YOUNG Tees Valley entrepreneur cleans up the nation with generous giveaway

Details
A YOUNG Tees Valley entrepreneur has now given more than 15,000 free bars of soap to those in need amid the COVID crisis.  

Kassi Emadi, 26, who normally supplies her products to big-name high street retailers such as Topshop and Urban Outfitters, decided she needed to do something when panic buying wiped out soaps and handwashes from supermarket shelves.

And after first introducing the giveaway in mid-March the owner of “nuddy” – which specialises in shea butter soaps – has sent out more than 15,000 bars from her base at her parents’ home in Middlesbrough. 

Kassi, who has previously received support from Tees Valley Business to grow her start-up, explained:

“When the outbreak first hit and I saw the empty shelves, I just knew I had to do something. I’ve been absolutely blown away by the response – from an initial post on Instagram we’ve now shipped thousands.

“The feedback has been incredible too.

“After being told to wash their hands a lot, people had found they were suffering painful, dry skin. My soaps contain shea butter which is great for the skin and I’ve had hundreds of messages from customers saying just how much better their skin feels.”

Since the outbreak, Kassi has seen her direct to consumer sales increase by 800 per cent.

Her two-year-old company has received support from Tees Valley Business – the main gateway to advice and finance for businesses.

Zara Ford, growth consultant at Tees Valley Business, has helped nuddy on its growth journey by connecting it with support services and finance.

She said: “Kassi is an inspiring entrepreneur and it’s absolutely no surprise to see her making waves with a community-minded offer like this.

“Tees Valley Businesses works with businesses of all sizes, including start-ups like nuddy, and Kassi is one of the most passionate business owners we’ve come across. We’ll continue to work with her as the business evolves.

“If this latest success is anything to go by, she’s going to be one of the Tees Valley’s ones to watch.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said:

“Amazing entrepreneurs like Kassi, and their businesses, are the lifeblood of the Tees Valley. It is my number one priority to make sure they get the help and support they need throughout this unprecedented national emergency.

“The determination and creativity of people like Kassi is what makes Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool so great, and through Tees Valley Business we’re proud to be helping so many of them set out on the road to success and reach their potential.”

