Over 80,000 sign NEU petition to “open schools when it is safe”

Commenting on the @NEUnion petition, which was launched on Tuesday night and has already clocked up 83,887 signatures, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Loose talk costs lives, and unfortunately there has been far too much unhelpful speculation about when schools might fully re-open. The persistent press coverage deeply concerns our members, who would be at immediate risk if Government was too hasty in relaxing lockdown measures.

“Following our letter to the Prime Minister on the need to see the evidence on which he will base that decision, and the importance of keeping everyone in the school environment safe, we launched a petition to that effect. I am pleased that so many have supported it and the number continues to grow.

“As yet there is no clarity as to how social distancing would or even could be implemented in schools, particularly for younger age groups. Even though the majority of children are considered low risk, their teachers and families are not. The fear is that asymptomatic children will put adult staff in danger, so it is essential that we see a programme of testing, PPE and contact tracing throughout the education sector before schools are fully re-opened.

“It is concerning that during his appearance in front of the Health Committee today, Matt Hancock made no mention of school staff when referring to the expansion of testing across emergency services and other key workers.

“Hope must not get the better of reason. Lives matter, and that is why we fully support the Government being led by the science – but only when they are open with the public and take the profession with them in their decision making.”

Rebecca Long-Bailey MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, said:

“Labour supports the NEU’s position that schools should be opened only when it is safe to do so and as part of a published exit strategy that has protecting children, workers and family members at its heart.

“School leaders, teachers and support staff have been working tirelessly to keep children’s education going during this crisis and to minimise disruption and the inevitable impact on social inequality. Any decision to lift restrictions cannot be sprung upon schools at short notice.

"We also need clarity about what plans are being put in place to lift the lockdown when the time is right. That’s why we have called for the Government to publish an exit strategy in conjunction with school leaders and teaching unions and to put it before Parliament.’’

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News British astronaut @Astro_TimPeake launches free #STEM home-teaching an Sector News https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/17/free-school-meals-covid-19-faq Sector News East Sussex College @WeAreESCG offers free short courses through its o

End unhelpful speculation on schools and colleges re-opening: @NEUnion have written a letter to the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson calling for an end to unhelpful speculation on school and colleges reopening. In the light of unhelpful speculation on the… https://t.co/plj2484Hul pic.twitter.com/lRCaju0WO7 — FE News - The #FutureofEducation News Channel (@FENews) April 14, 2020

To the Prime Minister:

We, the undersigned, oppose any re-opening of schools before it is safe to do so. As a matter of urgency and certainly well before any proposal to re-open schools is published, please can you share with teachers and parents: