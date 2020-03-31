 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

East Sussex College tutor completes Hastings Half Marathon from his lounge

Details
Hits: 354
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#LoveOurColleges - There isn't much for us to get excited about at the moment. However, when a college tutor is determined to run the Hastings Half Marathon, on a treadmill in his lounge, dressed as a nun, you can’t help but smile.

These are the heartwarming stories we need right now.

Inclusive Pathways lecturer, Dan Stratford, was somewhat disappointed when this year’s Hastings Half Marathon was postponed. Dan, who works at our Ore Valley campus in Hastings, was not about to be put down while on lockdown, so came up with an inventive way to complete the 13.1-mile race and raise money for local Hastings and Rother charity, St Michael’s Hospice.

“Like most runners who take part each year, I was really sad when I heard the half had been postponed,” said Dan. “I completely understood, given the circumstances, but I was determined to run, raise money and awareness for the hospice and have a bit of fun.

“The original plan was to run it on my treadmill in the garden, however, due to the weather forecast, we decided to move indoors. I have run the previous five half marathons and worn fancy dress each year so wanted to continue that tradition and donned my nun’s gown to have a bit of fun - which was just as well because I didn't train this year!

“St Michael’s Hospice is a charity that is close to my heart and I also wanted to show my support for all the key workers out there doing an amazing job right now.

“It was really surreal running on the treadmill. It was a different beast compared to running outside on the road. I didn’t have the crowds lining the street to push me on so I imagined familiar points around the course and used them as milestones. It wasn’t about the time, I didn’t care about that, it was all about finishing the race and raising as much money as I could for the hospice.

Dan and his family live-streamed the half marathon on Facebook and received an incredible amount of support.

“I was touched and overwhelmed with the support I had before, during and after the run. I even had people I’d never met commenting and wishing me well and that’s just incredible. I’d like to say a real heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported and gave generously. The donations are vital for the hospice, especially during these current challenges.”

Advertisement

Covid-91 Impact on Provision for Apprentices and Learners
Sector News
Initial Results from @AELPUK Member Provider Survey (as of 25 March 20
Education charity launches online lessons to help parents support their childâ€™s wellbeing
Sector News
Bounce Forward, an education charity dedicated and passionate about fo
Self-isolation as an opportunity for self-retreat: 19 top tips
Sector News
In the past weeks we have witnessed strange and unsettling times with

If you missed Dan’s run and would like something to lift your spirits, this is well worth a watch. It’ll be the best 7 minutes of your day! View the video here: www.escg.ac.uk

You can also show your support to Dan and the Hospice by making a donation. Use the donate button on the St Michael’s Hospice website to pledge.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Covid-91 Impact on Provision for Apprentices and Learners
Sector News
Initial Results from @AELPUK Member Provider Survey (as of 25 March 20
Online university sees significant spike in applications, as coronavirus leads to the closure of other institutions.
Sector News
Like many industries, the world of higher education has been hit hard
Apprenticeships on the brink of collapse after Education Department refuses to implement Cabinet Office Covid-19 guidelines
Sector News
Apprenticeship training providers are being forced to either close or
Education charity launches online lessons to help parents support their child’s wellbeing
Sector News
Bounce Forward, an education charity dedicated and passionate about fo
Self-isolation as an opportunity for self-retreat: 19 top tips
Sector News
In the past weeks we have witnessed strange and unsettling times with
Uxbridge College students' inspiring talk from author Natalie Queiroz
Sector News
@UxbridgeCollege students got a hard-hitting lesson about the importan
Staying connected and engaged with colleagues and networks is vital for mental health in stressful and worrying times
Sector News
@WildgooseEvents launches remote team building to help employees worki
CIM accelerates its e-learning proposition with new online digital marketing course
Sector News
The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has strengthened its online
Student access to free period products during closures
Sector News
Schools and colleges are being encouraged to keep providing free perio
£5 million boost to Bristol research projects from European Research Council
Sector News
The two Bristol scientists are among 185 academics from across Europe
Three Imperial academics win ERC Advanced Grants worth €6.5m
Sector News
Three Imperial academics have won a combined €6.5m of Europe's most
University of Derby donates PPE kit to Chesterfield Royal Hospital
Sector News
Frontline NHS staff at Chesterfield @RoyalHospital have received PPE k

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM added a new event 10 hours ago

Introduce Remote Working with Microsoft Teams

This session will look at how to use Showbie as a means of creating remote lessons through the use of classes and assignments. It will demonstrate...

  • Thursday, 02 April 2020 02:00 PM
  • Online
Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM added a new event 10 hours ago

WEBINAR -Introduce Distance Learning with iPad and Showbie

This session will look at how to use Showbie as a means of creating remote lessons through the use of classes and assign

  • Thursday, 02 April 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online
SERC
SERC has published a new article: South Eastern Regional College Students find Foundation Degree in Computing offers Perfect fit for them 11 hours 22 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4319)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page