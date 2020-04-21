VocTech Now Will Directly Support More Than 25,000 Learners

@UfiTrust will directly support more than 25,000 learners through grants announced as part of the VocTech Now funding call.

With decisions announced last week, Ufi decided to increase the number of grants it offered, in response to the huge challenge facing vocational trainers and learners in 2020.

Aware of the need to quickly offer support to businesses, the VocTech Now funding call was a direct response to the Covid-19 pandemic and invited applications through a simplified process to aid efficient and fast processing.

The call attracted hundreds of applications and highlighted the need for more work to support the sector in these challenging times.

Rebecca Garrod-Waters, CEO for Ufi VocTech Trust said:

"The scale and substance of the response showed us very clearly the challenge facing the adult vocational learning and training sector. We want to say thank you to all of the organisations who applied.

We know that we can’t fund all of the applications but such was the scale that we did make more offers of funds than the 20 grants we originally allocated to this call and look forward to sharing the progress of this work in due course.

We have also been investing time and money into different types of support, which include the very popular ‘How To’ Webinar series, which is free for people to access. We’re also developing a series of online resources available via our website which we hope will offer organisations other kinds of support.

We learnt a huge amount from the applications we received and I want to take this opportunity to say to all of those who applied that the information you have provided is invaluable to understanding the challenges you are all facing. Ufi will be working hard, with our partners, to make sure these challenges are properly understood as widely as possible."

