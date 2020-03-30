 
Barton Peveril Students Honourably Mentioned in National Competition

Details
Isobal Parry

@bartonpeveril student Isobal Parry has received an ‘Honourable Mention’ in @hardysociety The Thomas Hardy Society Writing Competition 2020. Parry’s entry was one of thousands submitted to the competition but was one of the few selected for an ‘Honourable Mention’ by the judges.

The annual competition, organised by one of the world’s largest literary societies, was open to the nation’s Year 9, 10, 11, and A Level students. Entrants were tasked with writing either an essay or a piece of creative writing inspired by the poet’s work. As Parry’s work received an ‘Honourable Mention’ her work will feature on the Thomas Hardy Society website for thousands around the world to read.

Parry, who formerly attended Noadswood School in Southampton, submitted a 2,000 word essay on the poetry of Thomas Hardy after hearing about the competition from Barton Peveril Subject Leader of English Literature Tom Voaden. The competition offered the Barton Peveril student an opportunity to pursue her love of English Literature, which she aims to follow in one of the country’s leading universities after her college studies, outside of the classroom.

Speaking on her experience, Parry said: "I am delighted to have received an ‘Honourable Mention’ in the competition. I have taken the judges’ comments on board about my essay and I am looking forward to future writing opportunities.”

