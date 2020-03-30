 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Fitch Learning Aims to Boost AI & Machine Learning Skills in China

Details
Hits: 799

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Record number of professionals have signed up for Fitch Learning’s quantitative finance programme to fill a skills shortage in #ArtificialIntelligence and #MachineLearning 

The Certificate in Quantitative Finance (CQF) is exclusively delivered by Fitch Learning, a preeminent training and professional development company. It will now be more accessible in China, as Fitch Learning has engaged Golden Education, China’s leading financial education provider, to offer the CQF to professionals across the country.

“We are pleased to expand our footprint in China and play a major role in the country’s professional training and development. We hope our training will close the skills gap in China and significantly raise the career mobility of those working in finance, business, engineering and sciences,” said Andreas Karaiskos, Chief Executive Officer of Fitch Learning.

The CQF has gained increasing recognition in China, as enrolment by Chinese delegates in 2019 grew by 55% over 2018. In total, more than 5,000 professionals have obtained the qualification worldwide.

“The CQF is highly sought-after by financial institutions including hedge funds, quantitative or AI-driven money managers seeking skill sets ranging from algorithmic trading, risk management and programming. The programme is for anyone who wants an efficient and cost effective way to develop practical mastery of quant finance and machine learning, while earning a globally recognised qualification.” said Dr. Randeep Gug, Managing Director – Public Courses and CQF, Fitch Learning.

Advertisement

SCL launch virtual learning to ensure 2500 learners can continue their education
Sector News
@SCLeducation LAUNCH VIRTUAL LEARNING TO ENSURE 2500 LEARNERS CAN CONT
Barton Peveril Students Honourably Mentioned in National Competition
Sector News
@bartonpeveril student Isobal Parry has received an â€˜Honourable Ment
Business students raise funds for Barnsley Hospice
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Business students raised over Â£500 for @BarnsleyHosp

You may also be interested in these articles:

SCL launch virtual learning to ensure 2500 learners can continue their education
Sector News
@SCLeducation LAUNCH VIRTUAL LEARNING TO ENSURE 2500 LEARNERS CAN CONT
Barton Peveril Students Honourably Mentioned in National Competition
Sector News
@bartonpeveril student Isobal Parry has received an ‘Honourable Ment
Business students raise funds for Barnsley Hospice
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Business students raised over £500 for @BarnsleyHosp
Women in engineering: The changing landscape
Sector News
#EachforEqual -The growth of the engineering industry has seen the UK
Residential provision at WCG recognised by OFSTED
Sector News
Residential provision at @WCollegeGroup has been recognised after rece
Helpful guide on #Coronavirus support packages for SME's, Self employed, freelancers and #Furloughed workers during the COVID-19 crisis
Sector News
@TakePayments guide for self-employed Brits, freelancers and SMEs help
The Borders College continues with the new norm!
Sector News
@BordersCollege Community are showing their true grit and determinatio
A Day in The Life: Women in Construction
Sector News
#EachforEqual - Between 1996 and 2020, the percentage of women in the
Coventry College Esports team land top four spot - just six months after forming
Sector News
#BritishEsportsChamps - A team of students @CityCampusGames have prope
Top tips on how to cope at home with kids, during the #Covid_19 lockdown
Sector News
@KiddiesKingdom share some tips and #MondayMotivation on how to cope w
Barking and Dagenham College Teachers and Lecturers get creative with video lessons
Sector News
Lecturers from @BarkingCollege who teach vocational subjects such as c
Compassion and courage is helping country cope with coronavirus
Sector News
@DerbyUni are working incredibly hard to ensure the School of Allied H

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4308)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page