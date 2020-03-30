 
Student Success at Skills Competition Wales

Students from across NPTC Group of Colleges are celebrating an impressive medal haul at this year’s Skills Competition Wales. In total, 16 students took medals at the series of local competitions that ran between January and March. Students competed across a range of sectors including IT, engineering, catering, and beauty therapy.

Skills Competition Wales, funded by the Welsh Government, is designed to raise the profile of skills in Wales. Focussing on growth areas and the needs of the economy, the competition helps boost the skillsets of the future workforce. Skills Competition Wales is aligned to WorldSkills, with many competitors going on to compete in WorldSkills UK competitions.

​Eddy Jones, Skills Champion for NPTC Group of Colleges, said:

“The fact that 16 of our students have won medals speaks volumes about not only the commitment these students show to their trades but also about the quality of the teaching and training that takes place at the College. We consistently do well at competitions in all disciplines, but to see such a diverse range of skills coming through shows that students in all areas are trained to the very highest standards right across all our College sites. I’m very proud of all the winners, and I’m excited to see how many of these students go on to take part in WorldSkills.”

Here is the full list of medal winners:

GOLD

Samuel Cottrell – Mechanical Engineering: CAD

Jessica Jones – Patisserie & Confectionery

Lucy Lewis – Beauty Therapist

SILVER

Dylan Rich – Auto Body Repair

Zara Evans – Health and Social Care

Joshua Roberts – Cyber Security

Mitchell Wilkes – Cyber Security

Dewi James – Coding Skills

Luke Wooley – Web Design

Bronze

Megan Eayrs – Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service

Phillip Beddoes – Culinary Arts

Eleri Dowell – Beauty Therapy Practitioner

Georgia Harris – Childcare

Alex Griffiths – Cyber Security

Dylan Rogers – Cyber Security

Jamie Mellin – Web Design

