Equal Pay Day 2020: What the Pay Gap Looks Like for Women in STEM

Today, Friday 20th November, officially marks #EqualPay Day 2020 in the UK - the day in the year where women effectively start working for free.

The gender pay gap in the UK has been steadily closing, with the ONS stating that the average gender pay gap among all workers has decreased from 17.4% to 15.5% in the last year.

For those in full-time employment, the gender pay gap has dropped to 7.4% for the first time in over two decades.

Aside from women generally being underrepresented in senior roles across all trades and industries, other reasons for the wage disparity include women working in lower-paid jobs and being more likely to work part-time as they shoulder the majority of childcare responsibilities.

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Chief Executive Officer at City & Guilds Group, comments on Equal Pay Day 2020:

“Why in 2020 are we still facing the problems of women being undervalued, underpaid and a seemingly insurmountable gender pay gap that will take decades to close?

"We know downturns and economic turbulence disproportionately affect women, who are less likely to be working full time, less likely to hold a management position and less likely to have access to training and progression opportunities. We also know that from an early age, young women are still being pigeonholed into specific industries such as care, retail and nursing which are often low paid and have less chance for career progression.

"If we want to build an economic recovery that values the contributions of all people then there are clear steps we need to take. First we need to start early and provide role models for young women as well as help them to believe they can have any career they want.

"We should then use the unique opportunity the pandemic has given us to create a more flexible working environment that doesn’t penalise women who often shoulder the burden of caring responsibilities outside of work. And finally, we must start to really value and pay those jobs that we have utterly depended on during this year such as education, social services, and nursing. There is so much more for us to all do before we can celebrate that we are becoming a fairer and more equal society in respect to gender, despite some of the progress that’s being made.”

Fifty years on from the Equal Pay Act 1970, the gender pay gap is at a record low, with Equal Pay Day having moved six days later in the year, compared to 14th November in 2019. In light of this, Dickies Workwear has explored the best regions for women seeking careers in engineering.

Defying Gender Stereotypes

Women continue to break down stereotypes within male-dominated industries - such as construction, agriculture, manufacturing and engineering - taking on roles they wouldn’t have been able to in the past. As a result, the number of women working in skilled trades has begun to increase steadily.

Women in STEM

Women are still under-represented in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) sectors, while the STEM gender pay gap continues to be quite large in comparison to other industries. Despite this, research from Dickies Workwear reveals Scotland is the number 1 region in the UK for women pursuing careers in engineering, followed by the East Midlands and London.

Best Regions for Women in Engineering:

Scotland East Midlands London Wales North East West Midlands North West South West Yorkshire & The Humber South East

There are few engineering businesses in the North (6 in total), and women generally have the potential to earn more working in the North West, rather than the North East, in these businesses.

Due to lower house prices and cost of living, however, the North East remains the better choice between the two.

The South East is the worst choice for women pursuing a career in engineering, with a small number of engineering businesses (9) and a high average general weekly cost of living (£565.80).