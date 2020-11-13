Companies House wins at the inaugural Wales STEM Awards

Companies House are thrilled to have been crowned a winner at the inaugural Wales #STEM Awards on Thursday 12 November 2020 in a virtual ceremony hosted by Sian Lloyd.
Cardiff-based Companies House was among 42 innovative companies to be named finalists in this year’s highly anticipated awards, which celebrated those making a difference to, and championing, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) in Wales.
Companies House was named winner in the Innovation in Mathematics category, which aims to recognise a company that has created and developed innovative mathematical products and processes that have improved the performance of the organisation.
Head judge Louise Bright, founder of the Wales Women in STEM network, said:
We would like to offer a huge congratulations all of the winners of the very first Wales STEM Awards.
The calibre of those nominated for the awards was second to none and we were overwhelmed by the number of entries we received.
We would also like to congratulate all of those who were shortlisted, we really feel that all of the finalists represent some of the most progressive organisations and individuals at the forefront of STEM innovation in Wales.
We are very much looking forward to the future of the Wales STEM Awards and the future of the STEM sector in Wales.
Co-Founder Liz Brookes of Grapevine Event Management said:
While it was a shame that we weren’t able to celebrate the awards in person, we are extremely happy that we were able to celebrate virtually. I would like to offer a huge congratulations to all of the winners and to all of those shortlisted. Your work is incredibly important, and we thank you for your contributions to STEM in Wales.
When we launched the awards at the tail end of 2019, we could never have predicted that a global pandemic would scupper our event plans, while at the same time, shine a global spotlight on the importance of STEM in our lives.
In the last year, science has allowed researchers to study the virus, technology has allowed us to work from home effectively, engineering has enabled us to build ventilators and convert buildings into hospitals, and mathematical modelling has helped the government and health professionals look at the spread and potential impact of the virus.
Not only have STEM skills been vital in the fight against the virus, but they will continue to be essential as we recover from the crisis and we’re proud to be shining a spotlight on our innovators in Wales.
The Wales STEM Awards were launched last year in a bid to recognise the innovative STEM work being undertaken in Wales, address the diversity gap and skills shortage, and inspire and raise the aspirations of the next generation.
Co-founded by communications agency jamjar and Grapevine Event Management, the inaugural awards were supported by headline sponsors GS Verde Group, which comprises law firm Greenaway Scott, corporate finance boutique Verde Corporate Finance, and patent attorney firm Alchemie IP.
Other sponsors included Box UK, Business News Wales, Cardiff Metropolitan University, CPS Group, Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, Development Bank of Wales, Haus, Rolls-Royce, and Valero Energy.
The nominated charity partner for the awards was Cancer Research Wales, which is dedicated to developing life-changing treatments, diagnostic techniques, and research for people with cancer.