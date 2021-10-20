"Reduce University student tuition fees from £9250 to £3000"

#TuitionFeesDebate - On Monday 25 October, MPs will debate e-petition 550344, relating to university tuition fees.

Tom Hunt, a member of the Petitions Committee, has been asked by the Committee to open the debate.

The Government will send a minister to respond.

‘Reduce University student tuition fees from £9250 to £3000’

The petition, which has more than 581,000 signatures, states: “Call on the government to consider holding debates in Parliament between MPs and university students to raise/discuss issues that affect them. It will allow students to voice their opinions and concerns about tuition fees of £9250 a year which are too high, particularly as grants have been removed.”

In its response to the petition, provided on 26 January 2021, the Government said: “Tuition fee levels must represent value for money and ensure that universities are properly funded. Government is not considering a reduction in maximum fee levels to £3,000.”

The debate will last 90 minutes, and will provide opportunities for MPs to question the Government directly on this issue. The debate will take place in Westminster Hall from 16:30, and will be available to view on Parliament TV and on YouTube.

Petition details

‘Reduce University student tuition fees from £9250 to £3000’ - view on petition signature map.

Any Library Briefing Papers for this debate will be available here.

Where in the country were these petitions signed?

The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Reduce University student tuition fees from £9250 to £3000’ are as follows:

Constituency MP Signature Count Brighton, Pavilion Caroline Lucas MP 2920 East Ham Rt Hon Stephen Timms MP 2742 Bethnal Green and Bow Rushanara Ali MP 2716 Ilford South Sam Tarry MP 2643 Holborn and St Pancras Rt Hon Keir Starmer MP 2636 Bristol West Thangam Debbonaire MP 2632 Liverpool, Riverside Kim Johnson MP 2609 Kingston and Surbiton Rt Hon Ed Davey MP 2530 West Ham Ms Lyn Brown MP 2527 Poplar and Limehouse Apsana Begum MP 2445

MPs to debate petitions relating to university tuition fees

16th Nov 2021: MPs will debate a number of e-petitions relating to university tuition fees. Chris Evans MP (Islwyn), member of the Petitions Committee, will lead the debate. The Department for Education will send a Minister to respond.

Require universities to reimburse students' tuition fees during strike action

The petition, which has more than 136,000 signatures, states: “The University and College Union has repeatedly called on its members to strike. However, strikes are ineffective if students, not employees are the main source of revenue. For this to change, government needs to step in and require universities to reimburse tuition fees lost due to strike action.”

In response to the petition, the Government said: “Strike action is a matter for Universities to address, not Government. We expect universities to make efforts to replace lost learning or financial compensation if appropriate.”

Reimburse all students of this year’s fees due to strikes and COVID-19

The petition, which has more than 353,000 signatures, states: “All students should be reimbursed of this years tuition fees as universities are now online only due to COVID-19, with only powerpoints online for learning materials which is not worthy of up to £9,250. Furthermore, all assessments are being reconsidered to ‘make do’ and build up credits.”

In response to the petition, the Government said:

“HE providers must deliver high quality courses.

If students are unhappy they should first complain to their provider and if their concerns are unresolved they can ask OIA to consider their complaint.”

Refund university students for 3rd Semester Tuition 2020

The petition, which has more than 111,000 signatures, states: “As students are unable to access facilities or continue with their education at their university setting in the following semester, we would like to request that the government considers refunding tuition payments for Semester 3.”

In response to the petition, the Government said: “HE providers must deliver high quality courses.

If students are unhappy they should first complain to their provider and if their concerns are unresolved they can ask OIA to consider their complaint.”

Require universities to partially refund tuition fees for 20/21 due to Covid-19

The petition, which has more than 218,000 signatures, states: “The quality of online lectures is not equal to face-to-face lectures. Students should not have to pay full tuition fees for online lectures, without experiencing university life. The Government should require UK universities to partially refund tuition fees while online teaching is.”

In response to the petition, the Government said: “Higher education providers must deliver high-quality courses. If students are unhappy, they should first complain to their provider, or the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education.”

Lower university tuition fees for students until online teaching ends

The petition, which has more than 164,000 signatures, states: “As the Coronavirus escalates, there are concerns that a trade deal between the UK Government and the US deal might not exempt our NHS, leaving it vulnerable to privatisation and in direct contradiction to promises this would not happen.”

In response to the petition, the Government said: “The government has been clear that protecting the UK’s right to regulate in the public interest and protecting public services, including the NHS, is of the upmost importance.”

The debate follows the publication of the Committee’s report on this issue in July, which quickly became one of the most read select committee reports of the last 10 years. The report called on the Government to take urgent action and review the support for universities and students in the face of the “greatest challenge they have faced for generations”.

The report followed an inquiry where tens of thousands of students raised concerns that they had not received a reasonable standard of education due to Coronavirus. During the investigation, the Committee also heard evidence on how the outbreak has impacted in particular those from disadvantaged backgrounds, and those on more hands-on courses where students need to use university facilities.

In its response to the report, the Government accepted that students should be able to take action if they are unsatisfied with their university’s response to the pandemic. However, the Government rejected the Committee’s recommendation for a new centralised system which enables all students to easily seek a full or partial refund of their tuition fees, or to repeat part of their course.

The debate will last 90 minutes, and will provide opportunities for MPs to question Government Ministers directly on these issues. The debate will take place in Westminster Hall from 18:00, and will be available to view onParliament TV.

Petition details

‘Require universities to reimburse students' tuition fees during strike action’ - view on petition signature map.

‘Reimburse all students of this year’s fees due to strikes and COVID-19’ - view on petition signature map.

‘Refund university students for 3rd Semester Tuition 2020’ - view on petition signature map.

‘Require universities to partially refund tuition fees for 20/21 due to Covid-19’ - view on petition signature map.

‘Lower university tuition fees for students until online teaching ends’ - view on petition signature map.

Any Library Briefing Papers for this debate will be available here.

Where in the country were these petitions signed?

The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Require universities to reimburse students' tuition fees during strike action’ are as follows (as at 10 November 2020):

Constituency MP Signature Count Sheffield Central Paul Blomfield MP 2028 Brighton, Pavilion Caroline Lucas MP 1990 Bristol West Thangam Debbonaire MP 1652 Manchester Central Lucy Powell MP 1532 Liverpool, Riverside Kim Johnson MP 1419 Cardiff Central Jo Stevens MP 1353 Leeds Central Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP 1335 Bath Wera Hobhouse MP 1332 City of Durham Mary Kelly Foy MP 1222 Nottingham South Lilian Greenwood MP 1170



The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Reimburse all students of this year’s fees due to strikes and COVID-19’ are as follows (as at 10 November 2020):

Constituency MP Signature Count Brighton, Pavilion Caroline Lucas MP 3067 Sheffield Central Paul Blomfield MP 3005 Manchester Central Lucy Powell MP 2796 Holborn and St Pancras Rt Hon Keir Starmer MP 2744 Leeds Central Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP 2591 Coventry South Zarah Sultana MP 2482 Bethnal Green and Bow Rushanara Ali MP 2440 Nottingham South Lilian Greenwood MP 2295 Bristol West Thangam Debbonaire MP 2145 West Ham Ms Lyn Brown MP 2110

The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Refund university students for 3rd Semester Tuition 2020’ are as follows (as at 10 November 2020):

Constituency MP Signature Count Sheffield Central Paul Blomfield MP 1290 Manchester Central Lucy Powell MP 903 Holborn and St Pancras Rt Hon Keir Starmer MP 731 Cardiff Central Jo Stevens MP 729 Bristol West Thangam Debbonaire MP 703 Brighton, Pavilion Caroline Lucas MP 674 Nottingham South Lilian Greenwood MP 629 Colchester Will Quince MP 540 Bath Wera Hobhouse MP 525 Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport Luke Pollard MP 515

The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Require universities to partially refund tuition fees for 20/21 due to Covid-19’ are as follows (as at 10 November 2020):

Constituency MP Signature Count Manchester Central Lucy Powell MP 1360 Newcastle upon Tyne East Rt Hon Nicholas Brown MP 1176 Leeds Central Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP 1146 Leeds North West Alex Sobel MP 1131 Sheffield Central Paul Blomfield MP 1027 Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan MP 1008 Liverpool, Riverside Kim Johnson MP 945 Brighton, Pavilion Caroline Lucas MP 891 Manchester, Gorton Afzal Khan MP 883 West Ham Ms Lyn Brown MP 869

The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Lower university tuition fees for students until online teaching ends’ are as follows (as at 10 November 2020):

Constituency MP Signature Count Liverpool, Riverside Kim Johnson MP 1830 Brighton, Pavilion Caroline Lucas MP 1630 Nottingham South Lilian Greenwood MP 1621 Bristol West Thangam Debbonaire MP 1557 Leeds Central Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP 1437 Manchester Central Lucy Powell MP 1353 Nottingham East Nadia Whittome MP 1319 Sheffield Central Paul Blomfield MP 1289 Newcastle upon Tyne East Rt Hon Nicholas Brown MP 1286 Holborn and St Pancras Rt Hon Keir Starmer MP 1066