Scottish Racing Academy programme shortlisted for national award

@BordersCollege has been shortlisted for a sector recognised CDN award. The award submission recognises the College’s collaboration with the Scottish Racing Academy (@s_r_academy) and the development of an innovative approach to creating a learner pathway within the horse racing industry.

The CDN (College Development Network) Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the sector, will take place on 3rd December 2020, in virtual format, and the College is delighted to be shortlisted in the Innovation Category

The Scottish Racing Academy (Scottish Racing’s sister organisation) programme is doing just that by offering people the skills and knowledge to pursue a career in horse racing.

Scotland is well-renowned for having some of the most hard-working and dedicated staff in horse racing, and it is believed that this collaboration SRA and Borders College will make it easier for more people to train for a wide range of career opportunities available in our sport.

Education is vital in ensuring that the racehorse industry is supported and that horse racing education and training provision available in Scotland is there to support the upskilling of staff within the industry.

Working collaboratively with the Scottish Racing Academy, the College has developed a cohesive and sustainable model of education and training provision for young people entering the racing industry and for existing racing staff and their trainers.

The courses offered at Borders College, as part of the SRA initiative, include:

The full-time blended delivery model allows students to experience online delivery alongside invaluable, hands-on work experience for up to three days per week at one of the 21 racehorse yards in Scotland, where students will be assessed by Scottish Racing Academy assessors.

The provision is also offered to senior phase school pupils, as part of the Borders College Schools Academy – (BCSA) portfolio of courses, allowing students to gain employability awards at SCQF levels 4 &5.

These qualifications are being offered as part of the National Curriculum for Excellence to all 9 secondary schools in the Scottish Borders and encourage young people to complete a racing specific, horse care qualification, whilst studying in their senior phase at school. The schools offer pathway is unique in the UK.

Assistant Principal for Articulation and Essential Skills, Lynne Gilchrist, commented:

“All of the qualifications within SRA portfolio courses are delivered by highly skilled and experienced racing professionals who have a passion for transferring their knowledge to the next generation of racing staff.

