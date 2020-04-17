Tresham College student wins creative contract

An Art and Design student @TreshamCollege has been selected to illustrate a new children’s book which will hopefully be published later this year.

Gemma Tetley, 18, from Desborough has been chosen by local Author Sarah Walsh to illustrate her new children’s book ‘Hazel Bean learns to take turns’.

Author Sarah from Kettering has worked in pre-school and children’s education for many years and decided to write a series of books aimed at 2-5 years olds featuring character Hazel Bean.

Sarah approached Tresham College Art & Design Department for help and they took the opportunity to incorporate the challenge into their course curriculum. Students submitted their designs of Hazel Bean from a brief and Gemma’s illustrations were chosen for the publication.

“Brilliant images are essential for a children’s book to help draw them into the story. Gemma’s designs were amazing, she has captured the cheeky character of Hazel perfectly,” said Sarah.

The books are fun but also help to guide parents, and anyone who is supporting children’s learning, through issues such as sharing and learning to take turns. The first publication ‘Hazel Bean learns to take turns’ will be available on Amazon once complete.

Head of Creative Art & Media at Tresham College Guy Newton believes working on industry briefs such as this are important for students:

“We regularly work with outside organisations as industry briefs give our students great work experience. Production deadlines and having to adapt ideas for a client helps to prepare students for working in the industry,” said Guy.

Tresham College is part of The Bedford College Group, leading the way in employer engagement.

