biggest household names, are being named and shamed today (31 Dec) for failing to pay their workers the minimum wage.

Worst offender Tesco have short-changed their employees over £5 million, and have been fined.

Investigated between 2016 and 2018, the 139 named companies failed to pay £6.7 million to over 95,000 workers in total, in a flagrant breach of employment law.

The offending companies range in size from small businesses to large multinationals who employ thousands of people across the UK.

Preserving and enforcing workers’ rights is a priority for this government. While the vast majority of businesses follow the law and uphold workers’ rights, the publication of the list is intended to serve as a warning to rogue employers that the government will take action against those who fail to pay their employees properly.

This is the first time the government has named and shamed companies for failing to pay National Minimum Wage since 2018, following reforms to the process to ensure only the worst offenders are targeted.

Business Minister Paul Scully says the list should be a ‘wake-up call’ to rogue bosses, as department relaunches naming scheme after 2-year pause.

Business Minister Paul Scully said:

Paying the minimum wage is not optional, it is the law. It is never acceptable for any employer to short-change their workers, but it is especially disappointing to see huge household names who absolutely should know better on this list.

This should serve as a wake-up call to named employers and a reminder to everyone of the importance of paying workers what they are legally entitled to.

Make no mistake, those who fail to follow minimum wage rules will be caught out and made to pay up.

One of the main causes of minimum wage breaches was low-paid employees being made to cover work costs, which would eat into their pay packet, such as paying for uniform, training or parking fees.

Also, some employers failed to raise employees’ pay after they had a birthday which should have moved them into a different National Minimum Wage bracket.

Employers who pay workers less than the minimum wage have to pay back arrears of wages to the worker at current minimum wage rates. They also face hefty financial penalties of up to 200% of arrears - capped at £10,000 per worker - which are paid to the government. Each of the companies named today have paid back their workers, and were forced to pay financial penalties.

While not all breaches of minimum wage rules are intentional, it is the responsibility of all employers to ensure they are following the law. With this round, we are also publishing a short educational bulletin that summarises public guidance on paying workers and common reasons for underpayment – helping to ensure that workers are not short-changed in future.

National Minimum Wage Naming Scheme, Round 16: educational bulletin (PDF, 242KB, 6 pages)

The companies the government is naming today were served a notice of underpayment between September 2016 and July 2018, following investigations by HMRC.

Last month, the government announced a measured increase in National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates, which will come into effect from April 2021. Every worker is entitled to the National Minimum Wage, no matter their age or profession.

This is the full list of companies named for failing to pay the National Minimum Wage:

  1. Tesco stores Limited, Welwyn Hatfield AL7, failed to pay £5,096,946.13 to 78,199 workers
  2. Pizza Hut (U.K.) Limited, City of Edinburgh WD6, failed to pay £845,936.41 to 10,980 workers
  3. The Lowry Hotel Limited, trading as The Lowry Hotel, Salford EC4A, failed to pay £63,431.51 to 99 workers
  4. Doherty & Gray Limited, Mid and East Antrim BT42, failed to pay £43,470.16 to 128 workers
  5. Independent Care & Support Ltd, Medway ME2, failed to pay £40,275.17 to 55 workers
  6. Amber Valley Council for Voluntary Services, trading as Amber Valley Centre for Voluntary Services, Amber Valley DE5, failed to pay £37,346.46 to 104 workers
  7. Premier Care Limited, Salford M27, failed to pay £31.198.61 to 407 workers
  8. Hill Biscuits Limited, Tameside OL7, failed to pay £25,867.06 to 247 workers
  9. Sendon Garage Services Limited, Lambeth SW8, failed to pay £24,869.52 to 2 workers
  10. Natural Nails Beauty London Ltd, Haringey N15, failed to pay £15,265.58 to 4 workers
  11. Superdrug Stores PLC, Croydon CR0, failed to pay £15,228.57 to 2222 workers
  12. St Johnstone Football Club Limited (The), Peth and Kinross PH1, failed to pay £14,266.74 to 28 workers
  13. Home Grown Hotels Limited, New Forest SO43, failed to pay £13,790.44 to 25 workers
  14. Rebus Construction Ltd, Hart RH12, failed to pay £13,379.94 to 5 workers
  15. Mrs Emma Hartley, trading as Whitehall Hairdressing, Leeds, failed to pay £12,882.14 to 2 workers
  16. The Walshford Inn Limited, trading as The Bridge Hotel & Spa, Harrogate W1W, failed to pay £11,947.23 to 26 workers
  17. Southern Health and Social Care Trust, Armagh City, Banbrige and Craigavon, failed to pay £11,285.34 to 269 workers
  18. Müller UK & Ireland Group LLP, Shropshire TF9, failed to pay £10,702.11 to 54 workers
  19. Dakota Forth Bridge Limited- Dissolved 20/03/2020, City of Edinburgh S70, failed to pay £10,236.50 to 4 workers
  20. Pinnacle PSG Limited, City of London NW1, failed to pay £10,166.03 to 10 workers
  21. Preystone Property Investments Limited, trading as Battlesteads Hotel and Restaurant, Northumberland NE48, failed to pay £9767.15 to 26 workers
  22. Western Brand Poultry Products (NI) Ltd, Fermanagh and Omagh BT92, failed to pay £9,275 to 50 workers
  23. Nahid Residential Limited, trading as Manor House Hotel, Guildford GU1, failed to pay £9,159.53 to 5 workers
  24. Norfolk Coastal Pubs Limited, trading as The Golden Fleece, North Norfolk NR23 failed to pay £8,141.69 to 14 workers
  25. Worldwide Foods (Birmingham) Limited, trading as Al-Halal Supermarket, Birmingham B10, failed to pay £8,062.88 to 1 worker
  26. Eat Food Limited, trading as Albatta Restaurant, Colchester CO1, failed to pay £7,987.15 to 5 workers
  27. G & J Properties Limited, Bolton BL7, failed to pay £7,858.16 to 1 worker
  28. Adi’s Hand Car Wash Ltd - Dissolved 19/02/2019, Barking and Dagenham RM8, failed to pay £7,750.84 to 2 workers
  29. South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, Lisburn and Castlereagh BT16, failed to pay £7,564.66 to 193 workers
  30. Discount Wallpapers Limited, trading as O’Neills Decorating Centre, Bolton WA12, failed to pay £7,446.14 to 11 workers
  31. Sturgess & Thompson Limited, Leicester LE1, failed to pay £7,385.40 to 2 workers
  32. Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, Belfast BT9, failed to pay £7,303.41 to 192 workers
  33. Helio Leisure Limited, trading as Helio Fitness, Fylde FY3, failed to pay £7,298.69 to 26 workers
  34. Northern Health and Social Care Trust, Antrim and Newtownabbey, failed to pay £6,900.72 to 146 workers
  35. Hoar Cross Hall Limited, East Staffordshire OX7, failed to pay £6,651.94 to 26 workers
  36. Renard Resources Limited, Westminster WC2E, failed to pay £6,492.95 to 484 workers
  37. Imago @ Loughborough Limited ,Charnwood LE11, failed to pay £6,319.05 to 101 workers
  38. Western Health and Social Care Trust, Derry City and Strabane, failed to pay £6,170.97 to 170 workers
  39. Littlemoss Preservation Limited, Tameside M43, failed to pay £5,434.18 to 4 workers
  40. Mr Phillip Brookman, trading as Phillip Brookman Decorator & Plasterer, Cardiff failed to pay £5,141.70 to 1 worker
  41. O & H Electrical Limited, Torbay TQ2, failed to pay, £5,139.02 to 6 workers
  42. Mr Jonathan Evans, trading as Jonty Evans Equestrian Activities, Gloucester, failed to pay £5,008.16 to 5 workers
  43. SKL Professional Recruitment Agency Limited, trading as SKL Homecare, Hertsmere WD19, failed to pay £4,628.69 to 43 workers
  44. Wigan Rugby League Club Limited, trading as Wigan Warriors, Wigan WN5, failed to pay £4,559.24 to 1 worker
  45. Mr Blerim Bajrami, trading as Secure Hand Car wash, Cannock Chase, failed to pay £4,475.01 to 3 workers
  46. Tring Park Day Nursery Ltd, Dacorum HP23, failed to pay £4,415.63 to 2 workers
  47. Pet Charmer Ltd - Company in liquidation April 2019, trading as Wild Animal Adventures and Pet Mania, Stockton-on-Tees LS15, failed to pay £4,168.90 to 1 worker
  48. WKW Partnership Limited, trading as Cairngorm Hotel, Highland KA21, failed to pay £4,057.00 to 7 workers
  49. Mr Roan Bradshaw and Ms Joy Bradshaw, trading as First Glance, Lewisham, failed to pay £3,997.58 to 1 worker
  50. Costco Wholesale UK Limited , Hertsmere WD25, failed to pay £3,747.52 to 58 workers
  51. Gregg Little Testing Centre Limited, County Durham TS18, failed to pay £3,703.90 to 4 workers
  52. Solent Build Group Limited - Company Status Liquidation 06/12/2018, Southampton SO51, failed to pay £3,676.33 to 1 worker
  53. Blakerin International Holdings Limited, trading as Cumbria Park Hotel, Carlisle LA12, failed to pay £3,611.13 to 46 workers
  54. Multitech Site Services Limited, Uttlesford CM6, failed to pay £3,294.52 to 1 worker
  55. Dr Jaskaram Bains and Dr Bernie Chand, Hanwell Dental Practice, Unknown, failed to pay £3,072.25 to 5 workers
  56. Byron Hamburgers Limited, Westminster W1D, failed to pay £3,062.03 to 77 workers
  57. Nina’s Nursery (Davenport) Limited, Stockport SK2, failed to pay £3,058.20 to 18 workers
  58. Walton Bannus Estates Limited, Harborough LE17, failed to pay £3,051.60 to 2 workers
  59. Circus in Schools Limited - Notice of voluntary strike-off - Nov 17, Cornwall TR13, failed to pay £2,958.85 to 2 workers
  60. KKM Enterprises Limited- Liquidation- 23/08/2019, trading as The Cleaning Company, Redbridge B77, failed to pay £2,876.68 to 4 workers
  61. The Bobby Dhanjal Practice Limited, trading as Bobby Dhanjal Wealth Management, Blaby LE19, failed to pay £2,868.69 to 3 workers
  62. Manor House Country Hotel Limited, Fermanagh and Omagh BT94, failed to pay £2,837.04 to 139 workers
  63. Morden Estates Company Limited, Dorset BH20, failed to pay £2,761.45 to 43 workers
  64. The Education Development Service Ltd, Telford and Wrekin TF4, failed to pay £2,520.40 to 2 workers
  65. Mr Malcolm Gilmour and Mr David Gilmour, trading as Gilmour Bros, South Lanarkshire, failed to pay £2,446.58 to 3 workers
  66. Storrs Hall Limited, South Lakeland BB1, failed to pay £2,402.23 to 3 workers
  67. DCS&D Limited Heritage Healthcare, Darlington DL1, failed to pay £2,393.39 to 13 workers
  68. Rainbow Room (East Kilbride) Limited, South Lanarkshire G74, failed to pay £2,378.77 to 15 workers
  69. Mr Darran Vaughan, trading as VAS Car Sales, Newry, Mourne and Down, failed to pay £2,351.41 to 1 worker
  70. Mr Gnanenran Arumugam, trading as Lavender Convenience Store, Cheshire East, failed to pay £2,335.88 to 1 worker
  71. The Calderdale Community Childcare Company Ltd, Calderdale HX2, failed to pay £2,321.81 to 2 workers
  72. Gzim Workshop Limited Valeting Car wash, Haringey N17, failed to pay £2,297.21 to 3 workers
  73. Alaska Fast Foods Ltd - Dissolved 05/02/2019, trading as Freddy’s Chicken & Pizza, Hyndburn M21, failed to pay £2,180.93 to 7 workers
  74. Tracy Hart, trading as Little Oaks Pre School, Dacorum, failed to pay £2,134.47 to 1 worker
  75. Chi Yip Group Limited , Oldham M24, failed to pay £2,121.51 to 14 workers
  76. Four Pillars Hotels Limited, Harrogate HG2, failed to pay £2,092.55 to 29 workers
  77. Mr William Fleeson, trading as Rainbow Room International, Stirling, failed to pay £2,089.66 to 11 workers
  78. D & D Decorators Limited, East Ayrshire KA3, failed to pay £2,080.35 to 1 worker
  79. Kiddi Day Care Limited-Liquidation of the company commenced Feb 2019, trading as Blue Giraffe Childcare, Birmingham SA1, failed to pay £1,978.57 to 9 workers
  80. Dessian Products Limited, Belfast BT12, failed to pay £1,885.00 to 1 worker
  81. Crewe Hotel Trading Limited, trading as Holiday Inn Express Crewe, Cheshire East S43, failed to pay £1,871.52 to 19 workers
  82. Fast Fresh Ltd- Liquidated Dec 2019, trading as Subway, Sunderland BN1, failed to pay £1,833.02 to 3 workers
  83. Document Transport Limited, trading as Kegworth Hotel, North West Leicestershire PE2, failed to pay £1,801.07 to 10 workers
  84. Larne Coachworks Limited, Mid and East Antrim BT1, failed to pay £1,791.69 to 1 worker
  85. Mrs Therese Ann Binns, trading as Winston Churchill, Bradford, failed to pay £1,774.35 to 3 workers
  86. Mr Brian Wilde, Ms Mariella Gabbutt, Mr Tony Wilde, Mr Joseph Wilde, trading as J & B Wilde & Sons, Manchester, failed to pay £1,717.23 to 4 workers
  87. UKS Group Limited, Bristol, City of BS1, failed to pay £1,666.88 to 13 workers
  88. LM Bubble Tea Ltd, trading as Mooboo, Liverpool L15, failed to pay £1,628.49 to 14 workers
  89. The Wensleydale Heifer Limited, Richmondshire DL8, failed to pay £1,625.89 to 3 workers
  90. Fewcott Healthcare Limited, Cherwell OX27, failed to pay £1,575.00 to 2 workers
  91. Hotel Birmingham Ltd , trading as Travellers Inn, Sandwell B69, failed to pay £1,516.25 to 3 workers
  92. Keasim Glasgow Limited, trading as Malones Glasgow, Glasgow City G2, failed to pay £1,503.43 to 1 worker
  93. Shades Hair Design Limited- Dissolved 18/12/2018, trading as Shades Hair & Beauty, Bridgend CF32, failed to pay £1,487.98 to 2 workers
  94. Signature Inns Limited, trading as Westmead Hotel, Bromsgrove B48, failed to pay £1,456.81 to 5 workers
  95. Kingsland Engineering Company Limited (The), North Norfolk NR26, failed to pay £1,331.79 to 4 workers
  96. The Roxburghe Hotel Edinburgh Limited (we have been notified that this company is no longer operating and that the Roxburghe Hotel is under new management), City of Edinburgh EH3, failed to pay £1,317.43 to 47 workers
  97. Business Services Organisation, Belfast BT2, failed to pay £1,310.69 to 32 workers
  98. Clare McFarlane and Suzanne McGill, trading as Rainbow Room International, South Lanarkshire, failed to pay £1,304.77 to 16 workers
  99. Mrs Krystle Purdy, trading as Krystalized, Epping Forest, failed to pay £1,294.13 to 1 worker.
  100. Oakminster Healthcare Limited, trading as Cumbrae House Care Home, Glasgow City G41, failed to pay £1,292.30 to 21 workers
  101. Rainbows Day Care (Pembrokeshire) Limited-Company dissolved 03/03/2020, Pembrokeshire SA66, failed to pay £1,273.38 to 46 workers
  102. Maltings Entertainment Limited, trading as Carbon Nightclub and The Mill Bar and Grill Restaurant, Mid Suffolk IP6, failed to pay £1,263.44 to 1 worker
  103. Ben Ong UK Limited - Company Status Liquidation 28/11/2018, Barnet N12, failed to pay £1,257.12 to 3 workers
  104. Mr Nosh Fusha, trading as Green Lane Car Wash, Walsall, failed to pay £1,254.73 to 1 worker
  105. Cygnet Health Care Limited, Tonbridge and Malling TN15, failed to pay £1,249.55 to 15 workers
  106. Thurlaston Meadows Care Home Ltd, Rugby CV23, failed to pay £1,223.54 to 1 worker
  107. Trent Park Catering Limited Companies Status- Active Proposal to Strike Off, trading as Trent Park Café, Enfield EN4, failed to pay £1,213.77 to 10 workers
  108. Lord Hill Hotel Limited, Shropshire SY2, failed to pay £1,168.91 to 18 workers
  109. Smart Solutions (Recruitment) Limited, Newport NP18, failed to pay £1,152.09 to 90 workers
  110. Black Rock Hotels Limited, trading as Leighinmohr House Hotel,Mid and East Antrim BT42, failed to pay £1,138.05 to 30 workers
  111. Gino’s Dial-A-Pizza Ltd, Cannock Chase WS11, failed to pay £1,117.38 to 7 workers
  112. Mitras Automotive (UK) Limited, Cheshire West and Chester CW7, failed to pay£1,048.29 to 3 workers
  113. Anjana Bhog Sweets Limited-Dissolved 17/09/19, Brent UB3, failed to pay £1,020.00 to 1 worker
  114. Mr Mohammed Nasir, trading as Omar Khayyam, City of Edinburgh, failed to pay £935.31 to 2 workers
  115. About Face Beauty Clinic Limited, Glasgow City G74, failed to pay £924.51 to 6 workers
  116. Mr Howard Coy, trading as H Coy & Son, Melton failed to pay £902.29 to 1 worker
  117. Jameson Knight Estates Limited-Dissolved 29/01/2019, Tower Hamlets E2, failed to pay £885.06 to 2 workers
  118. Croome International Transport Limited, Maidstone ME17, failed to pay £869.19 to 8 workers
  119. Rainbow Room (24 Royal Exchange Square) Limited, Glasgow City G1, failed to pay £851.70 to 6 workers
  120. The Coaching Inn Group (No2) Limited-Application for voluntary strike-off - Dec 2019, Boston PE21, failed to pay £811.88 to 2 workers
  121. Cotswold Motor Group Limited, Cheltenham GL51, failed to pay £796.31 to 2 workers
  122. Glenpac Bacon Products Limited , Newry, Mourne and Down BT35, failed to pay £752.02 to 2 workers
  123. Mistsolar Limited, trading as Bridgend Ford, Bridgend CF31, failed to pay £739.00 to 1 worker
  124. Robinson’s of Failsworth (Bakers) Limited, Tameside M35, failed to pay £736.82 to 9 workers
  125. Mr Timothy Lock and Mrs Beatrice Lock, trading as Woodborough Hall, Gedling, failed to pay £723.60 to 2 workers
  126. Nova Display Limited, Leeds LS25, failed to pay £722.78 to 1 worker
  127. Dessert House on the River Limited- Compulsory notice to strike off - 17/03/20 suspended 29/04/20, trading as Kaspa’s Desserts, Lewisham M16, failed to pay £719.10 to 1 worker
  128. Mr Edwin Minchin, trading as Eddie’s Diner, Great Yarmouth, failed to pay £670.13 to 3 workers
  129. The Izaak Walton Hotel (Dovedale) Ltd, Staffordshire Moorlands LA22, failed to pay £667.60 to 2 workers
  130. Mr David Blake, trading as Foxhills Farm and Riding Centre, Walsall, failed to pay£667.54 to 1 worker
  131. Shaoke Hospitality Ltd- Dissolved 30/04/2020, trading as Mooboo, Leeds L15, failed to pay £664.94 to 5 workers
  132. Richard Webster & Co Limited, Eastleigh SO50, failed to pay £621.23 to 1 worker
  133. Newemoo Limited, Birmingham B5, failed to pay £591.86 to 2 workers
  134. Regional Buildings Assessments LLP, Hyndburn BB1, failed to pay £562.89 to 2 workers
  135. Ace Hospitality Ltd, trading as Holiday Inn Express Birmingham- South A45, Birmingham B73, failed to pay £556.15 to 14 workers
  136. Mrs Elizabeth Norris and Dr Terry Hooper, trading as St Bart’s Day Nurseries, Dover, failed to pay £552.53 to 9 workers
  137. The Club Company (UK) Limited, Wokingham RG10, failed to pay £540.30 to 11 workers
  138. Eat Tokyo Limited, Barnet NW11, failed to pay £530.83 to 2 workers
  139. Molescroft Nursing Home (Holdings) Limited, trading as Beverley Grange Nursing Home, East Riding of Yorkshire HU13, failed to pay £510.24 to 1 worker

The Naming Scheme was paused in 2018 so that an evaluation into its effectiveness could be carried out. On 11 February 2020 the government announced that the Naming Scheme would resume.

The government undertook a review of the Naming Scheme in order to ascertain its effectiveness and ensure naming was used in the most efficient way. The review was published in February 2020.

