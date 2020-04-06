 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Free School Meals to be extended over the Easter Holidays

Details
Hits: 223

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Government extension of Free School Meals over the Easter Holiday 

Commenting on the announcement that Free School Meals (FSM) will be available during the school holidays and not just term time, Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

''The NEU welcomes Ministers announcement that they will pay for the national voucher scheme to operate over the Easter holidays to ensure all children who get free school meals are fed. 

'This has been an issue of  concern for our members and we are pleased to see that Government has listened to the NEU and others who have asked for FSM to be available throughout the holidays.

''It will be important to get the message out this week that children who qualify for FSM are covered by the national voucher scheme during the Easter holiday period.

''Parents who did not previously qualify for free school meals but whose income has reduced or stopped due to the Coronavirus crisis, may qualify based on their new financial circumstances. Parents and carers should check local authority websites for how to apply. '' 

Advertisement

Toy cars part of innovative approach to learning at Warwick Trident College
Sector News
Learning about motor vehicles has become childâ€™s play for students @
Ofsted: Top marks for City of London Corporationâ€™s childrenâ€™s social care services
Sector News
Childrenâ€™s services at the @CityofLondon Corporation has been graded
Principal of Barking & Dagenham College guarantees places for all students
Sector News
The Principal of @BarkingCollege has written to all students to let th

You may also be interested in these articles:

Toy cars part of innovative approach to learning at Warwick Trident College
Sector News
Learning about motor vehicles has become child’s play for students @
Exeter College Offers Accommodation to NHS Workers
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - @ExeterCollege has opened the doors of its Clock To
Cynnig prifysgol Americanaidd i Bethany
Sector News
Mae myfyriwr Safon Uwch o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cael cynnig lle me
Ofsted: Top marks for City of London Corporation’s children’s social care services
Sector News
Children’s services at the @CityofLondon Corporation has been graded
Principal of Barking & Dagenham College guarantees places for all students
Sector News
The Principal of @BarkingCollege has written to all students to let th
Leeds City College rolls out detailed schedule of positive personal development, behaviours and attitudes (PDBA) activities to support the structure of daily learning routines
Sector News
@LeedsCityColl students engage online A weekly timetable of online act
How's the homeschooling going? In these strange times, it is important to remember that you are not alone
Sector News
Advice on structure, tools, and teaching tricks from the #EdTech exper
American university offer for Gower College Swansea A Level Student
Sector News
An A Level student from @GowerCollegeSwa nsea has been offered a place
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Teacher of Sport Shortlisted for Regional Award
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Teacher of Sport, Alix Christopher,
Government and video games industry join forces in fight against coronavirus
Sector News
Government partners with leading UK video games companies to help get
Derby College Group continue to support students whose parents are key workers or who are vulnerable through what would have been the College Easter break
Sector News
@DerbyCollege’s teaching moved online from Friday March 20 and Broom
Finding the Perfect Balance: Making Time for Leisure During Distance Learning
Sector News
Balancing study and leisure may be a challenge during the best of time

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 2 hours

Rapid tech deployment for remote delivery: part 2, deep...

Overview This webinar series will be of value to all providers, wherever they are in their journey to deploy technology to enable remote delivery to...

  • Monday, 06 April 2020 03:00 PM
  • Online
PromoteEd
PromoteEd has published a new article: You Need a Job to go back to – Now Is the time to be Flexible and Work with your Employer! 3 hours 4 minutes ago
WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group)
WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group) has published a new article: Toy cars part of innovative approach to learning at Warwick Trident College 3 hours 24 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4341)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page