 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Hugh Baird University Centre provides vital equipment for the NHS

Details
Hits: 227
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The @HughBaird University Centre have recently been helping frontline staff in the #NHS and wider care sector during the #Coronavirus pandemic by creating and donating Personal Protection Equipment #PPE 

By using the University Centre’s 3D printing equipment, Engineering Lecturer, Kevin Donnelly has been able to printand construct fit for purpose full face visors.  Students have also been able to get involved by using their Computer-Aided Design skills at home and then emailing models for Kevin to experiment with.

A lack of PPE equipment across the NHS and care sector has resulted in reports of staff making improvised masks out of snorkels, buying kit from hardware stores and even using school science goggles to protect themselves whilst continuing to provide services to those in their care.

After 25 prototypes visors were successfully trialled at local pharmacies, Doctor’s surgeries and at the Knowsley Resource Centre based within Whiston Hospital, a further 200 of the visors have also been distributed to local pharmacies and hospitals.

Kevin said:

"The College are supporting the local community in a variety of ways during this very difficult time and this made me think how my subject area could contribute and do their bit.  It became apparent that we could assist in making visors for NHS staff, which staff are  in desperate need of. Therefore, myself and my students set about designing the item and then printing them taking advantage of the College’s equipment and facilities.”

“Given the circumstances with social distancing, students were unable to assist in the physical printing of the visors but it was great to have them involved in the design process.  It has been a pleasure to  be able to give back to our NHS staff who are doing a truly amazing job during this pandemic".

Tina Blease, a Health and Social Care Lecturer at the College, is currently working at the Knowsley Resource Centre during the Coronavirus pandemic and was part of the trialling of the visors. 

Tina said:

"The masks are fantastic quality and fit well on all of our staff as the headband is fully adjustable. This ensures they are well fitted and provide a good level of protection while we attend to the needs of our patients. The masks allow for our expressions to be visible to our patients and due to their dementia diagnosis, this supports reassurance and allows us to engage with them positively whilst protecting ourselves and our patients from the spread of Covid-19". 

Rachael Hennigan, Hugh Baird College Principal & Chief Executive, said:

“I am blown away by the hard work of all our students and staff, this is a great example of how people can come together for the good of our community. I would like to thank Kevin and the team for working innovatively together to help support our fantastic NHS staff and others working across the care sector.” 

Advertisement

FIKA OFFERS FREE COVID-19 PSYCHOLOGICAL SUPPORT PACKAGE TO ALL UK HIGHER AND FURTHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS
Sector News
@TheFikaApp rolls out positive-psychology-led sector support package t
Ufi Partnership Programme With Association Of Colleges
Sector News
Association of Colleges (AoC) will receive funding from Ufi to carry o
Coleg yn rhoi nwyddau i fanciau bwyd lleol
Sector News
Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi helpu rhoi hwb i stociau banciau bwyd dr

You may also be interested in these articles:

High Value Courses Premium: Additional funding to encourage and support delivery of level 3 courses that enable a more productive economy
Sector News
Qualifications attracting high value courses premium - 16 to 19 fundin
FIKA OFFERS FREE COVID-19 PSYCHOLOGICAL SUPPORT PACKAGE TO ALL UK HIGHER AND FURTHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS
Sector News
@TheFikaApp rolls out positive-psychology-led sector support package t
CITY OF WOLVERHAMPTON COLLEGE A-LEVEL TUTORS HIT BACK AT REPORT
Sector News
@WolvColl Tutors have hit back at a report which states that a quarter
NEW ‘RETURN TO WORK’ SERVICE TO HELP EDUCATORS RESTART POST-LOCKDOWN OPERATIONS
Sector News
@BUREAUVERITAS LAUNCHES NEW ‘RETURN TO WORK’ SERVICE TO HELP EDUCA
Access Creative College brings together students and industry creatives to offer Virtual Festival
Sector News
Over the last month, @Access_Creative College (ACC) has brought togeth
‘Rethinking Education’ – Exploring the impact of today’s current climate on the education sector
Sector News
@Adobe has launched a brand new webinar series - ‘Rethinking Educati
Ufi Partnership Programme With Association Of Colleges
Sector News
Association of Colleges (AoC) will receive funding from Ufi to carry o
Coleg yn rhoi nwyddau i fanciau bwyd lleol
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi helpu rhoi hwb i stociau banciau bwyd dr
Gower College Swansea donates supplies to local food banks
Sector News
@GowerCollegeSwa has helped to boost #FoodBank stocks by donating unus
LSBF in Singapore recognised as a training provider for the national government
Sector News
London School of Business and Finance (@LSBF) in Singapore has been of
Poetry in Motion for South Eastern Regional College lecturer
Sector News
An ‘A’ Level lecturer from @S_ERC, is set to have her debut poetry
YOUNG PEOPLE BELIEVE CANCELLATION OF A LEVELS WILL DAMAGE THEIR CHANCES OF GETTING INTO THEIR FIRST-CHOICE UNIVERSITY
Sector News
Almost half (48%) of university applicants think that the coronavirus

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Fika
Fika has published a new article: FIKA OFFERS FREE COVID-19 PSYCHOLOGICAL SUPPORT PACKAGE TO ALL UK HIGHER AND FURTHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS 1 hour 30 minutes ago
Jo Moriani - updated event, Emerging good practice in the operational implementation of prevent & the statutory duty 4 hours 31 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 4 hours

Emerging good practice in the operational implementation...

Overview This webinar will focus on emerging good practice in the operational implementation of the Prevent Duty, with specific reference to the...

  • Thursday, 04 June 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4501)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page