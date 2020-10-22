 
Businesses urged to take up financial incentive to boost apprenticeships during COVID-19 crisis

Capital City College Training (@capitalcct) is urging businesses to take up a new financial incentive to boost #apprenticeships and fill their #skills gaps during the pandemic.

Under the Government scheme run by the National Apprenticeship Service companies can receive up to £2,000 for each new apprentice they employ.

The extra funding follows a 50 per cent drop in the number of apprenticeship starts in the UK, with health and social care and business administration among the worst hit.

Jackie Chapman, Managing Director of CCCT, said:

 “It has never been more important to create opportunities for young people.

“With unemployment rising, job vacancies that used to be open to inexperienced and young people are now receiving high levels of applicants from older and more experienced candidates who are attractive to employers as they come with skills.

“At CCCT we know the demand is there, as for every apprenticeship vacancy we advertise, we receive around 100 applicants, however there are simply too few vacancies to meet the demand.

“This threatens to leave this year’s school and college leavers with no opportunities to gain real work experience and start their careers.”

Businesses can claim up to £2,000 for each new apprentice aged 18 to 24 and £1,500 for those aged 25 or over who start their training before 31 January 2021.

The money is available to businesses of any size and from any sector It can be used on anything to support the company’s costs, from facilities and travel to uniforms and salaries.

CCCT is also encouraging businesses to join the Government’s Kickstart Scheme, which provides funding to employers to create job placements for 16 to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit.

Jackie said: “Typically a new recruit takes three months to start to become productive and by six months is fully productive, so the Kickstart Scheme is a great way to help support the costs of taking on a young person, who can then progress onto a full apprenticeship.”

CCCT offers a wider range of apprenticeships in accounting, business, construction, hospitality, culinary arts, engineering, veterinary nursing, supporting teaching in schools and healthcare.

Jackie said: “The NHS has already recognised how important apprentices are, bringing youth and vigour to a challenging environment. 

“We support 10 different trusts with a range of apprenticeships including pharmacy, healthcare and business administration. Most of these apprentices are new entrants to the sector, who turn into dedicated staff with 100 per cent loyalty and great career opportunities. 

“The engineering sector has recognised that its workforce is ageing  and continues to look to apprenticeships to provide the next generation of engineers.”

CCCT is part of Capital City College Group, London’s largest college group, which also comprises City and Islington College, Westminster Kingsway College, and the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London.

