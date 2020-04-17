 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Sandwell College answers call to produce face shields for the NHS

Details
Hits: 431
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@SandwellCollege’s Fab Lab is answering the call to 3D print hundreds of face shields for #NHS heroes on the #Coronavirus frontline 

The college was keen to use its Fab Lab’s own resources and help in any possible way to respond to the shortage of much-needed PPE. After retrieving the three 3D printers, materials and a laser cutter from the lab, manager Anne Scrimshaw has recreated her workplace digital laboratory and set up a print room in her house.

She started off printing around six visors a day and is now on track for a daily target of 20, which she then seals in silver bags to meet strict hygiene rules.

Anne has signed up to help the army of volunteers at www.3dcrowd.uk/ who are setting up regional centres to meet the urgent demand for 500,000 face shields. Thousands of people are producing 3D printed masks to help address the shortage of PPE in the UK during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 3D printers create the headband part of the face shield, bag up the parts and send them to the closest hub where they are assembled. A clear plastic film is placed on the front and elastic attached 7to the back to hold it in place.

Anne says: “It is a very small room, so it doesn't feel very high tech - but the idea is surprisingly good. I could soon be making as many as 140 face shields per week.

“3dcrowd now has over 7,000 volunteers and so they have produced thousands of these so far, which considering nothing was in place four weeks ago is actually amazing!”

Sandwell College Principal, Graham Pennington, said: “We are proud to play our part in helping to protect the medical and health workers who are fighting coronavirus. This is a practical, tangible way for us to help protect vital staff in a time of national emergency.”

The face shields produced by volunteers like Anne will be distributed to NHS Trusts across the UK, to hospitals, GP practices and social care organisations helping protect frontline staff who are treating COVID-19 patients.

Fab Lab’s vital assistance with visor production is in addition to Sandwell College’s deliveries of essential supplies and support to students during the period of lockdown and donations to local foodbanks.

Advertisement

TRAIN TO BE AN ASTRONAUTâ€¦ FROM HOME! TIM PEAKE LAUNCHES STEM HOME LEARNING
Sector News
British astronaut @Astro_TimPeake launches free #STEM home-teaching an
Free School Meals & Covid-19 FAQ
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/17/free-school-meals-covid-19-faq
Educate while you isolate with East Sussex College
Sector News
East Sussex College @WeAreESCG offers free short courses through its o

You may also be interested in these articles:

TRAIN TO BE AN ASTRONAUT… FROM HOME! TIM PEAKE LAUNCHES STEM HOME LEARNING
Sector News
British astronaut @Astro_TimPeake launches free #STEM home-teaching an
Free School Meals & Covid-19 FAQ
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/17/free-school-meals-covid-19-faq
Educate while you isolate with East Sussex College
Sector News
East Sussex College @WeAreESCG offers free short courses through its o
Government need a plan by June ready for the start of a
Sector News
“No time to lose” to address impact of #COVID19 on Post-16 Educati
National Fifa tournament set up for students during COVID-19 lockdown
Sector News
#StayandPlay - Thanks to a partnership between @AoC_Sport and the @Bri
192% increase in search for ‘online courses’ in a month - 4 Top tips for how to upskill at home
Sector News
With the UK facing at least another 3 weeks in lockdown, leading educa
Tresham College student wins creative contract
Sector News
An Art and Design student @TreshamCollege has been selected to illustr
Newcastle College Responds to Calls for PPE
Sector News
Newcastle College @NCLCollege has donated hundreds of pieces of Person
Immersive 3D tech startup launches in UK supporting students across the nation to continue collaborative learning
Sector News
TECH STARTUP TO PROVIDE #3D #VIRTUAL SCHOOLS & LECTURES FOLLOWING
Two project managers are putting their skills to use to help deliver protective kit to medics and carer
Sector News
Claire Riley and Eleanor Billson are volunteering at the Cumbria Scrub
City of London Academies Trust volunteer makes scrubs for NHS staff
Sector News
A volunteer at a @CityofLondon Academies Trust school has put her sewi
Over 80,000 sign NEU petition to “open schools when it is safe”
Sector News
Commenting on the @NEUnion petition, which was launched on Tuesday nig

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4378)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page