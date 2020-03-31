Staying connected and engaged with colleagues and networks is vital for mental health in stressful and worrying times

@WildgooseEvents launches remote team building to help employees working from home to stay connected and motivated in uncertain times

Best known worldwide as the leading provider of digital team building events and activities, Wildgoose is proud to announce three pioneering virtual experiences that can help businesses prepare for a leap into the unknown.

Over the past week, Wildgoose has developed a new suite of products to support companies and their remote and isolated colleagues and teams, a move that responds to World Health Organisation concerns about employee wellness and mental health during the current Coronavirus crisis.

The WHO has said staying connected and engaged with colleagues and networks is vital for mental health in stressful and worrying times.

Wildgoose is proud to have launched three pioneering virtual experiences that can help any business support remote and isolated colleagues and boost much-needed morale. These include:

The Daily Kick-Off - What better way to kick off your day or week than with this motivational experience. Guided by a facilitator this upbeat, creative challenge will encourage participants to shoot motivational photos and videos in their own home, focussed around boosting morale in the weeks of isolation ahead. The photos and videos will be saved into a presentation for your team to share, creating a lasting memory and plenty of fun!

The Team Social Challenge was designed to replace the after-work social, encouraging teams to let their hair down and have a laugh! Played in the comfort of your own home, this is a Virtual Pub Quiz enabling teams to connect, have some fun and get competitive. Hosted via video conferencing software and one of our event facilitators, you’ll be up against your colleagues to see who can score the highest points. With plenty of laughs, this challenge will create that feeling of unity without the need to actually be together.

With The Virtual Away Day, teams work together from home to answer questions and complete challenges, developing the same brilliant communication and collaboration skills that they would on a regular team building day.

Jonny Edser, Founder and MD of Wildgoose, said:

“Virtual team building and support has never been more important for employee wellness and mental health. The prospect of prolonged isolation over a long period of time is not good for anybody. We are committed to helping businesses motivate, inspire, connect and engage with remote colleagues and teams. We want to do everything we can to put a smile back on the face of colleagues, make isolation less painful and make the working week work better at home."

