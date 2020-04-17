Immersive 3D tech startup launches in UK supporting students across the nation to continue collaborative learning

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

TECH STARTUP TO PROVIDE #3D #VIRTUAL SCHOOLS & LECTURES FOLLOWING €4M FUNDING ROUND

As schools and universities follow government restrictions and have shut for the foreseeable future, new technologies such as Virtway are helping students to continue collaborative learning virtually.

The European immersive 3D tech startup launches today in the UK, following a 575% monthly increase in demand for its platform following lockdown and social distancing rules due to the widespread global pandemic.

Virtway’s platform creates 3D worlds that allow interaction and voice communication in real time through avatars, from anywhere in the world and with any device, with and without VR glasses, allowing thousands to be present in the same digital environment.

Immersive 3D solution means people can attend lessons, seminars and even graduation ceremonies from their computers or mobile devices

With much of the world facing indefinite periods of enforced social distancing, the demand for technology to substitute face-to-face interaction is skyrocketing. Following a €4m fundraise, European tech challenger Virtway is officially launching in the UK today, with a platform that creates 3D worlds that allow interaction and voice communication in real time through avatars. Virtway has received a 575% month-on-month increase in demand from organisations such as Holland’s Leiden University and businesses including AirFrance and Accenture looking for ways// to organise their online meetings and events. While video conferencing platforms such as Zoom have seen user numbers and share prices rising dramatically, businesses and organisations are now looking for solutions that go beyond meetings and even work. Immersive events like live concerts, graduation ceremonies or virtual escape rooms used for employees to disconnect, are some of the many possibilities that Virtway makes available to companies around the world through its platform. Hundreds of people can participate simultaneously in the same room and thousands can be present in the same digital environment. All the activities are accessible through any device, mobile phones, tablets, PCs, Macs, etc. José Antonio Tejedor, CEO and founder of Virtway, commented: "Virtual reality technology is constantly evolving. While we previously thought of it as a tool for entertainment, people are looking for more intense, life-like experiences and interactions. We’re seeing huge opportunities to utilise Virtway in places such as events, meetings and concerts." Virtway is already being used by businesses such as AstraZeneca and Accenture as well as universities and institutions across Europe. As well as providing a solution to the disruption caused by coronavirus, there is also a growing demand for this type of event from organisations looking for a sustainable alternative to traditional events and conferences. By using Virtway, the carbon footprint caused by travelling is eliminated. Virtway offers a unique immersive platform that provides virtual 3D online experiences from anywhere in the world and with any device – with and without VR glasses. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Sector News British astronaut @Astro_TimPeake launches free #STEM home-teaching an Sector News https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/17/free-school-meals-covid-19-faq Sector News East Sussex College @WeAreESCG offers free short courses through its o