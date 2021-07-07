Impington IB students shine on pearl anniversary of International Baccalaureate launch

Today (7 Jul), 100% of International Baccalaureate (IB) students at Impington International College (@ImpingtonIntCol) have passed their IB Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP), achieving an average point score of 36, beating the global average of 33.02.

Receiving their results, 30 years after the programme was first introduced at the College, 26% of students attained 40 points or more, with 4 students achieving 44 and 45 – the maximum possible point score. These accomplishments have secured student places at Oxbridge, Russell Group and leading international universities along with a number of top Drama Schools to study a multitude of subjects including Biology, Law, Acting and Psychology.

Reflecting on the results, Jo Sale, Vice Principal at Impington International College, said:

“After another challenging year, we are thrilled that the hard work, dedication and resilience of this year’s student cohort has resulted in such tremendous achievements and offer our heartfelt congratulations to all of our students. They will be deeply missed but we are delighted to see them leaving to follow their dreams. As one of the first state schools to offer the IB in the UK, exceptional outcomes like these demonstrate the strength of the programme and its impact on students’ progression since its introduction.”

Impington International College introduced the IB in 1991 and is celebrating its pearl anniversary of offering the DP programme. Since its introduction, the college has welcomed a total of 1,513 IB students from all over the world to study the IB, and then seen them embark on exciting higher education adventures in the UK and abroad. In that time, students have received 572 Russell Group university offers and almost 50 Oxbridge places have been secured.

Sale continued: “Throughout the past 30 years, our students have gone on to study at renowned higher education institutions around the world, including: University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, London School of Economics and Political Science, University College London, King’s College London, Loughborough University, Leiden University, UCLA, The Place, Italia Conti, International University of Japan, and many more. The IB expertly prepares students for the world of higher education, and they are able to use the skills learnt to eloquently engage in seminars, write longer essay pieces and understand things in the context of the world around them.”

Reflecting on how her time at Impington International College prepared her for university, alumna Caitlyn Riley, said:

“Having gained a scholarship through my IB results to study Applied Terrestrial and Marine Ecology, I found the whole transition from IIC to university very easy. The structure of university and the IB is very similar; the DP’s internal assessments during sixth form helped me develop skills that are required as you move into higher education.”

18th Aug 2020: Impington International College is delighted to announce that 100% of its students have received passes in their International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) or Career-related Programme (CP), and that nearly a fifth (18%) of all students have achieved a point score of 40 or above, which is 7% higher than the international average.

Yesterday (17 Aug), Impington International College received news from the IB that it had adjusted its previously awarded DP and CP grades to correct previously downgraded results and provide an accurate and reliable reflection of students’ performance.

Jo Sale, Vice Principal at Impington International College, said:

“The global events of 2020 have presented many challenges for schools and students, and we are very pleased that the IB has made the right decision to revise its grading, to include predicted grades as well as coursework, assessed by IB’s assessors. The revised grades accurately reflect the tremendous efforts and achievements of our students and we are very proud of them all.”

Students from Impington International College have secured places at Russell Group and Oxbridge universities, including: University of Cambridge, Queen Mary University, University of Warwick, London School of Economics, University of Durham and King’s College London. The 2020 cohort will be going on to study a range of degree courses including English and European Law, Mathematics, Marine Biology, Sport and Exercise Science and Drama, Theatre and Performance.

Students studying the CP at the College secured places at world renowned performance schools, including London Contemporary Dance School, Urdang Academy and Rose Bruford College, to pursue careers in theatre.

Impington International College has been offering the IB curriculum for 30 years and was one of the very first state schools in the UK to do so.