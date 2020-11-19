 
ESCP Students and Speakers from Leading Financial Institutions Debate the Future of Banking

On 29th October 2020 the Banking and Finance Specialisation (Master in Management programme) at ESCP (@ESCP_bs) London Campus held an insightful webinar on ‘The Future of Banking in These Uncertain Times’.

 

It was organised with support from Professor Panagiotis Dontis Charitos, ESCP Associate Professor of Finance, and Professor Vittorio De Pedys, ESCP Affiliate Professor, and welcomed by the ESCP Finance Society.

Over 140 ESCP students joined the event representing several ESCP programmes: BSc in Management, MBA in International Management, Master in Management, Master in Digital Transformation Management & Leadership and Executive MBA. The majority of students participated from the UK, USA, Italy, France and Germany.

A captivated audience heard from a panel of high-profile speakers, representing leading institutions that including Citibank, JP Morgan, Bloomberg and Deutsche Bank. Areas of discussion dealt with the outlook of the EU loan market and the balance sheet strength of institutions; the opportunities for cryptocurrencies and the threat they might pose to incumbents; capital markets developments; and banking risks. Students also had the opportunity to hear advice from and ask questions to HR experts on job prospects in financial services in the current environment and beyond.

Guest speakers were:

Alessandro Gatto, Managing Director Co-Head of Structured Finance - South Europe at JP Morgan

Andrea Cosentino, Sales & Business Development Manager at Bloomberg LP

David Walker, MD Banking Capital Markets Advisory Group, Head of Public Sector coverage EMEA at Citi Bank

Joanna Anafu, HR and recruitment team at Citi Bank

Thanos Karagiannidis, VP Market Risk Data Quality and Operational Governance at Deutsche Bank UK

David Walker, MD Banking Capital Markets Advisory Group and Head of Public Sector coverage EMEA at Citi Bank shared:

“It was my pleasure to participate, and I commend ESCP Business School for a well-organised, well-attended and interesting event. I thought the quality of the questions from the students was very high, suggesting strong curriculum engagement. Well done.”

Lucas Puig, ESCP MBA in International Management student commented:

“Excellent event. I really enjoyed it!”

